The Austin Packers gymnastics team had a busy weekend with the regular season starting to wind down, as they competed in a Big 9 Conference quadrangular at Freidell Middle School in Rochester Friday with Rochester Mayo, Rochester Century and Rochester John Marshall. The Packers took first with a team total of 133.150, followed by Century in second place with 126.825 team points, Mayo was third with 126.575 points and John Marshall was fourth with 18.575 points.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO