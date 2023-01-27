ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

adastraradio.com

Kansas Legislature to Consider Legislation on State’s Water Issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers are under increasing pressure to respond to the state’s worsening water crisis. Last year, the Legislature failed to pass legislation to deal with the crisis. Opposition came from groups that lobby for farmers and ranchers. But with a prolonged drought in many parts of the state, there’s even more pressure to act this session.
Kansas Reflector

Gov. Kelly condemns flat tax proposal, touts plan to cut taxes on groceries and other supplies

TOPEKA — Following the unveiling of a flat tax proposal that would cost the state $1.5 billion, Gov. Laura Kelly once again rallied Kansans to her tax cut plan, saying any bill passed this legislative session needs to be fiscally responsible.  Kelly joined a Tuesday Zoom meeting hosted by the Kansas Appleseed’s Hunger Action Team […] The post Gov. Kelly condemns flat tax proposal, touts plan to cut taxes on groceries and other supplies appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kcur.org

Kansas might tighten criminal penalties for kids, after loosening them 6 years ago

TOPEKA, Kansas — Christina Smith says her son has threatened to kill her. Smith was recovering from knee surgery when her child threw her against a wall because he didn’t want to go back to a psychiatric ward. She tried to call 911, but her son took her phone. Police have been to her house before, yet Smith said they didn’t do anything meaningful.
Kansas Reflector

Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo

While I spent much of this week fending off the sinus pressure and congestion of a head cold, Kansas legislators spent the week fending off public scrutiny and refusing to acknowledge that folks really, really don’t want to ban abortion. Yes, we’ve come to week three of the session. The bloom is off the rose, […] The post Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Emporia gazette.com

Kobach calls for ban on 'foreign ownership' of farmland

More than 600 acres of farmland in Chase and Greenwood Counties would become unlike any others, if a proposal by the Kansas Attorney General becomes law. Kris Kobach announced in a statement Thursday that he will offer legislation to “ban foreign ownership of land” across the state.
Kansas Reflector

‘We would all be breaking the law’: Kansas runoff election bill draws criticism

TOPEKA — A bill that would implement runoff elections statewide is costly, damaging to voters and potentially illegal, critics say. Under House Bill 2013, if a candidate for a statewide office doesn’t receive a majority of votes in a general election, a runoff election would be held between the two candidates who garnered the most […] The post ‘We would all be breaking the law’: Kansas runoff election bill draws criticism appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
linncountyjournal.com

Kansas Republicans want election rule changes that could give them an edge over Democrats

An Kansas House committee is considering a pair of bills that would change how elections are conducted. Republicans says they will make elections safer and fairer. (KCUR) Kansas Republicans are considering the removal of a three-day grace period for returning ballots by mail and creating runoff elections for statewide races. Democrats and voter turnout advocates say they are voter suppression efforts.
Kansas Reflector

A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.

The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. They retreated into legalistic formalities. All the while, […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
gardnernews.com

BAK coming back to Kansas

Registration for the 49th Biking Across Kansas, the annual celebration of all things cycling and the Sunflower State, opens Sunday, Jan. 29, which is, fittingly, Kansas Day. The riders will pedal the highways and byways June 10-17. The full route from Colorado to Missouri covers 542 miles in the span...
WIBW

Motorcycle riders make plans to gather at Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area motorcyclists are gathing at the Statehouse this week to talk to lawmakers about their concerns. The Bikers Under the Dome lobbying day is planned for January 31. Tammy and Tony Railsback and Jimbo Iverson with ABATE Kansas appeared on Eye on NE Kansas to discuss...
Salina Post

KHP announces Condensed Academy for current Kansas LEOs

The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced its upcoming Condensed Academy, Class No. 67, which is open for applications from full-time certified Kansas law enforcement officers interested in becoming Kansas Highway Patrol troopers. Held at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina, Class No. 67 will begin on Sept. 19,...
