Sioux Falls, SD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND snowfall prediction update from Scot Mundt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now dealing with cold air behind the snow from last week. The cold will help keep our snow chances away, for at least a while. With sunshine in the sky and snow on the ground, it was a very bright but cold day in KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

It’s wind chill advisory cold outside

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory on Monday from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. for the Sioux Falls area. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero can be expected in for portions of South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kynt1450.com

City of Yankton Declares Snow Emergency

The City of Yankton has declared a snow emergency. This is the third snow emergency that the city has declared in January, with the first on January 3rd and the second on January 18th. Corey Potts, the Public Works Manager for the City of Yankton previously said that during snow...
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snowy sidewalks and the 48-hour rule in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Theodore Savinov was out shoveling on Friday in central Sioux Falls where he had others in mind. “People walk through here, so it’s kind of annoying to walk through six inches of snow,” he said. Property owners in Sioux Falls have to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

When will cold go?, Memphis incident update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Midday in KELOLAND. Here’s the latest in weather and news to start the afternoon with KELOLAND On The Go Midday. KELOLAND reporter Dan Santella will be updating us from Pierre today about Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller who was stripped of her committee assignments on Jan. 24. KELOLAND has been following the story.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

Names released in Lincoln County fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Tea. A crash report indicates that a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was northbound on Interstate 29 when the driver lost control while merging.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Free 3-day state park pass offered at libraries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many local public libraries and academic libraries around the state will allow residents to check out South Dakota State Park passes, according to state officials. The check-out passes can be used for three days at state parks, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls woman identified in fatal I-29 crash

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — A 49-year-old woman has been identified in a Jan. 29 fatal crash near Tea. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Michelle Nimick of Sioux Falls was travelling north on Interstate 29 when Nimick lost control while merging, entered the median and then rolled. Nimick was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

UPDATE: Woman killed in I-29 crash near Tea identified

TEA, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of a Sioux Falls woman killed last week in a rollover crash on Interstate 29 near Tea. Forty nine year-old Michelle Nimick was in a pickup that went into the median and rolled. She was thrown from the pickup...
TEA, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls snow could bury a hotel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, January 25, the city of Sioux Falls has hauled 16,000 truckloads of snow off of the streets. 11,000 of these have been larger side-dump trailers, while 5,000 have been smaller dump truck loads. According to street operations manager, Dustin Hansen that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

Children’s consignment shop in Sioux Falls closing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A fixture for children’s clothing will be no more the end of March. Kids & Kaboodle, a children’s consignment shop on West 33rd Street in Sioux Falls announced the closing earlier this month. The corner shop opened in 1991. Consignors are encouraged to settle accounts. The store will continue to sell merchandise as well as shelving, totes, and other item until the doors close for the last time. The post cited an escalation in rent on a new lease as the reason for closing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Sioux Valley school bus damaged in hit and run on Highway 81

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run on a school bus. It happened to a Sioux Valley School bus at about 7:45 Thursday evening. The bus was transporting students from Madison back to Volga and was northbound on Highway 81. Just south of the junction with Highway 14, a vehicle went over the center dividing line and struck the bus near the front fender.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police investigating 2 robberies in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are currently investigating two separate robberies that took place within less than 24 hours of each other. The first robbery was just after 5 pm yesterday evening at the First Premier Bank on 14th and Minnesota. Police report that a suspect...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Inwood community center damaged

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The roof of a community center in Inwood was damaged, according to Facebook posts from city of Inwood. The city is asking residents to stay away from the community center as it cleans up. The library and community center are closed until further notice.
INWOOD, IA
q957.com

Meth, acid, and more found after search of rural Lincoln County, Minnesota home

VERDI, MN (KELO.com) — A rural Lincoln County, Minnesota, man is behind bars facing numerous drug charges. Authorities carried out a search warrant at 48-year old Jeremy Aguirre’s home northeast of Verdi on January 23rd. The report says they found meth, acid, cocaine, mushrooms, and several prescription pills. They also found cash and ammunition. The Lincoln County Sheriff says Aguirre was arrested and charged with seven drug possession charges and possession of ammunition.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

Sanaa Abouresk reacts to prestigious culinary award nomination

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. Both Sanaa Abouresk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer are listed in the Best Chef category for the Midwest region.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: January 29th

RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — The Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo is taking place at The Monument and the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City. Today’s activities include Jackpot Team Roping at 9 a.m. Mountain Time, a Western Arts Show & Sale at 10 a.m. and the South Dakota Auctioneers Association Bid-Calling Contest at 2 p.m. The Stock Show runs through February 4th.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Sioux Falls police share video of gas station robber

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a suspect robbed a central Sioux Falls gas station Tuesday morning, indicating he had a weapon. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 7 a.m., a man did not show a weapon but indicated he had something dangerous and asked for money at a gas station. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the scene.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: SFPD says missing boy found safe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police say a missing boy from Sioux Falls has been located. They asked for help to find the 12 year old when he didn’t arrive at school Monday morning. Police updated their social media post to say the boy was found in just...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

