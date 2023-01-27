Read full article on original website
Related
Sick Of The Boise Frenzy? Time To Buy A Beautiful Idaho Beach
Another round of cold weather makes us miss the sunshine and the heat. As much as we love the Gem State, long stretches of cold, cloudy weather make us think about getting on a plane to head somewhere warm, with sand under our feet and water all around us. Who doesn't love a vacation? The only problem is the cost. By the time you find a place to stay and pay for the food, drinks, flights, experiences, and ground transportation, your relaxing time away costs a stressful amount of money. The average vacation to Florida costs over $2,700 per couple. Hawaii costs over $3,200 for two people.
Why Rich People Should Think Twice Before Moving to Idaho
If the cold weather doesn’t dissuade them, then maybe a prolonged freeze will make them reconsider. I came across a great link from a website called Mansion Global. It offers advice for the wealthy who have dreams of mountain living. Yes, it looks pretty, but…. I remember a Christmas...
The Thrill and Rush of Car Whoopie in Idaho is Very Costly
Many couples like to add a spark to their relationship from time to time, and there are different ways to do this. Typically adding this spark is done in private and behind closed doors but from time to time couples decide to take their adventures out of the home and into public. Younger people, often do this as well, but for all the couples and young people out there looking to have some fun in a vehicle, you may want to rethink your thrill ride before you do it. The consequences if you get caught, could be a little more costly than you realize.
kmvt
Idaho Fish and Game forced to euthanize moose on I-84, preventing a potential disaster on the Interstate
DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday evening, Idaho Fish and Game euthanized a bull moose, near I-84 in southern Idaho. An officer found the moose after receiving a report that it was very close to the highway, near the Declo exit. The officer got the moose to move away...
eastidahonews.com
Extreme freezing temperatures break records in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Extreme cold weather shattered records across eastern Idaho Monday, with bone-chilling temperatures reported in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Stanley and Challis. While many places were dozens of degrees below zero, just wait a few days and you’ll see quite a warm-up. The National Weather Service is...
Remember These Creatures Are Also Cold This Idaho Winter
Outdoor cats know how to find warm places in winter. We can still try and make them more comfortable. There are two neighborhood strays that visit me every morning when I arrive at work. I get them some breakfast and they appear happy and healthy. This week things changed. They were no-shows. The cold weather had them curled up in a shed behind the company storage barn.
Website Dedicated To Helping Californians Move To Idaho Exists
It do be facts: Californians are packing up and relocating to beautiful Boise, Idaho. We as Idahoans completely understand the appeal. It's breathtakingly gorgeous, the people are kind, the food is second to none, and there's always something new to do. Some folks like having new neighbors move in, while...
Cool Idaho Town is One of the Best in America (2 Years in a Row)
I mean, pretty much ALL of Idaho is cool, and some common favorites include Coeur d'Alene, Sun Valley, Boise, Stanley etc. But, if you had to pick just one place in Idaho and give it the name, "coolest town in Idaho," what would you pick?. We found a list from...
We Were Wrong – Somehow COVID Did Not Kill Snow Days In Idaho
During the COVID Pandemic, the world was forced to make drastic changes to accommodate social distancing. Businesses implemented strict plans to keep employees and customers safe and healthy, even schools had to make a jump from in-person learning to distance learning. How Did COVID Not Kill The Snow Day In...
An Idaho Man is Meeting a Need in Beating Inflation
Does the cost of groceries have you singing the blues? I was on-air and musing about the cost of meat, poultry, and eggs and suddenly mentioned the sticker shock I had last weekend when shopping for mushrooms. I love mushrooms. I eat them raw, cooked or canned. The price has probably tripled in a decade, with much of that coming over the last year.
Post Register
Frigid temperatures setting in across Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — The cold front has arrived! Highs across the valley will be in the low 20s today. Some areas in the valley may see single-digit low temperatures this morning. Apart from the bitterly cold conditions, it should be a picture-perfect day in regards to sunshine. We should see little to no cloud cover in the Gem State today. Both the valley and the mountains will see mostly sunny skies for most of the day and those clear skies will stick around this evening. The lack of cloud cover this evening may allow for temperatures to drop even lower tonight, with many areas dropping into the single digits. Tomorrow, we'll see a slight warm-up with highs jumping into the high 20s.
Idaho8.com
Arctic Cold temperatures settle in tonight and Sunday
TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers continue tonight for the Snake River Plain highlands, SE Idaho, southern highlands, and western WY. Stray snow showers are possible across central ID and the valleys. Winds will be slightly breezy especially in the valleys between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the single digits both positive and negative.
A Study Reveals Idaho Is One Of The Best States For Cheaters
We don't want to admit it but it's true - people love to cheat in their relationships. There are many theories as to why people cheat and we'll likely never figure out a concrete reason why they do. Unfortunately, it's just basic and random human behavior - behavior that isn't just plaguing the states around us, but Idaho as well.
Not A Good Look For Idaho, A High Rate of People Are Quitting
Anthony Klotz, a management professor at the University College London, coined the term "Great Resignation" and it could be making its way through Idaho. A recent study that was conducted by Wallethub shows that millions of people are quitting across the country and have pointed out why. Burnout is a...
Idaho Has More Hate Groups Per Capita Than Most Of The U.S.
Even if you make the sweetest, tastiest lemonade of all time, you'll eventually run into someone who doesn't like lemons. Fact of life, right?. We take pride in Boise being an area of kind, accepting people who care about their neighbors. Idaho as a whole, unfortunately, has some work to do when it comes to housing extreme hate groups in our state.
Popular Home Goods Retailer Begins 2023 By Closing Two Idaho Locations
When the retailer announced their initial round of closures, it looked like both Treasure Valley locations were safe. Since that list of 62 stores was posted earlier this month, things have gotten worse for the company. The home goods company in question? Bed, Bath and Beyond. According to CBS Money...
Why Proposed Idaho Wind Farms Would Soon Become Obsolete
Another wind turbine has come tumbling down—this time in Wisconsin. A local TV affiliate says it left quite a crater and nobody was hurt. What’s holding these things together? Bailing twine and chewing gum? Meanwhile, another community in upstate New York is rebelling against a proposed wind farm. This is after it appears that people involved with approval would see a personal benefit.
KTVB
Water rates may soon increase for Treasure Valley residents
BOISE, Idaho — Residents in the Treasure Valley may soon see an increase in their water bill, per the request of supplier, Veolia Water Idaho. According to a news release, Veolia Water submitted the request to increase rates due to "increased water expenses and costs associated with plant additions."
boisestatepublicradio.org
The history of Idaho's queer spaces outside of Boise
This Thursday, Feb. 2, the Fettucine Forum will be hosting an event that looks at the history of queer spaces throughout Idaho, beginning in the 1970s. The lecture will explore where and how LGBTQ+ members found one another, built community and ultimately found a home right here in the Gem state. Dr. Lisa McClain and Boise State University graduate student, Rachel Taylor, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about their upcoming forum.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
98.3 The Snake
Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1