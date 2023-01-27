ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

4 Service Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season

The widely-diversified Business Services sector houses consulting, outsourcing, staffing, waste management, financial transactions, information services and technology services companies, to name a few. The Sector’s Dynamics in Q4. Things were not rosy for the service sector throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 due to macroeconomic headwinds such as the...
Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Hawaiian Holdings (HA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.49 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.71. This compares to loss of $1.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 30.99%....
Oneok Inc. (OKE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed the most recent trading day at $68.48, moving +1.78% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%. Coming into today, shares of the natural gas company...
BlackRock Increases Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.45MM shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP). This represents 7.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.54MM shares and 5.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 35.89% and an increase in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Hercules Technology (HTGC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Hercules Technology (HTGC) closed at $14.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.42% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.63%. Heading into today, shares of the specialty...
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) closed the most recent trading day at $10.63, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Unusual Options Activity: COIN, LCID, AAPL and 6 Others

Many investors brush off or ignore options trading because options are complex and misunderstood. However, many other traders have learned how to “follow the flow.”. In other words, they want to know what the big funds and institutions are doing. When these buyers make their move in the options world, they leave a trail behind them — footsteps.
Instructure Holdings (INST) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Instructure Holdings (INST) closed at $27.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the education...
State Street Increases Position in Veris Residential (VRE)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.19MM shares of Veris Residential Inc (VRE). This represents 5.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 4.76MM shares and 5.23% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.16% and an increase in total ownership of 0.47% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
AI Stocks To Buy Right Now? 2 To Watch

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has rapidly become one of the most transformative technologies of the 21st century. It has quickly changed the way we live, work, and interact. AI has been integrated into many industries. This includes healthcare, finance, retail, and entertainment, and its impact on society and business has been substantial. With the growth of AI, it is not surprising that AI stocks have become popular among investors.
AngloGold (AU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AngloGold (AU) closed at $21.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.47% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold miner...
MongoDB (MDB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

MongoDB (MDB) closed the most recent trading day at $214.21, moving +1.81% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.63%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the database...
FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $208.47, changing hands as high as $208.74 per share. FleetCor Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
TSX Ends On Strong Note After Bright Session

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a bright note on Tuesday, lifted by gains in technology, materials, energy and financials sectors. Several stocks from industrials and consumer discretionary sectors too posted impressive gains. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 195.27 points or 0.95% at 20,767.38,...
RenaissanceRe (RNR) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

RenaissanceRe (RNR) came out with quarterly earnings of $7.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.58 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.40%. A quarter ago,...
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $64.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.25% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.63%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.92 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.55%. A...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Outset Medical (OM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.50MM shares of Outset Medical Inc (OM). This represents 7.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.53MM shares and 9.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 22.72% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Travel + Leisure (TNL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.34, changing hands as high as $42.37 per share. Travel + Leisure Co shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

