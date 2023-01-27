ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

Where should sales sit in product-led companies?

Welcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It's inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. The adoption of product-led growth is changing how B2B companies conduct their business and leading some of them...
Military.com

Why a Diverse Workforce Makes Sound Business Sense

There was a time when corporations in the U.S. could get away with ignoring diversity issues and hire employees who all looked and thought alike, catering only to one type of consumer. Those days are gone. Also gone is the myth that diversity has little to do with business. Providing...

