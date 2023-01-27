We are thrilled to announce our next show celebrating the life and work of SF artist, Ronnie Goodman. Ronnie was a prolific artist and marathon runner who used to have a small art studio in the back of what is now WAVE. His art hangs in City Hall and was also exhibited in the museums of modern art in San Francisco and New York after his death in 2020. Having experienced both incarceration and homelessness, his work often dealt with these themes. Ronnie was part of the Prison Art Program in San Quentin, Precita Eyes Muralists, and Hospitality House art program. We couldn’t be more proud of this creative legacy of our space Haight St.

