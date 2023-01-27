ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KXL

Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made. Last year, Multnomah county and...
OREGON STATE
hillsboroherald.com

Hillsboro Readies For Next Big Land Expansion For Semiconductor Jobs

The news about Intel is everywhere these days. As the semiconductor giant and Oregon’s largest employer struggles, our government officials hope to cash in on the CHIPS ACT and the billions available from the Federal government. Passed by President Biden in 2022, the CHIPS and Science Act will;. “$52.7...
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Protesters march in Portland after release of Tyre Nichols video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered and marched in Portland on Friday night following the release of video that shows the deadly arrest of an unarmed man in Memphis earlier this month. Five former Memphis police officers are now facing seven federal charges — including second-degree murder and...
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Treat Your Tastebuds To Wood Fired Pizza From This Joint In Oregon

Foodies and casual diners alike are in for a treat when visiting Smoky Hearth Bar And Grill in the charming town of Sandy, Oregon. Boasting a rustic and inviting atmosphere with a menu that features a variety of classic American dishes, Smoky Hearth is a must stop when in Sandy.
SANDY, OR
kptv.com

Metro area shelters offer warm welcome during cold snap

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A state of emergency was declared for Multnomah County on Saturday as temperatures began to plummet, and TriMet again announced that they will wave fares for anyone traveling to a warming shelter. Between 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, TriMet says all you need...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
