I could have been Arsenal player but took up boxing.. now I’m fighting Beterbiev for light-heavyweight title, says Yarde

By Giacomo Pisa
 4 days ago
ARSENAL fan Anthony Yarde suggested he "could have played" for the Gunners.

Boxing star Yarde, 31, takes on the fearsome Artur Beterbiev on Saturday in a huge light-heavyweight title fight.

Anthony Yarde claimed last year on social media that he could have played for Arsenal Credit: Instagram @mranthonyyarde
Yarde takes on Artur Beterbiev in a huge light-heavyweight title fight this weekend Credit: PA

But in an Instagram post last February, Yarde seemingly revealed that he could have played for Arsenal.

He posted a picture of himself alongside Arsenal's Official Club Mascot, Gunnersaurus.

Yarde cryptically captioned the snap: "I could have been a Arsenal player but……."

He was a promising footballer as a child, before first going to a boxing gym aged 14.

The light-heavyweight star is involved with Arsenal, and is a supporter of their No More Red campaign, which tackles youth violence.

He is backing Mikel Arteta's side to win a first Premier League title since 2004 this season.

The Gunners are currently five points clear of Manchester City, who they face tonight in the FA Cup, with a game in hand.

Yarde recently told the BBC: "Arsenal are 100 per cent going to win the league."

The Hackney-born star is also eyeing personal glory this weekend.

He is readying himself for a second world title shot when he takes on Beterbiev at Wembley's OVO Arena this weekend.

In a press conference on Wednesday ahead of the fight, Yarde was seen wearing an Arsenal jumper.

Yarde's Russian opponent currently holds the WBC, WBA and IBF light-heavyweight belts.

The pair were originally scheduled to take place in October, but an injury to Beterbiev set the fight back until this month.

