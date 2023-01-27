Read full article on original website
4 Service Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season
The widely-diversified Business Services sector houses consulting, outsourcing, staffing, waste management, financial transactions, information services and technology services companies, to name a few. The Sector’s Dynamics in Q4. Things were not rosy for the service sector throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 due to macroeconomic headwinds such as the...
Oneok Inc. (OKE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed the most recent trading day at $68.48, moving +1.78% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%. Coming into today, shares of the natural gas company...
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) closed at $7.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.56% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.63%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Hawaiian Holdings (HA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.49 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.71. This compares to loss of $1.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 30.99%....
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) closed the most recent trading day at $10.63, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration
Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
AI Stocks To Buy Right Now? 2 To Watch
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has rapidly become one of the most transformative technologies of the 21st century. It has quickly changed the way we live, work, and interact. AI has been integrated into many industries. This includes healthcare, finance, retail, and entertainment, and its impact on society and business has been substantial. With the growth of AI, it is not surprising that AI stocks have become popular among investors.
Hercules Technology (HTGC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Hercules Technology (HTGC) closed at $14.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.42% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.63%. Heading into today, shares of the specialty...
Instructure Holdings (INST) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Instructure Holdings (INST) closed at $27.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the education...
MongoDB (MDB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
MongoDB (MDB) closed the most recent trading day at $214.21, moving +1.81% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.63%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the database...
BlackRock Increases Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.45MM shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP). This represents 7.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.54MM shares and 5.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 35.89% and an increase in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
RenaissanceRe (RNR) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
RenaissanceRe (RNR) came out with quarterly earnings of $7.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.58 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.40%. A quarter ago,...
Mercury Systems (MRCY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Mercury Systems (MRCY) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.39 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.21%. A quarter...
AngloGold (AU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
AngloGold (AU) closed at $21.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.47% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold miner...
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Zscaler, Axcelis Technologies, BJ's Wholesale Club and International Game Technology
Chicago, IL – January 30, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Zscaler, Inc. ZS, Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ACLS, BJ's Wholesale Club BJ and International Game Technology IGT.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.92 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.55%. A...
Travel + Leisure (TNL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.34, changing hands as high as $42.37 per share. Travel + Leisure Co shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Hexcel (HXL) Declares $0.12 Dividend
Hexcel said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share. At the most recent share...
PPL (PPL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
PPL (PPL) closed at $29.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.51% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.46% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.63%. Coming into today, shares of the energy and utility holding...
ITGR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Integer Holdings Corp (Symbol: ITGR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.38, changing hands as low as $63.00 per share. Integer Holdings Corp shares are currently trading off about 8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
