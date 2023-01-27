ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
NBC Sports

Forsberg: Jaylen Brown finds redemption amid the tension at TD Garden

BOSTON -- One full minute. That’s how much time elapsed from the moment Jaylen Brown drew a (very late) whistle until he shot a tension-filled free throw in the final seconds of the fourth quarter of the Boston Celtics’ rivalry showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night at a frenzied TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

James has triple-double, leads Lakers past Knicks in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James moved within 89 points of breaking the NBA's career scoring record and climbed into fourth place on the assists list, finishing with a triple-double in his return to Madison Square Garden as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 129-123 on Tuesday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA

