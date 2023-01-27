Read full article on original website
Cape Coral man arrested after he threatened to stab acquaintance
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) arrested a man after he threatened to stab another person. CCPD, with the help of a Lee County Sheriff’s Office chopper, tracked down Yoni Pleitiz Brizzuela at the 1100 block of SW 31st terrance in Cape Coral on Sunday.
NBC2 Fort Myers
Authorities cracking down after multiple drivers arrested for exceeding 100 mph along SR 82 in Lehigh Acres
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Last week, three separate arrests took place because drivers on SR82 in Lehigh Acres were topping out at speeds nearing or exceeding 100 miles per hour. The Florida Highway Patrol reminds all motorists to abide by posted speed limits. Reckless driving and racing, both arrestable offenses, are extremely dangerous driving behaviors for the drivers involved and all other road users in the area.
WINKNEWS.com
Information about suspect wanted after attempted murder in DeSoto County
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the person or people responsible for a shooting on Sunday. Deputies say they found someone who had been shot in the back near SE Hillsborough Avenue. That person was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown. The sheriff’s...
Deputies look for tips following shooting in DeSoto County
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office responded to SE Hillsborough Avenue in reference to a shooting on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
Man injured in Immokalee shooting
IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A man was injured in a shooting in Immokalee early Sunday morning following a fight, officials said. Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to the incident on Fahrney Street around 1:27 A.M. CCSO confirmed the man was shot twice and was rushed...
Cape Coral Police arrest four people after traffic stop
A Cape Coral Police officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the 600-Block of Southeast 24th Avenue on Thursday.
police1.com
‘Pooping perpetrator’ located and arrested for restaurant break-in after viral video
A marine unit located the nude man, who was caught on camera breaking into a restaurant and defecating on the floor, swimming in the Caloosahatchee River — By Mark Price. A Florida burglary suspect has been dubbed the “pooping perpetrator” after detectives made a disgusting find at the crime scene.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County deputies at Sunday night scene on Bills Court
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-30:c38526501d8981a27e883cb Player Element ID: 6319491261112. Lee County deputies were at a scene on Bills Court late Sunday night. WINK News is working to find out why the Lee County...
Florida deputies return missing dog to owner after former nanny allegedly stole her
Lee County deputies reunited a dog with her owner Thursday after the owner's former nanny allegedly stole her.
Florida Woman Arrested In Seven-Figure Embezzlement Scheme
Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested Carolyn Eulena Pilgrim, 41, of Cape Coral, on Tuesday, on one count of scheme to defraud, over $50,000, and one count of grand theft, over $100,000, both first-degree felonies. The investigation began in August 2022, when a company
Cape Coral man arrested for squatting in Key Largo home
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested Thursday after they were found staying in a Key Largo home without the owner’s permission. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), 63-year-old John Wehrle of Cape Coral and 60-year-old Charles Huston of Colorado assumed they were ‘welcome’ at the island home on Jolly Roger Drive and strolled right through the unlocked front door.
Fugitive Friday: January 27
Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Mark Brewer – accused of driving drunk at more than twice the legal limit. 2. David Chery – wanted...
wengradio.com
Two Arrested For Unauthorized Entry Into Port Charlotte High School
A Port Charlotte High School teacher of thirty years observed two individuals walking across the baseball field from the west side of campus yesterday afternoon. The subjects approached the school gymnasium and were let inside by an unknown student. The staff member caught up to the individuals and followed them inside.
WINKNEWS.com
School shooting threat involving BB gun in Collier County
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:a6b865a6c92f183461eef81c Player Element ID: 6319389857112. A loaded weapon at school, a shooting threat, and trespassing led to four arrests, all happening this week in Southwest Florida schools. Students at...
Search Underway For Murder Suspect, Matthew Scott Flores, On The Run In Florida
The search is on for Matthew Scott Flores, who has an active warrant for Murder in Hardee County within the city of Wauchula. Investigators say Flores was last seen driving a Nissan Altima with Florida License Plate Tag JTHQ77. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office was
cbs12.com
Florida man who punched dog outside of gas station sentenced to 36 months: Sheriff
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The man who repeatedly punched his dog has been sentenced to 36 months behind bars. Back in March 2022, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said Marcus Chiddister, 23, was caught outside of a RaceTrac gas station repeatedly punching his dog with a closed fist before closing the door and walking inside.
Driver flees from Collier County deputies in possible stolen vehicle
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County deputies attempted to stop a car Thursday morning that they believed may have been stolen. The driver would not stop and then ran from the traffic stop in the area of Mission Hills Drive and Collier Boulevard, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
WINKNEWS.com
2 sought in connection with $13K necklace theft from Miromar Outlets
Two people are being sought in connection with a Tuesday grand theft at Kay Jewelers in Miromar Outlets. The Lee County Sheriff’s office says detectives would like to speak with a man and a woman seen on security footage at the Estero outlet store where $13,000 in necklaces were stolen. If you have any information, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or leave a tip online.
WINKNEWS.com
2 arrested in separate racing, reckless driving incidents in Lee County
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:ebd775d1cfaf03c82810ac18 Player Element ID: 6319276682112. The Florida Highway Patrol reminds drivers of the dangers and consequences of reckless driving and street racing following two recent arrests of people caught...
Florida man challenges everyone to fight after bars close
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The line between night and morning was blurred Saturday in Cape Coral. Last call had come and gone, and the lingering crowd was beginning to disperse. Cape Coral Police watched the clock click past three in the morning, yet the street outside the establishments was still a frenzy of activity.
