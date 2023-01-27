Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND snowfall prediction update from Scot Mundt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now dealing with cold air behind the snow from last week. The cold will help keep our snow chances away, for at least a while. With sunshine in the sky and snow on the ground, it was a very bright but cold day in KELOLAND.
q957.com
It’s wind chill advisory cold outside
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory on Monday from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. for the Sioux Falls area. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero can be expected in for portions of South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
kynt1450.com
City of Yankton Declares Snow Emergency
The City of Yankton has declared a snow emergency. This is the third snow emergency that the city has declared in January, with the first on January 3rd and the second on January 18th. Corey Potts, the Public Works Manager for the City of Yankton previously said that during snow...
KELOLAND TV
Snowy sidewalks and the 48-hour rule in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Theodore Savinov was out shoveling on Friday in central Sioux Falls where he had others in mind. “People walk through here, so it’s kind of annoying to walk through six inches of snow,” he said. Property owners in Sioux Falls have to...
KELOLAND TV
When will cold go?, Memphis incident update
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Midday in KELOLAND. Here’s the latest in weather and news to start the afternoon with KELOLAND On The Go Midday. KELOLAND reporter Dan Santella will be updating us from Pierre today about Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller who was stripped of her committee assignments on Jan. 24. KELOLAND has been following the story.
q957.com
Names released in Lincoln County fatal crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Tea. A crash report indicates that a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was northbound on Interstate 29 when the driver lost control while merging.
KELOLAND TV
Free 3-day state park pass offered at libraries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many local public libraries and academic libraries around the state will allow residents to check out South Dakota State Park passes, according to state officials. The check-out passes can be used for three days at state parks, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls woman identified in fatal I-29 crash
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — A 49-year-old woman has been identified in a Jan. 29 fatal crash near Tea. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Michelle Nimick of Sioux Falls was travelling north on Interstate 29 when Nimick lost control while merging, entered the median and then rolled. Nimick was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Missing: Minnesota man last seen in Sioux Falls area
Police in Bemidji are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who was last seen in South Dakota. Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday, according to the Bemidji Police Department. Pearson last had contact with his family in October of last year. His last known...
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Woman killed in I-29 crash near Tea identified
TEA, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of a Sioux Falls woman killed last week in a rollover crash on Interstate 29 near Tea. Forty nine year-old Michelle Nimick was in a pickup that went into the median and rolled. She was thrown from the pickup...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls snow could bury a hotel
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, January 25, the city of Sioux Falls has hauled 16,000 truckloads of snow off of the streets. 11,000 of these have been larger side-dump trailers, while 5,000 have been smaller dump truck loads. According to street operations manager, Dustin Hansen that...
q957.com
Children’s consignment shop in Sioux Falls closing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A fixture for children’s clothing will be no more the end of March. Kids & Kaboodle, a children’s consignment shop on West 33rd Street in Sioux Falls announced the closing earlier this month. The corner shop opened in 1991. Consignors are encouraged to settle accounts. The store will continue to sell merchandise as well as shelving, totes, and other item until the doors close for the last time. The post cited an escalation in rent on a new lease as the reason for closing.
brookingsradio.com
Sioux Valley school bus damaged in hit and run on Highway 81
The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run on a school bus. It happened to a Sioux Valley School bus at about 7:45 Thursday evening. The bus was transporting students from Madison back to Volga and was northbound on Highway 81. Just south of the junction with Highway 14, a vehicle went over the center dividing line and struck the bus near the front fender.
KELOLAND TV
Police investigating 2 robberies in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are currently investigating two separate robberies that took place within less than 24 hours of each other. The first robbery was just after 5 pm yesterday evening at the First Premier Bank on 14th and Minnesota. Police report that a suspect...
KELOLAND TV
Inwood community center damaged
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The roof of a community center in Inwood was damaged, according to Facebook posts from city of Inwood. The city is asking residents to stay away from the community center as it cleans up. The library and community center are closed until further notice.
q957.com
Meth, acid, and more found after search of rural Lincoln County, Minnesota home
VERDI, MN (KELO.com) — A rural Lincoln County, Minnesota, man is behind bars facing numerous drug charges. Authorities carried out a search warrant at 48-year old Jeremy Aguirre’s home northeast of Verdi on January 23rd. The report says they found meth, acid, cocaine, mushrooms, and several prescription pills. They also found cash and ammunition. The Lincoln County Sheriff says Aguirre was arrested and charged with seven drug possession charges and possession of ammunition.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanaa Abouresk reacts to prestigious culinary award nomination
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. Both Sanaa Abouresk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer are listed in the Best Chef category for the Midwest region.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: January 29th
RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — The Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo is taking place at The Monument and the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City. Today’s activities include Jackpot Team Roping at 9 a.m. Mountain Time, a Western Arts Show & Sale at 10 a.m. and the South Dakota Auctioneers Association Bid-Calling Contest at 2 p.m. The Stock Show runs through February 4th.
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Sioux Falls police share video of gas station robber
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a suspect robbed a central Sioux Falls gas station Tuesday morning, indicating he had a weapon. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 7 a.m., a man did not show a weapon but indicated he had something dangerous and asked for money at a gas station. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the scene.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: SFPD says missing boy found safe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police say a missing boy from Sioux Falls has been located. They asked for help to find the 12 year old when he didn’t arrive at school Monday morning. Police updated their social media post to say the boy was found in just...
