Washington State

New York Post

Newly arrived migrants linked to crimes in El Paso including drugs, theft and gun threats

Migrants in El Paso, Texas — the current epicenter of the border crisis — have been linked to serious and violent crimes including car theft, gun threats and drug trafficking, according to local police. The latest incident involved a Venezuelan migrant who was attempting to sell cocaine to other border crossers Sunday, according to El Paso Police Department. The alleged dealer, Yovani Jose Sanchez, was turned in by other migrants who are camped out and sleeping near the city’s Sacred Heart Church. The 22-year-old was booked into the county jail, while four other migrants accused of being associated with his business...
EL PASO, TX
TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

The federal government is investigating the possible human trafficking of children who cleaned slaughterhouses

Federal investigators are looking into whether 50 children — some as young as 13 — who were allegedly illegally employed cleaning Midwestern slaughterhouses were victims of labor trafficking, three officials from the Department of Homeland Security told NBC News. Homeland Security Investigations agents have interviewed children who worked...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Vice

This Guy Plans to Open a Store That Sells Heroin, Meth, and Crack

A Vancouver man is planning to open what would be Canada’s first store that sells heroin, cocaine, meth, MDMA, and other drugs as a way to reduce the rising number of deaths stemming from the overdose crisis. Jerry Martin, 51, wants to open the brick-and-mortar shop by the end...
Law & Crime

70 Arrested in Massive Drug Raid On White Supremacist Crime Ring

Authorities in San Diego arrested 70 people and seized meth, fentanyl, heroin, guns, and stolen cars in a series of raids on individuals connected to white supremacist groups. Local, state, and federal authorities wrapped up Operation Red Rider this week, a 10-month investigation against what authorities said was a well-organized crime syndicate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS News

One of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers caught, Interpol says

Cairo — An Eritrean national described as one of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers has been arrested in Sudan after an international manhunt led by the United Arab Emirates, Interpol announced on Thursday. The suspect — identified as Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam — is accused of leading a criminal organization that abducts, extorts and murders East African migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya, the France-based police agency said in an online statement.

