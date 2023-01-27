Read full article on original website
WAYLAND CLANTON
Wayland Craig Clanton, 65, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at his home in Liberal. He was born Oct. 6, 1957 to Wayland Gerald and Marie (Wiles) Clanton. He married Marcia Wesley April 28, 1979. She survives. He was employed with Ralston Purina for more than 12 years. He managed The...
ROBERT SIMMONS
Robert George Simmons, 77, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at his home in Liberal. He was born Feb. 4, 1945 to George and Ava (Woods) Simmons. He joined the US Navy and upon returning home, he attended college and worked for the Colvin Adult Learning Center as an ESL instructor.
KDOT’s Hall provides update to conservation district
Work continues on Southwest Kansas highways, with projects ranging from planning and designing to current and future construction. Kansas Department of Transportation Southwest District Engineer Ron Hall updated those in attendance at Saturday night’s annual meeting of the Seward County Conservation District on some of those projects, and he began his presentation by saying he has some good news and some bad news for motorists in the Sunflower State.
DOLORES BEEBE
Dolores J. Beebe, 98, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Minneola Long Term Care in Minneola. She was born Nov. 19, 1924 to Daniel and Bertha (Foutz) Strickland. She married Clair C. Beebe June 20, 1948. He preceded her in death. After graduating high school, she attended and graduated from...
Hall drains three at the buzzer for overtime win
GUYMON, Okla. — Keyana Hall helped rescue the Lady Redskins at the end of regulation, and then she lifted Liberal to victory in overtime with a clutch three pointer as time expired to give the Lady Redskins a 43-42 win. Rylie Hallman provided some heroics of her own when...
Liberal man dies in plane crash
A fatality aircraft incident occurred at approximately 9:28 p.m. Saturday 0.75 miles south of County Road B and one mile west of Mile 42, located approximately 10 miles northwest of Hooker, Okla. in Texas County. Victor Chavirra Mendoza, 46, of Liberal, was in a Cessna 172, N6482B when it crashed...
