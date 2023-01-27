Read full article on original website
1 BAD BOY
4d ago
I keep hoping there is some honest politicians and police in Mexico. It could be a really fine modern country.
Newly arrived migrants linked to crimes in El Paso including drugs, theft and gun threats
Migrants in El Paso, Texas — the current epicenter of the border crisis — have been linked to serious and violent crimes including car theft, gun threats and drug trafficking, according to local police. The latest incident involved a Venezuelan migrant who was attempting to sell cocaine to other border crossers Sunday, according to El Paso Police Department. The alleged dealer, Yovani Jose Sanchez, was turned in by other migrants who are camped out and sleeping near the city’s Sacred Heart Church. The 22-year-old was booked into the county jail, while four other migrants accused of being associated with his business...
Mexican president says he’ll consider ‘El Chapo’ request
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Wednesday his government will consider a plea by imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to be returned to Mexico, presumably to serve out his sentence. Guzman, 64, was sentenced to life behind bars in the United States for...
Trump vows to deploy US special forces, military assets to 'inflict maximum damage' on cartels
Former President Trump said Thursday that if elected again as commander in chief, he will deploy U.S. special forces and other military assets to "inflict maximum damage" on cartels crossing the southern border. Trump, who announced his 2024 presidential campaign late last year, said drug cartels are "waging war on...
Former FBI official accused of hiding a $225,000 cash payment from an ex-foreign officer while overseeing an agency counter-intelligence division
Charles McGonigal, the ex-FBI official, was also charged with violating US sanctions by allegedly agreeing to provide services to a Russian oligarch.
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump's attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN.
North Carolina Doctor convicted of fraud after she was found guilty of reusing single-use surgical devices
A doctor in North Carolina has been convicted after she was caught reusing single-use needles numerous times. According to reports, an ear, nose, and throat surgeon has been arrested and charged with putting patients at risk for infection and possibly even death after she was caught red-handed reusing needles that should be discarded after one use.
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
An audience member blamed "White people" for committing genocide, "demanding" drugs from cartels and carrying out mass shootings in an attempt to defend illegal immigration during a heated debate on "Dr. Phil" Wednesday. Amid a discussion about the crisis at the border, Dr. Phil turned to National Border Patrol Council...
Biden caught on camera apparently mistaking Salvation Army for Secret Service during El Paso trip
President Biden told a member of the El Paso Salvation Army that he spent time with the Secret Service in Poland and Ukraine, confusing the Salvation Army and Secret Service.
U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports Say
The potential legal difficulties facing Congressman-elect George Santos are ramping up with word now that Brazil is relaunching fraud investigations against Santos, according to the New York Times in new reporting on Monday.
Mexican authorities find 5 dismembered bodies in bags near resort town
Mexican prosecutors say five dismembered bodies were recently found in bags near the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, a week after drug cartel violence escalated in the region.
The federal government is investigating the possible human trafficking of children who cleaned slaughterhouses
Federal investigators are looking into whether 50 children — some as young as 13 — who were allegedly illegally employed cleaning Midwestern slaughterhouses were victims of labor trafficking, three officials from the Department of Homeland Security told NBC News. Homeland Security Investigations agents have interviewed children who worked...
Driver hearing noises from trunk discovers she smuggled two into US, CA officials say
The woman was driving from Mexico to San Diego, officials said.
This Guy Plans to Open a Store That Sells Heroin, Meth, and Crack
A Vancouver man is planning to open what would be Canada’s first store that sells heroin, cocaine, meth, MDMA, and other drugs as a way to reduce the rising number of deaths stemming from the overdose crisis. Jerry Martin, 51, wants to open the brick-and-mortar shop by the end...
Russian arrested in Miami on charges of illegally transmitting millions in cryptocurrency
A Russian operator of a China-based cryptocurrency exchange with links to South Florida and other parts of the world appeared in federal court in Miami Wednesday on charges of running an unlicensed money transmitting business that is suspected of laundering hundreds of millions of dollars in drug trafficking and other criminal proceeds, federal authorities said.
‘Gas station heroin’ is being sold legally as a dietary supplement. Here’s what you should know
The FDA warns that misuse of the drug could lead to serious health risks.
70 Arrested in Massive Drug Raid On White Supremacist Crime Ring
Authorities in San Diego arrested 70 people and seized meth, fentanyl, heroin, guns, and stolen cars in a series of raids on individuals connected to white supremacist groups. Local, state, and federal authorities wrapped up Operation Red Rider this week, a 10-month investigation against what authorities said was a well-organized crime syndicate.
Connecticut man who jumped to death from rooftop bar had been arrested days earlier, report reveals
Dale Cheney, who fell dozens of stories from a rooftop bar to his death last week, had been arrested just days earlier on domestic violence charges, records show.
One of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers caught, Interpol says
Cairo — An Eritrean national described as one of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers has been arrested in Sudan after an international manhunt led by the United Arab Emirates, Interpol announced on Thursday. The suspect — identified as Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam — is accused of leading a criminal organization that abducts, extorts and murders East African migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya, the France-based police agency said in an online statement.
Mexican drug lord on FBI's Most Wanted list among dozens busted out of prison near border
AUSTIN, Texas — A notorious Mexican drug cartel leader on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List was one of more than two dozen inmates busted out of a prison close to the U.S. border earlier this week. Rafael Caro-Quintero, 70, escaped from a Mexican prison early Sunday when...
