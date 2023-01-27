ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 1

Related
103.5 KISSFM

Sick Of The Boise Frenzy? Time To Buy A Beautiful Idaho Beach

Another round of cold weather makes us miss the sunshine and the heat. As much as we love the Gem State, long stretches of cold, cloudy weather make us think about getting on a plane to head somewhere warm, with sand under our feet and water all around us. Who doesn't love a vacation? The only problem is the cost. By the time you find a place to stay and pay for the food, drinks, flights, experiences, and ground transportation, your relaxing time away costs a stressful amount of money. The average vacation to Florida costs over $2,700 per couple. Hawaii costs over $3,200 for two people.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

The Thrill and Rush of Car Whoopie in Idaho is Very Costly

Many couples like to add a spark to their relationship from time to time, and there are different ways to do this. Typically adding this spark is done in private and behind closed doors but from time to time couples decide to take their adventures out of the home and into public. Younger people, often do this as well, but for all the couples and young people out there looking to have some fun in a vehicle, you may want to rethink your thrill ride before you do it. The consequences if you get caught, could be a little more costly than you realize.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Extreme freezing temperatures break records in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – Extreme cold weather shattered records across eastern Idaho Monday, with bone-chilling temperatures reported in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Stanley and Challis. While many places were dozens of degrees below zero, just wait a few days and you’ll see quite a warm-up. The National Weather Service is...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Remember These Creatures Are Also Cold This Idaho Winter

Outdoor cats know how to find warm places in winter. We can still try and make them more comfortable. There are two neighborhood strays that visit me every morning when I arrive at work. I get them some breakfast and they appear happy and healthy. This week things changed. They were no-shows. The cold weather had them curled up in a shed behind the company storage barn.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

An Idaho Man is Meeting a Need in Beating Inflation

Does the cost of groceries have you singing the blues? I was on-air and musing about the cost of meat, poultry, and eggs and suddenly mentioned the sticker shock I had last weekend when shopping for mushrooms. I love mushrooms. I eat them raw, cooked or canned. The price has probably tripled in a decade, with much of that coming over the last year.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Frigid temperatures setting in across Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The cold front has arrived! Highs across the valley will be in the low 20s today. Some areas in the valley may see single-digit low temperatures this morning. Apart from the bitterly cold conditions, it should be a picture-perfect day in regards to sunshine. We should see little to no cloud cover in the Gem State today. Both the valley and the mountains will see mostly sunny skies for most of the day and those clear skies will stick around this evening. The lack of cloud cover this evening may allow for temperatures to drop even lower tonight, with many areas dropping into the single digits. Tomorrow, we'll see a slight warm-up with highs jumping into the high 20s.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho8.com

Arctic Cold temperatures settle in tonight and Sunday

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers continue tonight for the Snake River Plain highlands, SE Idaho, southern highlands, and western WY. Stray snow showers are possible across central ID and the valleys. Winds will be slightly breezy especially in the valleys between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the single digits both positive and negative.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

A Study Reveals Idaho Is One Of The Best States For Cheaters

We don't want to admit it but it's true - people love to cheat in their relationships. There are many theories as to why people cheat and we'll likely never figure out a concrete reason why they do. Unfortunately, it's just basic and random human behavior - behavior that isn't just plaguing the states around us, but Idaho as well.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Has More Hate Groups Per Capita Than Most Of The U.S.

Even if you make the sweetest, tastiest lemonade of all time, you'll eventually run into someone who doesn't like lemons. Fact of life, right?. We take pride in Boise being an area of kind, accepting people who care about their neighbors. Idaho as a whole, unfortunately, has some work to do when it comes to housing extreme hate groups in our state.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Why Proposed Idaho Wind Farms Would Soon Become Obsolete

Another wind turbine has come tumbling down—this time in Wisconsin. A local TV affiliate says it left quite a crater and nobody was hurt. What’s holding these things together? Bailing twine and chewing gum? Meanwhile, another community in upstate New York is rebelling against a proposed wind farm. This is after it appears that people involved with approval would see a personal benefit.
JEROME, ID
KTVB

Water rates may soon increase for Treasure Valley residents

BOISE, Idaho — Residents in the Treasure Valley may soon see an increase in their water bill, per the request of supplier, Veolia Water Idaho. According to a news release, Veolia Water submitted the request to increase rates due to "increased water expenses and costs associated with plant additions."
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

The history of Idaho's queer spaces outside of Boise

This Thursday, Feb. 2, the Fettucine Forum will be hosting an event that looks at the history of queer spaces throughout Idaho, beginning in the 1970s. The lecture will explore where and how LGBTQ+ members found one another, built community and ultimately found a home right here in the Gem state. Dr. Lisa McClain and Boise State University graduate student, Rachel Taylor, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about their upcoming forum.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy