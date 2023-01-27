ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

Austin Packers gymnastics team 1st at Rochester Invitational Friday; second at Winona Invitational Saturday

The Austin Packers gymnastics team had a busy weekend with the regular season starting to wind down, as they competed in a Big 9 Conference quadrangular at Freidell Middle School in Rochester Friday with Rochester Mayo, Rochester Century and Rochester John Marshall. The Packers took first with a team total of 133.150, followed by Century in second place with 126.825 team points, Mayo was third with 126.575 points and John Marshall was fourth with 18.575 points.
AUSTIN, MN
Austin Packers Dance Team competes at Delano Invitational Saturday

The Austin Packers Dance Team competed at the 15-team Delano Invitational Saturday, and in the high-kick competition, the Packers garnered 386 out of a possible 500 points for an average of 77.2, which was good for second place. Mound/Westonka was first with 399 points out of a possible 500 for...
AUSTIN, MN
Funeral announcements for 1/30/23

A Celebration of Life will be held for Janet Kay Pfeifer, age 75 of Blooming Prairie will be held from 3-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1st with a brief time of prayer at 3:00 p.m. at the Worlein Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie. Interment will be held in the spring at Westfield Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Blooming Prairie.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE, MN
Soil health workshops scheduled to be held in southeastern Minnesota in February

Free soil-health workshops once again are being planned in February along Interstate 90 and U.S. Hwy. 14, including a workshop in Stewartville co-hosted by Mower Soil & Water Conservation District. Partnering organizations are offering the 2023 I-90 & Hwy. 14 tour for CLASIC (Crop, Livestock and Soil Innovation Conferences) throughout...
MINNESOTA STATE

