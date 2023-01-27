Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
WonderWorks Offering Sensory Day in FebruaryPJ@SCDDSNMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
The Most Pristine Beaches in the SouthEast Coast TravelerMyrtle Beach, SC
kiss951.com
Have You Visited The Most Underrated Attraction In South Carolina?
Even if you live in South Carolina you’ve probably been to several of the state’s top tourist destinations. The first thing that pops into my mind is the entire city of Myrtle Beach. Then there’s Charleston which is full of history. The Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, and Greenville has become a tourist hotspot in recent years. Each of these cities is popular and home to heavily visited attractions. But what about those spots that are off the beaten path? Well, the experts at Yahoo put together a list of the most underrated attraction in each state including South Carolina.
Woman’s ‘gut feeling’ leads to $500,000 lottery win in Aynor
AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman won $500,000 after a gut feeling told her to take a turn into a store on her way to work, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. The winning ticket was purchased at the Aynor Food Mart on Highway 501, the release reads. The woman purchased a […]
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Great Horned Owl rescued from roadway in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An injured Great Horned Owl was brought to the Barefoot Resort firehouse by a good samaritan Saturday evening, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. The owl was brought to the firehouse for treatment after he was found injured in a roadway, fire crews said. Crews contacted Carolina Wildlife […]
WMBF
14th Annual Shuckin on the Strand Oyster Roast is back!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast is the Grand Strand’s largest oyster roast, open to the public and serving up oysters, food and fixins. The 14th annual Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast hosted by the Grand Strand Young Professionals will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, from 12pm-4 p.m. at the Hot Fish Club in Murrells Inlet.
37-year-old man with mental health issues missing in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old man is missing in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Thomas “Tommy” Bailey was reported missing Sunday by his sister who said she had not heard from him for three days, police said. According to the family, Bailey has mental health issues and is known […]
dillonheraldonline.com
Dillon Native Gives $308,000 Donation To Dillon Historic School Foundation
Gerald Berry of the Dillon Historic School Foundation appeared before the Dillon City Council at their January meeting to make a big announcement. A contribution of $308,000 has been made to the Dillon Historic School Foundation for the DHS 1936 Auditorium restoration project by Frank X. Hursey, a Dillon native and graduate of Dillon High School.
country1037fm.com
Charleston South Carolina Barbecue Restaurant Expands To Myrtle Beach
I grew up on good barbecue in Texas, and I love it to this day. And now, we hear a Charleston South Carolina barbecue restaurant plans expansion to downtown Myrtle Beach. According to WMBF, Swig & Swine’s new location is set to open in the 500 block of Broadway Street, Myrtle Beach. Pitmaster and owner Anthony DiBernardo says the location is perfect for residents and visitors alike. Swig & Swine serves beef brisket, pork sandwiches, sides and desserts. Of course, with “Swig” in the name, there’s a full bar. Southern Living Magazine named Swig & Swine to the top 50 BBQ Joints. By the way, I love the name. I give props for creativity for sure. I’m sure this will be a spot we try out once it opens. We visit Myrtle Beach several times a year, and we’re always on the lookout for a new spot. This is the first time Swig & Swine ventures outside the Charleston market.
WMBF
Rare orange lobster, Cheddar, now on display at Ripley’s Aquarium
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A rare orange lobster that captured the hearts of the Grand Strand can now be seen by everyone in Myrtle Beach!. Cheddar, the one-in-30-million crustacean, is currently on display at Ripley’s Aquarium after being rescued from a shipment to a Red Lobster in Florida last year.
wpde.com
3 injured, lanes blocked after crash on Hwy 544 in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people have been injured and taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Conway Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:01 a.m. to the area of Highway 544 and W. Cox Ferry Road. Lanes of traffic are blocked...
WMBF
History uncovered as Conway City Hall undergoes renovations
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s no surprise that more than a century-old building still stands to honor its legacy in the City of Conway. Many people walk past the iconic Conway City Hall, which was built in 1825 by architect Robert Mills. The building known for its architectural design...
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach leaders lay out parking registration process as new rates hit in March
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Paid parking season is not far away along the Grand Strand with several cities raising their parking rates. Leaders in North Myrtle Beach unanimously approved a resolution to increase paid parking inside the city, which means it will now cost $3 an hour.
North Myrtle Beach rescue teams continue search for missing 23-year-old boater
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Rescue teams resumed the search for a missing 23-year-old boater on Saturday, according to the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad. The 23-year-old man was last seen Thursday wearing a camo jacket and khaki pants while duck hunting on a jon boat, NMBRS said. This is the third time the […]
39-year-old dies in barricade situation near Surfside Beach, coroner’s office says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 39-year-old man died from injuries in a barricade situation Sunday night along Highway 17 Business in the Surfside Beach area, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy. Hendrix Washington, 39, was identified as the person who died, and as the person who was barricaded in a room at […]
Little River embroidery company gets ‘revolutionary’ knitting machine
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Lt. Governor Pamela Evette appeared in Little River Friday at a ribbon cutting for an embroidery company’s new 3D knitting machine. bFIVE40, which is locally-owned, said the machine is the first-of-its-kind on the Grand Strand. The 3D knitting machine boasts 1,200 needles and can speed up production using […]
wpde.com
Missing 12-year-old from Little River considered endangered
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police need help finding a missing 12-year-old in Little River. Madalyn Anjore Griffin was last seen on Friday, Jan. 27 at her home on Carolina Pointe Way, according to the Horry County Police Dept. Police added she is around 5'4" and 150 pounds with...
WMBF
Several Myrtle Beach roads to be repaved, city says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several roads in Myrtle Beach are set to be repaved starting in the spring. The city said in a statement Friday that roads owned by the city and the state will be repaved by a contractor. The combined $1.4 million price tag for state-owned roads...
WMBF
Coroner ID’s man killed in barricade situation in Surfside Beach area
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Coroner’s Office confirmed a 39-year-old man died from his injuries after an hours-long barricade situation in Surfside late Sunday night. 39-year-old Hendrix Herschel Washington died from injuries on the scene at The Road Side Inn in Surfside Beach. Washington, originally from Charleston,...
wfxb.com
Train Collided With 18-Wheeler Stopped On The Tracks
Another accident involving a train has happened in Lake City. On Thursday, an 18-wheeler and a train collided on Fairview Street on Thomas Street. A train car derailed after it was not able to stop in time and struck the truck that was stopped on the tracks. Debris from the wreck covered the scene.
cbs17
SC coastal restaurant passes inspection, continues to recover after July fire
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Neal and Pam’s in Surfside Beach continues to make steps in its recovery after the restaurant was damaged in a July fire, passing an insulation inspection on Wednesday. “Two Wednesdays in a row we’ve gotten great news from building inspector Wayne. We passed...
