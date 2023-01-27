ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiss951.com

Have You Visited The Most Underrated Attraction In South Carolina?

Even if you live in South Carolina you’ve probably been to several of the state’s top tourist destinations. The first thing that pops into my mind is the entire city of Myrtle Beach. Then there’s Charleston which is full of history. The Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, and Greenville has become a tourist hotspot in recent years. Each of these cities is popular and home to heavily visited attractions. But what about those spots that are off the beaten path? Well, the experts at Yahoo put together a list of the most underrated attraction in each state including South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

14th Annual Shuckin on the Strand Oyster Roast is back!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast is the Grand Strand’s largest oyster roast, open to the public and serving up oysters, food and fixins. The 14th annual Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast hosted by the Grand Strand Young Professionals will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, from 12pm-4 p.m. at the Hot Fish Club in Murrells Inlet.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Dillon Native Gives $308,000 Donation To Dillon Historic School Foundation

Gerald Berry of the Dillon Historic School Foundation appeared before the Dillon City Council at their January meeting to make a big announcement. A contribution of $308,000 has been made to the Dillon Historic School Foundation for the DHS 1936 Auditorium restoration project by Frank X. Hursey, a Dillon native and graduate of Dillon High School.
DILLON, SC
country1037fm.com

Charleston South Carolina Barbecue Restaurant Expands To Myrtle Beach

I grew up on good barbecue in Texas, and I love it to this day. And now, we hear a Charleston South Carolina barbecue restaurant plans expansion to downtown Myrtle Beach. According to WMBF, Swig & Swine’s new location is set to open in the 500 block of Broadway Street, Myrtle Beach. Pitmaster and owner Anthony DiBernardo says the location is perfect for residents and visitors alike. Swig & Swine serves beef brisket, pork sandwiches, sides and desserts. Of course, with “Swig” in the name, there’s a full bar. Southern Living Magazine named Swig & Swine to the top 50 BBQ Joints. By the way, I love the name. I give props for creativity for sure. I’m sure this will be a spot we try out once it opens. We visit Myrtle Beach several times a year, and we’re always on the lookout for a new spot. This is the first time Swig & Swine ventures outside the Charleston market.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Rare orange lobster, Cheddar, now on display at Ripley’s Aquarium

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A rare orange lobster that captured the hearts of the Grand Strand can now be seen by everyone in Myrtle Beach!. Cheddar, the one-in-30-million crustacean, is currently on display at Ripley’s Aquarium after being rescued from a shipment to a Red Lobster in Florida last year.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

3 injured, lanes blocked after crash on Hwy 544 in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people have been injured and taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Conway Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:01 a.m. to the area of Highway 544 and W. Cox Ferry Road. Lanes of traffic are blocked...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

History uncovered as Conway City Hall undergoes renovations

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s no surprise that more than a century-old building still stands to honor its legacy in the City of Conway. Many people walk past the iconic Conway City Hall, which was built in 1825 by architect Robert Mills. The building known for its architectural design...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Missing 12-year-old from Little River considered endangered

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police need help finding a missing 12-year-old in Little River. Madalyn Anjore Griffin was last seen on Friday, Jan. 27 at her home on Carolina Pointe Way, according to the Horry County Police Dept. Police added she is around 5'4" and 150 pounds with...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WMBF

Several Myrtle Beach roads to be repaved, city says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several roads in Myrtle Beach are set to be repaved starting in the spring. The city said in a statement Friday that roads owned by the city and the state will be repaved by a contractor. The combined $1.4 million price tag for state-owned roads...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Coroner ID’s man killed in barricade situation in Surfside Beach area

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Coroner’s Office confirmed a 39-year-old man died from his injuries after an hours-long barricade situation in Surfside late Sunday night. 39-year-old Hendrix Herschel Washington died from injuries on the scene at The Road Side Inn in Surfside Beach. Washington, originally from Charleston,...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Train Collided With 18-Wheeler Stopped On The Tracks

Another accident involving a train has happened in Lake City. On Thursday, an 18-wheeler and a train collided on Fairview Street on Thomas Street. A train car derailed after it was not able to stop in time and struck the truck that was stopped on the tracks. Debris from the wreck covered the scene.
LAKE CITY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy