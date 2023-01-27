Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas attorney general’s office eager to work with Legislature to dam robocall tidal wave
The chairman of the Senate Utilities Committee and the attorney general's consumer protection division plan to collaborate against the robocall plague. The post Kansas attorney general’s office eager to work with Legislature to dam robocall tidal wave appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas Senate bill funnels $1 billion into rainy-day fund to bridge economic downturns
Kansas Senate's budget chairman wants to set aside $1 billion in a rainy-day fund, while Gov. Laura Kelly suggests adding $500 million to the account. The post Kansas Senate bill funnels $1 billion into rainy-day fund to bridge economic downturns appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Legislature to Consider Legislation on State’s Water Issues
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers are under increasing pressure to respond to the state’s worsening water crisis. Last year, the Legislature failed to pass legislation to deal with the crisis. Opposition came from groups that lobby for farmers and ranchers. But with a prolonged drought in many parts of the state, there’s even more pressure to act this session.
Gov. Kelly condemns flat tax proposal, touts plan to cut taxes on groceries and other supplies
TOPEKA — Following the unveiling of a flat tax proposal that would cost the state $1.5 billion, Gov. Laura Kelly once again rallied Kansans to her tax cut plan, saying any bill passed this legislative session needs to be fiscally responsible. Kelly joined a Tuesday Zoom meeting hosted by the Kansas Appleseed’s Hunger Action Team […] The post Gov. Kelly condemns flat tax proposal, touts plan to cut taxes on groceries and other supplies appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kcur.org
Kansas might tighten criminal penalties for kids, after loosening them 6 years ago
TOPEKA, Kansas — Christina Smith says her son has threatened to kill her. Smith was recovering from knee surgery when her child threw her against a wall because he didn’t want to go back to a psychiatric ward. She tried to call 911, but her son took her phone. Police have been to her house before, yet Smith said they didn’t do anything meaningful.
INSIGHT KANSAS: Let's not forget home rule, popular sovereignty
One of the simplest ways to define politics is as a struggle for power. This power struggle has flared up again. The legislature began their 2023 session by introducing a bill that would further disrupt the current power division between state and local and also undermine Kansas voters. Often, in...
Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo
While I spent much of this week fending off the sinus pressure and congestion of a head cold, Kansas legislators spent the week fending off public scrutiny and refusing to acknowledge that folks really, really don’t want to ban abortion. Yes, we’ve come to week three of the session. The bloom is off the rose, […] The post Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Analysis shows Kansas Chamber’s flat tax proposal costs $1.5B, favors top 20% of wage earners
A flat-rate income tax sought by the Kansas Chamber would reduce state revenue $1.5 billion per year and primarily benefit the state's highest wage earners. The post Analysis shows Kansas Chamber’s flat tax proposal costs $1.5B, favors top 20% of wage earners appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Emporia gazette.com
Kobach calls for ban on 'foreign ownership' of farmland
More than 600 acres of farmland in Chase and Greenwood Counties would become unlike any others, if a proposal by the Kansas Attorney General becomes law. Kris Kobach announced in a statement Thursday that he will offer legislation to “ban foreign ownership of land” across the state.
lawrencekstimes.com
D.C. Hiegert: Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and laws harm your Kansas neighbors. We can build a more welcoming state. (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. Occasionally, we’ll also pick up columns from other nearby news outlets. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the...
‘We would all be breaking the law’: Kansas runoff election bill draws criticism
TOPEKA — A bill that would implement runoff elections statewide is costly, damaging to voters and potentially illegal, critics say. Under House Bill 2013, if a candidate for a statewide office doesn’t receive a majority of votes in a general election, a runoff election would be held between the two candidates who garnered the most […] The post ‘We would all be breaking the law’: Kansas runoff election bill draws criticism appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
linncountyjournal.com
Kansas Republicans want election rule changes that could give them an edge over Democrats
An Kansas House committee is considering a pair of bills that would change how elections are conducted. Republicans says they will make elections safer and fairer. (KCUR) Kansas Republicans are considering the removal of a three-day grace period for returning ballots by mail and creating runoff elections for statewide races. Democrats and voter turnout advocates say they are voter suppression efforts.
First Kansas abortion bill of 2023: It’s everything we voted not to do and then some | Opinion
Kansas Legislature bill would criminalize abortions the same as murder. And that’s just for starters.
Letters: Plastic bags; abortion and matricide; underpaid vets and abusive priests | Opinion
Readers share their views with the Wichita Eagle and Kansas.com
A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.
The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. They retreated into legalistic formalities. All the while, […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
gardnernews.com
BAK coming back to Kansas
Registration for the 49th Biking Across Kansas, the annual celebration of all things cycling and the Sunflower State, opens Sunday, Jan. 29, which is, fittingly, Kansas Day. The riders will pedal the highways and byways June 10-17. The full route from Colorado to Missouri covers 542 miles in the span...
WIBW
Motorcycle riders make plans to gather at Kansas Statehouse
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area motorcyclists are gathing at the Statehouse this week to talk to lawmakers about their concerns. The Bikers Under the Dome lobbying day is planned for January 31. Tammy and Tony Railsback and Jimbo Iverson with ABATE Kansas appeared on Eye on NE Kansas to discuss...
KHP announces Condensed Academy for current Kansas LEOs
The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced its upcoming Condensed Academy, Class No. 67, which is open for applications from full-time certified Kansas law enforcement officers interested in becoming Kansas Highway Patrol troopers. Held at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina, Class No. 67 will begin on Sept. 19,...
Tanks transported through Kansas prior to U.S. pledge to Ukraine
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just one day before President Joe Biden announced the United States would send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, a train transporting a fleet of tanks was seen traveling through Kansas. On Jan. 24, Eddie Johnson spotted the tanks as they were heading west along Highway 40 west of Gorham in Russell County. […]
Salt on roadways: Scientists look for a greener path on roads
Rock salt saves lives by helping tires grip icy roads. It avoids broken bones when homeowners use it on slick sidewalks, driveways and parking lots. And in Kansas, one of the country’s top salt producers, rock salt generates paychecks. But it also costs Americans billions in corroding cars and...
Comments / 0