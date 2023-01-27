ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Joe Burrow going to reset the quarterback market when he signs an extension?

By Tyler Nettuno
The NFL is a constant game of one-upmanship.

When one elite player signs a new mega-contract, every other elite player at that position will search for a deal that either matches or, in some cases, exceeds the current largest contract.

With no position is this more pronounced than quarterback, to whom the largest deals are given. Patrick Mahomes is currently the quarterback king after signing a 10-year, $450 million extension (which has the highest total value among quarterback contracts though not the highest yearly salary).

However, there are a number of talented young quarterbacks still playing on rookie deals, and one of them is former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow is in the midst of a fantastic third year with the Cincinnati Bengals, who he has guided to the AFC Championship for the second straight year and will look to return to the Super Bowl. Burrow has one more season on his rookie contract (plus the fifth-year team option), and he could be in the market for an extension.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said of all the pending quarterback deals, he thinks Burrow will be the one to reset the market.

“If anyone could do it, Burrow could do it,” Rapoport said.

It’s hard to argue with Rapoport’s logic here, considering everything Burrow has accomplished to begin his NFL career. Winning a Super Bowl this season would be the icing on the cake, but regardless, locking Burrow down for the long term should be the Bengals’ top priority entering the 2023 season.

