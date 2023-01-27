ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Baton Rouge Business Report

Baton Rouge-area unemployment lower than statewide average

The Baton Rouge metropolitan statistical area’s unemployment rate for December was 3%, among the lowest rates in the state, according to data released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The Baton Rouge MSA unemployment rate was up from November’s 2.6% rate but still lower than December 2021’s rate of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Traffic stops used to be punitive. Now, in Baton Rouge, they're becoming supportive.

Christopher Csonka is the founding executive director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. A native Ohioan, Chris has worked in criminal justice for more than 20 years with the longest portion of that being at the Summit County Sheriff's Office where his focus was jail administration. Chris has also worked in public safety at the county level focusing on justice improvement initiatives. Chris is a proud Navy veteran in which he served for 10 years.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Richard Nelson becomes youngest candidate in Louisiana governor's race

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP/KADN) — State Rep. Richard Nelson launched his campaign for Louisiana governor this past week and visited Lafayette after making his announcement. He'sjoining a swelling list of prominent Republicans who are running to lead the state. Nelson, of Mandeville, joins Attorney General Jeff Landry, State Treasurer John...
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

LSU professor: Orphaned oil wells can boost production while sequestering CO2

LSU petroleum engineering professor Dandina Rao has come up with a plan that would increase oil production as well as reduce greenhouse gas emissions by using the millions of orphaned wells dotting the U.S. landscape. The proposal has received $74,900 in grant funding through the university’s Leveraging Innovation for Technology...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Baton Rouge Metro Airport announces new nonstop flights

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport have announced nonstop daily flights between Baton Rouge and Washington, D.C. The new American Airlines flights will begin on Thursday, June. 1, and will run between the Baton Rouge Metro Airport and Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Mayor's office names replacement for high-ranking staffer who left amid stormwater fiasco

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge mayor has named the replacement for a high-ranking staffer who resigned last year after spearheading the ill-fated stormwater master plan. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's office named Vincent Latino as the new assistant chief administrative officer. He worked for the state prior as assistant secretary of operations for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Does Baton Rouge have room for another burger empire? Bobby Flay thinks so.

Is Baton Rouge's burger market ready for another contender?. Aside from standard fast food locations, there are plenty of specialty burger joints. Shake Shack opened in November — and there are two Mooyahs, Curbside, four area locations of Burgersmith, two Smalls Sliders, BurgerIM, Smashburger, Atomic Burger, Five Guys and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Committee of 100 elects officers, committee members

The Committee of 100 for Economic Development has elected new officers and executive committee members. Wayne Brown, of Brown Builders, Bossier City, will serve as chair; Dr. Phillip Rozeman, Cardiovascular Consultants, Shreveport, is vice chair; Scott Ballard, Ballard Brands, Mandeville, is secretary/treasurer; and Tim Temple, Temptan, Baton Rouge, is immediate past chair.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Several Louisiana college athletic programs operating in the red

Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022.
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Center Square

Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money

(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Several minor high water rescues made in Baton Rouge, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is warning drivers about high water after crews made several minor rescues on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 29. Officials said some of the high water rescues were made on Gourrier Avenue, River Road at South Boulevard, South Boulevard at Maximillian, Haig Street, and Mckinley Street at Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2 found dead off of Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were found dead near Siegen Lane overnight. The bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot of a Waffle House located in the 10000 block of Reiger Road, officials confirmed. A possible suspect or motive is unknown...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Major donation made to support food distribution programs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several programs that play a major role in keeping struggling families fed in the Baton Rouge area received a major donation. Nutrien, a plant in Geismar, pledged a donation of $600,000 to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to support the Senior Grocery, Mobile Distributions, Farm Fresh, and BackPack programs in Iberville, Ascension, and Pointe Coupee Parishes.
BATON ROUGE, LA

