Dolores J. Beebe, 98, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Minneola Long Term Care in Minneola. She was born Nov. 19, 1924 to Daniel and Bertha (Foutz) Strickland. She married Clair C. Beebe June 20, 1948. He preceded her in death. After graduating high school, she attended and graduated from...

MINNEOLA, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO