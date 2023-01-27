Read full article on original website
High-speed snowmobile crash sends one to hospital
BEND, Ore. — The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue were dispatched Sunday night, around 7:30 p.m., to a report of a vehicle crash involving a snowmobile and an Elk Lake Lodge tracked snow vehicle on Cascade Lakes Highway. According to DCSO, initial reports indicated that the rider...
KVAL
Sheriff: $100K aggravated theft investigation results in arrest of Oregon man
REDMOND, Ore. — On Thursday (Jan. 26), a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a call for service regarding a large theft from a local construction company. The victim advised their former business manager had fraudulently written numerous unauthorized checks, forging the owner’s signature. The former business...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Redmond man guilty of manslaughter in 2020 DUII crash
Jefferson County jury convicts Redmond man of manslaughter, DUII in fatal 2020 crash on Highway 97
A Jefferson County jury on Monday convicted a 31-year-old Redmond man of manslaughter, drunken driving and assault in a November 2020 head-on collision that killed a Culver teen and seriously injured two others. The post Jefferson County jury convicts Redmond man of manslaughter, DUII in fatal 2020 crash on Highway 97 appeared first on KTVZ.
Fire breaks out in attic, damages home in Sunriver
A fire that broke out in the attic damaged a two-story home in Sunriver Friday morning, officials said. The post Fire breaks out in attic, damages home in Sunriver appeared first on KTVZ.
Gull Point Campground at Wickup Reservoir will stay closed this year, to remove nearly 700 dead or dying trees
Gull Point Campground and Boat Ramp at Wickiup Reservoir will remain closed for the 2023 camping season to provide for public safety after nearly 700 dead or dying "hazard trees" were identified in the area, the Deschutes National Forest said Monday. The post Gull Point Campground at Wickup Reservoir will stay closed this year, to remove nearly 700 dead or dying trees appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend food cart yard owner fears Neff-Purcell closure will hurt business
A Bend food cart community business owner says the five month closure at the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard is going to hurt his business. The closure begins Feb. 22 and is expected to last through mid-summer — roughly five months. The closure is to make improvements for traffic flow, including adding turn lanes.
Hwy. 26 reopens after closures due to 2 crashes between Madras and Mt. Hood as snow sweeps into region
Two crashes about 50 miles and two hours apart closed U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras for several hours Saturday evening as an Arctic front sweeping in from the north brought snow, wind and slick roads around Central Oregon. The post Hwy. 26 reopens after closures due to 2 crashes between Madras and Mt. Hood as snow sweeps into region appeared first on KTVZ.
‘Appalled and disgusted’: Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols
Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issued a statement Saturday on the death of Tyre Nichols, saying the department is "appalled and disgusted" by the Memphis police officers' "pure abuse of power and unconscionable violence." The post ‘Appalled and disgusted’: Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols appeared first on KTVZ.
Another busy Bend Eastside intersection to close for months: SE 15th Street & Wilson Avenue to get a roundabout
Around the same time the intersection of NE Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard will close in February for a five-month major intersection upgrade, another busy intersection on Bend’s Eastside will close for about two months, to add the city's latest roundabout. The post Another busy Bend Eastside intersection to close for months: SE 15th Street & Wilson Avenue to get a roundabout appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend First Presbyterian opens temporary warming shelter during cold snap
Many unhoused community members in Central Oregon are heading to shelters as this weekend’s cold snap continues into Monday. But the demand is so high, there just hasn’t been enough room. That’s why Deschutes County and the City of Bend called on First Presbyterian Church to provide a...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Shelter occupancy rates spike during cold snap
Shelter occupancy rates are spiking during this bitter cold weather. The Redmond Winter Shelter is housing beyond capacity and staying open longer hours because of the extreme cold. “We are saying on days that stay below 25 degrees, shelters stay open all day,” said Andrew Hoeskma, Shepherd’s House Redmond City...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Neighbors appealing Bend gas station can’t give input at city council meeting
Neighbors who have filed an appeal to the development of a new gas station in Bend are being told they are not allowed to give input on the appeal process during Wednesday’s Bend City Council meeting. The dispute is over a planned project that would place a gas station,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 1 dead, 2 injured in crash near Highway 20 east of Bend
(CORRECTION: The collision occurred at an intersection just north of Highway 20, not on the highway itself) One person was killed and two people were injured in a T-Bone at an intersection east of Bend Monday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Bear Creek Road...
Sisters music teacher becomes first Oregonian to use high-tech ‘Exoskeleton’ to walk again
Erik Himbert, a local music teacher and Oregon resident has undergone a life-changing experience. The post Sisters music teacher becomes first Oregonian to use high-tech ‘Exoskeleton’ to walk again appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Prototype mass timber affordable home to be tested in Madras
The proposed mass timber solution aimed at solving the state’s affordable housing problem will get a test run in Central Oregon. Hacienda CDC, a community development group in Portland, gave a first look at their mass timber modular homes on Friday. “One of our core objectives for this project...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Park and Rec seeks public feedback on river access point designs
The Bend Park and Recreation District is requesting public feedback on design options for four new Deschutes River access points. “We’ve seen over 250,000 people just go through the river float channel alone. With that increased use comes a whole bunch of wear and tear and so this is the best attempt to get a hold and make sure that people are going to be able to access the river,” said Ian Isaacson, a landscape architect with BPRD.
centraloregondaily.com
Junior Snow Ranger event to teach Central Oregon kids appreciation for outdoors
The Deschutes National Forest wants to teach appreciation for the outdoors starting with the youngest in our community. The forest is partnering with Discover Your Forest and Mt. Bachelor for a Junior Snow Ranger event. Families with kids age 7 to 11 can learn how to safely explore in the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ La Pine High graduation rate behind curve compared to district
Bend La-Pine School District, like many others across the state, reported an improvement in graduation rates for the 2021-22 school year last week. But within the district, there was an outlier. Districtwide, the graduation rate was 83.5%. And most schools in the district came in at more than 87%. But...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 509-J School District seeks funding to help with inflation impacts on bond
Voters approved a $24 million bond with projects committed to every 509J, Jefferson County school in the district. As the district pushes forward to fulfill the projects promised in the bond, it is carefully preparing for unexpected financial hurdles due to inflation. “It puts us in a challenging spot, where...
