San Francisco, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
Wild Orchid Media

It’s Official: America Agrees Trump’s Document Case Pales in Comparison to Biden’s as POTUS Approval Tanks Again

As we’ve begun to show in our groundbreaking exclusive 4-part series comparing and contrasting the two scenarios, Joe Biden is facing some very serious consequences. As we prepare to close out the first month of 2023, Biden has found the spotlight shining on him after classified documents were found at his Wilmington, Delaware, home and a Washington, DC, office he used after serving as vice president.
ValueWalk

Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
GEORGIA STATE
Lebanon-Express

Trump repeatedly takes the 5th in video deposition released by NY attorney general

The New York Attorney General's office has released video of a deposition given by Donald Trump last August in its civil fraud investigation against the former president. Trump opens the deposition clarifying past public statements that he intended not to use his constitutional protection against providing self-incriminating statements, saying "anyone in my position not taking the Fifth Amendment would be a fool, an absolute fool." He proceeded to decline answers to all questions, repeating the phrase "same answer," all while appearing to closely examine documents handed to him by state attorneys. New York Attorney General Letitia James later sued Trump and the Trump Organization, saying it misled banks and tax authorities about the value of assets like golf courses and skyscrapers to get loans and tax benefits. That lawsuit, which is pending, could lead to civil penalties against the company if the Democratic attorney general prevails. She wants $250 million and a ban on Trump doing business in New York. In the meantime, a judge has appointed an independent monitor to watch the company.
NEW YORK STATE

