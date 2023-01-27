Read full article on original website
Susan Irene Perkins, 78, of Rossville
Susan Irene Perkins, 78, of Rossville, passed away at 9:42 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Heritage Health, in Hoopeston. Susan was born on August 2, 1944, in Milford, Illinois, the daughter of Louis Earl and Madge Ellen (Jesse) Fanning. She married Kenneth Harry Perkins on December 17, 1961, in Milford, Illinois. He survives.
Sheriff: Man killed in crash near Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A 54-year-old man is dead following a crash near Monticello on Friday. The crash happened on County Road 1700 N near Interstate 72 just before 7 a.m. Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said the crash involved one vehicle that was driving on the road when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left […]
New Champaign restaurant expands menu for Restaurant Week
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — If you’re looking for an excuse to get out of cooking, this is the perfect week to do so. It’s restaurant week in Champaign County and over 40 restaurants are participating. One of them is Martinelli’s Market in Downtown Champaign. They opened at the end of November, and are excited to […]
Vermilion Co. gets more money for courtroom upgrades
Vermilion County is getting more money to upgrade its courtrooms in Danville.
Woman convicted of murder in 2021 Champaign shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County jury recently found a 22-year-old woman guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in October of 2021. Arieana Colbert was convicted of shooting and killing Acarrie Ingram-Triner the night of Oct. 20, 2021. Police said there was an argument in an […]
Urbana Police looking to identify wallet thief
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is asking for help in solving a recent theft. Officials said someone stole a wallet from a restaurant in Urbana and then used a debit card from that wallet that same day. The thief bought a large number of prepaid phones and gift cards from another business. […]
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
Governor Signs Renewable Energy Bill
Governor JB Pritzker has signed a bill establishing a statewide site selection process for wind and solar projects. The legislation is effective immediately. The new site standards regulate commercial wind energy and solar energy projects. The bill establishes distances from residences, occupied buildings and other property where wind and solar...
