theadvocate.com
Why is La.'s State Capitol bathed in different colors sometimes? Curious Louisiana finds out
Louisiana's State Capitol may be glowing in purple, green and gold when Mardi Gras rolls around on Feb. 21. "It's a possibility," said Jacques Berry, Policy and Communication director for the state Division of Administration. "The state lit it in red and green for Christmas." It also was bathed in...
theadvocate.com
Aldi plans to open 5 South Louisiana stores this year. Here's where they will be.
Fast growing grocery chain Aldi should begin construction on its first Baton Rouge-area location in the next couple of weeks. Work is set to begin soon on a store in the Settlement at Shoe Creek, said Heather Moore, a division vice president for Aldi USA. The Central store is one...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge-area unemployment lower than statewide average
The Baton Rouge metropolitan statistical area’s unemployment rate for December was 3%, among the lowest rates in the state, according to data released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The Baton Rouge MSA unemployment rate was up from November’s 2.6% rate but still lower than December 2021’s rate of...
theadvocate.com
Traffic stops used to be punitive. Now, in Baton Rouge, they're becoming supportive.
Christopher Csonka is the founding executive director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. A native Ohioan, Chris has worked in criminal justice for more than 20 years with the longest portion of that being at the Summit County Sheriff's Office where his focus was jail administration. Chris has also worked in public safety at the county level focusing on justice improvement initiatives. Chris is a proud Navy veteran in which he served for 10 years.
kadn.com
Richard Nelson becomes youngest candidate in Louisiana governor's race
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP/KADN) — State Rep. Richard Nelson launched his campaign for Louisiana governor this past week and visited Lafayette after making his announcement. He'sjoining a swelling list of prominent Republicans who are running to lead the state. Nelson, of Mandeville, joins Attorney General Jeff Landry, State Treasurer John...
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene. Southern […]
Baton Rouge Business Report
LSU professor: Orphaned oil wells can boost production while sequestering CO2
LSU petroleum engineering professor Dandina Rao has come up with a plan that would increase oil production as well as reduce greenhouse gas emissions by using the millions of orphaned wells dotting the U.S. landscape. The proposal has received $74,900 in grant funding through the university’s Leveraging Innovation for Technology...
KPLC TV
Baton Rouge Metro Airport announces new nonstop flights
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport have announced nonstop daily flights between Baton Rouge and Washington, D.C. The new American Airlines flights will begin on Thursday, June. 1, and will run between the Baton Rouge Metro Airport and Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.
wbrz.com
Mayor's office names replacement for high-ranking staffer who left amid stormwater fiasco
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge mayor has named the replacement for a high-ranking staffer who resigned last year after spearheading the ill-fated stormwater master plan. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's office named Vincent Latino as the new assistant chief administrative officer. He worked for the state prior as assistant secretary of operations for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
theadvocate.com
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Baton Rouge: See where, winning numbers
Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Baton Rouge that is worth $100,000, the Louisiana Lottery said Tuesday. Winning numbers for the ticket, purchased at a Circle K store on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Interstate 10, were 09, 17, 20, 38 and 40 and 2x Power Play, the lottery said. It wasn't...
theadvocate.com
Does Baton Rouge have room for another burger empire? Bobby Flay thinks so.
Is Baton Rouge's burger market ready for another contender?. Aside from standard fast food locations, there are plenty of specialty burger joints. Shake Shack opened in November — and there are two Mooyahs, Curbside, four area locations of Burgersmith, two Smalls Sliders, BurgerIM, Smashburger, Atomic Burger, Five Guys and more.
NOLA.com
Committee of 100 elects officers, committee members
The Committee of 100 for Economic Development has elected new officers and executive committee members. Wayne Brown, of Brown Builders, Bossier City, will serve as chair; Dr. Phillip Rozeman, Cardiovascular Consultants, Shreveport, is vice chair; Scott Ballard, Ballard Brands, Mandeville, is secretary/treasurer; and Tim Temple, Temptan, Baton Rouge, is immediate past chair.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money
(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
30-Acre Go-Kart Track in Louisiana Largest in the U.S.
If you have a need for speed you need not leave Louisiana, the largest go-kart track in the U.S. is just a car ride from Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
Ed Pratt: Violence hits a legislator's family, and she wants more done for solutions
Last year, when Vanessa Caston LaFleur was running for a seat in the Louisiana Legislature, she went to the community and asked potential voters what the top three issues they wanted her to deal with. Easy, right?. The first-time candidate believed her district would rank business development and job creation...
Several minor high water rescues made in Baton Rouge, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is warning drivers about high water after crews made several minor rescues on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 29. Officials said some of the high water rescues were made on Gourrier Avenue, River Road at South Boulevard, South Boulevard at Maximillian, Haig Street, and Mckinley Street at Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
2 found dead off of Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were found dead near Siegen Lane overnight. The bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot of a Waffle House located in the 10000 block of Reiger Road, officials confirmed. A possible suspect or motive is unknown...
Major donation made to support food distribution programs
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several programs that play a major role in keeping struggling families fed in the Baton Rouge area received a major donation. Nutrien, a plant in Geismar, pledged a donation of $600,000 to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to support the Senior Grocery, Mobile Distributions, Farm Fresh, and BackPack programs in Iberville, Ascension, and Pointe Coupee Parishes.
wbrz.com
Flood warnings still in effect for WBRZ viewing area; stay up to date with road closures, weather hazards here
BATON ROUGE - Much of the WBRZ viewing area is under a flash flood watch as excessive rain pours in during Sunday's storms. In Baton Rouge, several streets have been blocked off due to rainwater filling the roadways, and drivers should take alternate routes. See a list of closures below:
