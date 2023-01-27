ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Sports World Calling For Legendary Head Coach To Retire

Jim Boeheim has been leading the men's basketball team for Syracuse since 1976. Although there have been plenty of great moments during his lengthy run, it seems like college basketball fans are officially over his antics.  Following Syracuse's loss to Virginia, Boeheim was asked about Benny ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team?

The Boston Celtics have been all biscuits and gravy over the last year or so, but one player on their roster may soon be looking to dip. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard appeared this week on Andre Iguodala’s “Point Forward” podcast and made some comments hinting at a possible departure from the team. “Obviously after I’m... The post Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
FanBuzz

The Chicago Bears and the Importance of the No. 1 Pick in the NFL Draft

When the Indianapolis Colts took on the Houston Texans in Week 18 of the NFL's season, most were concerned about other games going on. In the sportsbook, the game would be played in the very corner, barely in sight as its ugliness should've scared away most viewers. Somehow, a game with such little appeal had dramatic consequences. With a loss, Houston would have qualified for the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft. There was plenty of incentive for the team to lose the game. Instead, the Texans pulled off a miracle.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Trade sending Suns' Jae Crowder to Bucks nearing completion

Shams Charania reported that the Milwaukee Bucks were "on the ten-yard line" of their quest to add Phoenix's disgruntled power forward, Jae Crowder. The Suns mutually agreed that Crowder would skip training camp while the team sought a trade, but that absence has stretched to a full season. Any potential...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Massive Defensive Lineman Tells Reporter Steelers Said He Is On Their Radar For 2023 NFL Draft

Mock drafts will be ever-present the next few months. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to cornerbacks, offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and even wide receivers throughout the first few weeks of the off-season. It's anyone's guess who or what position the front office will go after early on in the draft, but there are still seven rounds and the organization is picking in all but one of them. Finding talent in the later rounds is critical to having a good draft and several members of the staff are at the 2023 Senior Bowl scouting talent.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bills GM has one criticism for QB Josh Allen

There are not a lot of holes in Josh Allen's game, but Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has one criticism that he would like to see his quarterback work on in the future. Try not to get hit as much. Along with being sacked 33 times and taking hits...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Former Vikings O-lineman throws Kirk Cousins under the bus

For all of the success that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had in 2022, there’s still a sizeable contingency of people who believe it’s time for Minnesota to move on from the polarizing QB. Count former Vikings offensive lineman Alex Boone among them after his recent remarks on “the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy