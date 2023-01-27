Read full article on original website
ucbjournal.com
December unemployment down in nearly all Tennessee counties
Three counties experienced steady unemployment during the month, while unemployment increased in the remaining three counties. Nashville – Nearly every county in Tennessee ended 2022 with lower unemployment rates, according to the Dec. 2022 data released by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Eighty-nine of the state’s 95 counties reported rates that decreased in Dec. Three counties experienced steady unemployment during the month, while unemployment increased in the remaining three counties.
publicnewsservice.org
TN Bill Would Revamp Recycling Process Statewide
A bill in the Tennessee Legislature aims to reduce packaging materials that end up in landfills by improving recycling in the Volunteer State. One recent survey ranks Tennessee 47th among states for recycling, with only 7% of common containers and packaging recycled. Senate Bill 573 would require reducing unnecessary packaging,...
Tennessee lawmakers introduce bills to add “In God We Trust” to state seal
Two state lawmakers from Northeast Tennessee have sponsored bills that would incorporate the language "In God We Trust" into the Tennessee state seal.
Payments from the state of up to $800 coming by February
Need some extra cash? If so, here is some news that you'll want to know about. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
tennesseelookout.com
Hearing set on suit brought by former vaccine chief against Tennessee Department of Health
A federal judge in Nashville has set a hearing for March 10 to consider competing claims in a lawsuit brought by former Tennessee vaccine chief Michelle Fiscus, whose highly publicized ouster from state government during the pandemic came amidst political pushback on vaccinating teens. Fiscus is seeking a so-called “name...
chattanoogacw.com
'They'll get lost:' TN parents concerned about new bill to eliminate class size maximums
Tennessee lawmakers are considering a bill that would eliminate K-12 class size maximums. State law caps class sizes at 25 to 35 students depending on the grade level. This bill would get rid of those caps and allow local districts to decide class sizes. Some parents say the current maximum...
State Democrats unveil legislative package to return abortion to Tennessee
The package would re-legalize abortion in the state of Tennessee.
Grundy County Herald
In-N-Out Burger to Expand to Tennessee
In-N-Out Burger will invest $125.5 million, create more than 275 new jobs in Williamson County. Company will open first Tennessee restaurants by 2026.
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed
The first sign of something awry was the road closure on the two-lane country road that goes right past Will Burton’s Weakley County farm, his fields, barns and the one-story house he shares with his fiancee and three kids. White trucks — emblazoned with the seal of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and “fire and […] The post ‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee School Closings: January 31, 2023
With winter weather in the forecast, multiple Middle Tennessee school districts have announced closings for Tuesday, Jan. 31.
WTVC
Turkeys, turkey hunters to benefit from 6-year research project in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hard work, patience and science is behind a years-long effort in Tennessee that will help manage wild turkeys in the Volunteer State, and help those who hunt them. According to the Outdoor Wire, the new research extends the work of an active six-year research project led...
WATE
New bill presented to regulate Delta 8 in TN
Last year, some lawmakers wanted to ban the sale of hemp-based products but that bill failed. Last year, some lawmakers wanted to ban the sale of hemp-based products but that bill failed. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
WATE
Need legal advice? Visit one of these clinics
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
Instead of a ban, lawmakers now want to regulate Tennessee's Delta 8 industry
A new version of the bill this year would ban the sale of hemp-derived products to anyone under the age of 21 and create rules and oversight for how it's developed and packaged.
mymix1041.com
Tennessee establishes first farmer-owned cooperative in 50 years
From Local 3 News: The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday, providing a much-needed solution to the logistical challenges faced by East Tennessee farmers. The plant will have the capacity to process up to...
WBBJ
Tennessee Correction Department holding citizens academy
The Tennessee Department of Correction is accepting applications for its Citizens Correctional Academy through Feb. 6. The five-week program runs from April 25 through May 23. It is designed to give Tennesseans an in-depth look at the state’s largest law enforcement agency, according to a news release. Classes will...
Half a million Tennesseans applied for student debt relief through Biden program
In Tennessee, 517,000 borrowers applied for or were deemed automatically eligible for student loan forgiveness, according to the Biden administration.
wvlt.tv
Tyre Nichols’ death sparks new Tennessee legislation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tyre Nichols’ death has become a catalyst for police reform in the Tennessee State House. The Tennessee House Democratic Caucus plans to introduce new legislation during the 2023 general assembly session. The legislation will focus on police training and hiring processes. Previous coverage: GRAPHIC: Sixth...
WATE
Tennessee state representative alleges book ban is illegal
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. Last week, the Wilson County School board voted to move The Perks of Being a Wallflower to the mature reading list. Following that decision, the school board received a letter from a Tennessee state representative that claims the school board is in violation of a state law by not removing it.
