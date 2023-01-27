ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

ucbjournal.com

December unemployment down in nearly all Tennessee counties

Three counties experienced steady unemployment during the month, while unemployment increased in the remaining three counties. Nashville – Nearly every county in Tennessee ended 2022 with lower unemployment rates, according to the Dec. 2022 data released by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Eighty-nine of the state’s 95 counties reported rates that decreased in Dec. Three counties experienced steady unemployment during the month, while unemployment increased in the remaining three counties.
TENNESSEE STATE
publicnewsservice.org

TN Bill Would Revamp Recycling Process Statewide

A bill in the Tennessee Legislature aims to reduce packaging materials that end up in landfills by improving recycling in the Volunteer State. One recent survey ranks Tennessee 47th among states for recycling, with only 7% of common containers and packaging recycled. Senate Bill 573 would require reducing unnecessary packaging,...
TENNESSEE STATE
R.A. Heim

Payments from the state of up to $800 coming by February

Need some extra cash? If so, here is some news that you'll want to know about. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
Tennessee Lookout

‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed

The first sign of something awry was the road closure on the two-lane country road that goes right past Will Burton’s Weakley County farm, his fields, barns and the one-story house he shares with his fiancee and three kids.  White trucks — emblazoned with the seal of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and “fire and […] The post ‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
WATE

New bill presented to regulate Delta 8 in TN

Last year, some lawmakers wanted to ban the sale of hemp-based products but that bill failed.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Need legal advice? Visit one of these clinics

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us.
TENNESSEE STATE
mymix1041.com

Tennessee establishes first farmer-owned cooperative in 50 years

From Local 3 News: The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday, providing a much-needed solution to the logistical challenges faced by East Tennessee farmers. The plant will have the capacity to process up to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Tennessee Correction Department holding citizens academy

The Tennessee Department of Correction is accepting applications for its Citizens Correctional Academy through Feb. 6. The five-week program runs from April 25 through May 23. It is designed to give Tennesseans an in-depth look at the state’s largest law enforcement agency, according to a news release. Classes will...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Tyre Nichols’ death sparks new Tennessee legislation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tyre Nichols’ death has become a catalyst for police reform in the Tennessee State House. The Tennessee House Democratic Caucus plans to introduce new legislation during the 2023 general assembly session. The legislation will focus on police training and hiring processes. Previous coverage: GRAPHIC: Sixth...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Tennessee state representative alleges book ban is illegal

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. Last week, the Wilson County School board voted to move The Perks of Being a Wallflower to the mature reading list. Following that decision, the school board received a letter from a Tennessee state representative that claims the school board is in violation of a state law by not removing it.
WILSON COUNTY, TN

