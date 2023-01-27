Mizzou basketball vs. Iowa State: Numbers to know for SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup

COLUMBIA, Mo. — For the first time in six years, the University of Missouri’s athletics department reported a budget surplus, but athletics director Desireé Reed-Francois isn’t throwing a victory parade. In her first fiscal year running Mizzou athletics, the department generated record revenues of more than $141 million during the 2022 fiscal year. MU athletics also spent a record amount of money — more than $125 million — but the $15 million surplus marks a stark contrast from five consecutive years of operating at a deficit under past leadership.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO