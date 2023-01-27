Read full article on original website
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to ArrestVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Live in Chicago and need money and care? Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
LeBron James On Rui Hachimura: "We Don't Want Rui To Fit In, We Want Him To Fit Out"
LeBron James had some high praise for Rui Hachimura for his performance against the Knicks but he also sent him a message after the game.
Yardbarker
A Blockbuster 4-Team Trade Idea That Sends Chris Paul To The Los Angeles Lakers
Many teams in the NBA have some tough decisions to make with the trade deadline approaching. Some, like the Phoenix Suns, have an aging star they have to decide whether they want to back or cash in on. Other teams like the Lakers are open to moving on from someone like Russell Westbrook if they can get a truly influential player in return.
“When people say they don’t regret it, they’re lying” - Reggie Miller once revealed not winning a ring “burns” him
Miller also opted to remain loyal with the Pacers instead of chasing a ring with the Celtics in 2007.
"LeBron James And Anthony Davis Should Not Play Until The NBA Fixes Its Rigged Games Against The Lakers," NBA Fan Made An Unrealistic Suggestion About The Lakers Stars
NBA fan's unrealistic suggestion for LeBron James and Anthony Davis gets shot down.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
2023 NFL mock draft: New 1st-round projections after conference title games
The Super Bowl LVII matchup is set, but if you’re not a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs, chances are you’re probably more interested in the 2023 NFL draft at this point. We’ve got 29 of the 31 first-round slots locked in after Sunday’s conference...
Bears trade back with Raiders to acquire impressive haul in new mock draft
The Bears are sitting pretty atop the 2023 NFL draft, where they’re not looking to select a quarterback. That gives them plenty of leverage, especially as there are a number of teams desperate to find their franchise quarterback. GM Ryan Poles should have no shortage of suitors for that...
Sports World Calling For Legendary Head Coach To Retire
Jim Boeheim has been leading the men's basketball team for Syracuse since 1976. Although there have been plenty of great moments during his lengthy run, it seems like college basketball fans are officially over his antics. Following Syracuse's loss to Virginia, Boeheim was asked about Benny ...
Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team?
The Boston Celtics have been all biscuits and gravy over the last year or so, but one player on their roster may soon be looking to dip. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard appeared this week on Andre Iguodala’s “Point Forward” podcast and made some comments hinting at a possible departure from the team. “Obviously after I’m... The post Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
How Bears Projected Cap Space Went From $118M to $93M Ahead of NFL Free Agency
How Bears projected cap space went from $118M to $93M originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL informed teams that the 2023 salary cap figure will be a record $224.8 million per team. That's over $16 million higher than in 2022 and up $42.3 from 2021. But some how...
The Chicago Bears and the Importance of the No. 1 Pick in the NFL Draft
When the Indianapolis Colts took on the Houston Texans in Week 18 of the NFL's season, most were concerned about other games going on. In the sportsbook, the game would be played in the very corner, barely in sight as its ugliness should've scared away most viewers. Somehow, a game with such little appeal had dramatic consequences. With a loss, Houston would have qualified for the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft. There was plenty of incentive for the team to lose the game. Instead, the Texans pulled off a miracle.
Yardbarker
Trade sending Suns' Jae Crowder to Bucks nearing completion
Shams Charania reported that the Milwaukee Bucks were "on the ten-yard line" of their quest to add Phoenix's disgruntled power forward, Jae Crowder. The Suns mutually agreed that Crowder would skip training camp while the team sought a trade, but that absence has stretched to a full season. Any potential...
Yardbarker
Massive Defensive Lineman Tells Reporter Steelers Said He Is On Their Radar For 2023 NFL Draft
Mock drafts will be ever-present the next few months. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to cornerbacks, offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and even wide receivers throughout the first few weeks of the off-season. It's anyone's guess who or what position the front office will go after early on in the draft, but there are still seven rounds and the organization is picking in all but one of them. Finding talent in the later rounds is critical to having a good draft and several members of the staff are at the 2023 Senior Bowl scouting talent.
Yardbarker
Bills GM has one criticism for QB Josh Allen
There are not a lot of holes in Josh Allen's game, but Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has one criticism that he would like to see his quarterback work on in the future. Try not to get hit as much. Along with being sacked 33 times and taking hits...
Yardbarker
Freddie Freeman Found Closure From Braves Career After Sending Text Message To Dodgers Teammates
After helping the Atlanta Braves win the World Series, Freddie Freeman became a free agent for the first time in his 12-year MLB career. While it was widely expected the sides would quickly work out a new contract, that never came to fruition due to a reported disagreement over the inclusion of a sixth year.
Yardbarker
Former Vikings O-lineman throws Kirk Cousins under the bus
For all of the success that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had in 2022, there’s still a sizeable contingency of people who believe it’s time for Minnesota to move on from the polarizing QB. Count former Vikings offensive lineman Alex Boone among them after his recent remarks on “the...
Yardbarker
Former Super Bowl champion to Lamar Jackson: ‘The Ravens played you’
While the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson continue their game of “who will blink first,” Jackson won’t be getting any sympathy from one of his former teammates. Ex-Ravens defensive back Bernard Pollard, who won a Super Bowl with the team in 2012, recently told NFL writer...
