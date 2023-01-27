ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

NBC2 Fort Myers

Authorities cracking down after multiple drivers arrested for exceeding 100 mph along SR 82 in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Last week, three separate arrests took place because drivers on SR82 in Lehigh Acres were topping out at speeds nearing or exceeding 100 miles per hour. The Florida Highway Patrol reminds all motorists to abide by posted speed limits. Reckless driving and racing, both arrestable offenses, are extremely dangerous driving behaviors for the drivers involved and all other road users in the area.
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man injured in Immokalee shooting

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A man was injured in a shooting in Immokalee early Sunday morning following a fight, officials said. Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to the incident on Fahrney Street around 1:27 A.M. CCSO confirmed the man was shot twice and was rushed...
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County deputies at Sunday night scene on Bills Court

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-30:c38526501d8981a27e883cb Player Element ID: 6319491261112. Lee County deputies were at a scene on Bills Court late Sunday night. WINK News is working to find out why the Lee County...
NBC2 Fort Myers

Cape Coral man arrested for squatting in Key Largo home

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested Thursday after they were found staying in a Key Largo home without the owner’s permission. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), 63-year-old John Wehrle of Cape Coral and 60-year-old Charles Huston of Colorado assumed they were ‘welcome’ at the island home on Jolly Roger Drive and strolled right through the unlocked front door.
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fugitive Friday: January 27

Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Mark Brewer – accused of driving drunk at more than twice the legal limit. 2. David Chery – wanted...
wengradio.com

Two Arrested For Unauthorized Entry Into Port Charlotte High School

A Port Charlotte High School teacher of thirty years observed two individuals walking across the baseball field from the west side of campus yesterday afternoon. The subjects approached the school gymnasium and were let inside by an unknown student. The staff member caught up to the individuals and followed them inside.
WINKNEWS.com

School shooting threat involving BB gun in Collier County

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:a6b865a6c92f183461eef81c Player Element ID: 6319389857112. A loaded weapon at school, a shooting threat, and trespassing led to four arrests, all happening this week in Southwest Florida schools. Students at...
WINKNEWS.com

2 sought in connection with $13K necklace theft from Miromar Outlets

Two people are being sought in connection with a Tuesday grand theft at Kay Jewelers in Miromar Outlets. The Lee County Sheriff’s office says detectives would like to speak with a man and a woman seen on security footage at the Estero outlet store where $13,000 in necklaces were stolen. If you have any information, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or leave a tip online.
WINKNEWS.com

2 arrested in separate racing, reckless driving incidents in Lee County

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:ebd775d1cfaf03c82810ac18 Player Element ID: 6319276682112. The Florida Highway Patrol reminds drivers of the dangers and consequences of reckless driving and street racing following two recent arrests of people caught...
