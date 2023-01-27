Rocker Billy Idol Joins Impressive Lineup of Headliners at the RockYard Concert Series during Arizona Bike Week on Thursday, March 30th

Read full article on original website
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate CrashMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Great Arizona Puppet Theater Bringing Oral Health Programming Statewide Thanks to Delta Dental of ArizonaABSEESITALLArizona State
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
KTAR.com
Country music, dancing event at Glendale arena to raise funds for autism support
PHOENIX — People can help set a world record while dancing to country music and support the local autism community at the same time during an event in March at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. Tickets are on sale now and start at $35 for Country Fun for a...
Phoenix New Times
The Edge: An Oral History of Phoenix’s Iconic Alt-Rock Radio Station
Joe Maier’s collection of KEDJ memorabilia might be small, but its definitely heartfelt. Inside his Tempe home, the photographer, blogger, and local music booster who goes by Every Show Joe has various swag from the now-defunct alt-rock station known as The Edge. The collection includes a bottle opener, ticket stubs, and various CD comps.
citysuntimes.com
Celebrate 35 years of cheers at 2023 Arizona Renaissance Festival Feb. 4-April 2
Here Ye, Here Ye ... Take a unique trip back in time to the 35th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival, where over 200 artisans will be featured in a unique open-air marketplace fair in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains in Pinal County. One of the largest events of its kind...
Mysterious Boom Heard Across Arizona And No One Knows What It Was
Police received multiple calls about the loud noise.
Phoenix New Times
A New Music Festival Is Coming to Metro Phoenix This Fall
A new music festival is coming to metro Phoenix. The inaugural Luna del Lago Festival will be held at Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant from Friday, November 3, to Sunday, November 5. The man behind the event is Brannon Kleinlein, owner of central Phoenix music venue Last Exit Live and...
'It heals the soul': Marcos de Niza mariachi band raising money for trip of a lifetime
TEMPE, Ariz. — The bell rings inside Marcos de Niza High School and students begin taking their seats. Most of them are smiling and laughing as they say hello to their friends and classmates. Seats are positioned in a semi-circle, with a music stand placed in front of every other chair. The teacher, Scott Glasser, greets his class with a smile and said, "Let's take it from the top."
Roll-Em-Up Taquitos to Make Chandler Debut This Spring With More in the Works
The company is continuing to make good on its ambitious expansion plans for the Grand Canyon State announced last year.
citysuntimes.com
Cupbop opens first downtown Phoenix location at Block 23
Cupbop, as seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, opened its first location in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 24, marking the sixth Cupbop restaurant in the Phoenix metropolitan area, growing the brand’s footprint to 42 locations in the US and over 150 world-wide. Located at Block 23, 101 E. Washington...
Juvenile Diabetes Research Big Winner in Ford's $490K Mustang Auction
Proceeds from the sale of the first 2024 Ford Mustang benefit juvenile diabetes research.
Valley woman preparing thousands of tamales for Super Bowl events
MESA, Ariz. — On one metal table at a shared kitchen in East Mesa, Imelda Hartley scoops out tamales into corn husks. A dozen or so fill the table, which then gets placed into a pot that can hold 500 to cook at one time. Friday’s batch is just...
Dunkin’ Set to Start Slinging Donuts at Fifth Mesa Outpost
The company, by way of franchisee Quality Brand Group LLC, recently received approvals for its signage.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
nomadlawyer.org
15 Best Places to Visit in Mesa, Arizona
Best Places to Visit in Mesa: The charming city of Mesa is home to unique museums, stunning desert landscapes, two rivers, and a plethora of parks, shops, and restaurants. Being the third biggest city in Arizona, Mesa offers something for everyone. From hiking the Sonoran Desert, appreciating art at its...
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
prrecordgazette.com
High in the saddle in the Sonoran Desert
SCOTTSDALE, AZ. — I’ve been to this popular winter destination several times, and every time I land at Sky Harbour Airport in Phoenix and make my way north into Scottsdale I’m not thinking about golf, food or shopping — three world-class aspects of the city. I’m thinking about horses.
Phoenix New Times
The 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in Metro Phoenix
The scope of Mexican food in Phoenix is vast, with restaurants and chefs showcasing recipes from Sonora to Chihuahua and Mexico City to Oaxaca. Each region is as different and special as the local restaurants serving the food. Three of the Phoenix restaurants on this list — two relative newcomers...
AZFamily
Pioneer 3TV helicopter reporter’s final flight around the Phoenix sky
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — For residents who lived through or grown up in the Valley since the 1970s, Jerry Foster should be a familiar name. Though he wasn’t the first helicopter reporter for a television station — that goes to John D. Silva flying for Los Angeles station KTLA in 1958 — Foster was the helicopter reporter who inspired other news stations nationwide to have their own in-the-sky coverage.
AZFamily
Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale raises over $150M for charity; one more day left
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Barrett-Jackson announced that more than $150 million was raised for charity this week as part of the 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld. The auction reached the goal after a 2021 Shelby Super Snake County’s Kustoms edition sold for $350,000 on Friday to benefit Camp Freedom, Inc. A 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Super Crew Pickup sold for $275,000 to benefit Fighter Country Foundation. Several other for-auction charity cars will go up for bidding on Saturday, the last day of the event to benefit a variety of other charities.
AZFamily
Warm weather, chance of rain in Phoenix and snow in Flagstaff
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another great day in store. Ladies, use extra hairspray and eyelash glue today because winds will be picking up throughout the afternoon! Expect winds of 5-15 mph in the Valley and 10-20 mph in the high country. Secure loose outdoor items and be safe driving!
