Read full article on original website
Related
Gas Prices Remain Higher Than One Year Ago
CNY – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.51, up 9 cents since last Monday. One year ago, the price was $3.36. The New York State average is $3.57, up 6 cents since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.55. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
New York State Division Of Consumer Protection Reminds Parents To Pay Attention To Lifesaving Information Related To Product Recalls
NEW YORK – The New York State Division of Consumer Protection today urged parents and caregivers to pay attention to product recalls. This month, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which issues product recalls across all categories of consumer goods, re-issued earlier recalls for two inclined sleep products after additional infant deaths were reported. Inclined sleepers are dangerous for babies and increase the risk of suffocation.
AAA Western And Central New York To Debut New Vehicle Battery
CNY – A new vehicle battery is being introduced that promises greater life and reduced emissions and AAA Western and Central New York will be the first to offer it to the public. The 47AGM-C is available now through AAA Western and Central Fleets as well as Approved Auto...
Keybank To Offer SONYMA Loans To Help First Time Homebuyers
NEW YORK – KeyBank is pleased to announce that it offers State of New York Mortgage Agency (SONYMA) loans. SONYMA offers low-interest rate mortgage loans and programs to help qualified buyers purchase their first home in the state of New York. SONYMA has two primary mortgage programs that KeyBank...
Nine Companies Receive New York State Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business Certification
NEW YORK – NYS Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy today announced that the following nine businesses were recently certified by the Office of General Services’ (OGS) Division of Service-Disabled Veterans’ Business Development (DSDVBD):. Crossett Hospitality Group, LLC, located in Syracuse, NY, leases residential buildings and...
FSA Fridays in February Webinar Series Returns
SYRACUSE, NY– A series of free webinars will be presented by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) in New York State. FSA Fridays in February will cover a variety of programs and services FSA offers agricultural producers in New York. Topics include an overview...
Combating Crime Needs To Be New York’s Top Priority
ALBANY – We are now a month into 2023, and while it is encouraging to hear Gov. Kathy Hochul claim she is open to changes to the state’s failed criminal justice policy, too little has been done to curb the ongoing spike in violent crime plaguing our communities.
DEC And Canal Corporation Announce Second Year Protecting New York’s Waters From Aquatic Invasive Species Round Goby
NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the New York State Canal Corporation continue to implement a comprehensive effort, including a rapid response plan, to combat the potential spread of the round goby, an aquatic invasive species (AIS), to the Lake Champlain Basin following the discovery of the fish in the Hudson River near the city of Troy in July 2021. Aquatic invasive species can out-compete native fish species, disrupting ecosystems and damaging local economies dependent on recreation.
Senator Gillibrand Announces $105 Million Investment In Youthbuild Funding
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a video press conference to announce $105 million in federal funding she helped secure to support YouthBuild, an organization dedicated to job training and educational opportunities for at-risk youth aged 16-24. As young people struggle to find opportunity and make up for lost school time developing critical educational and social skills, this federal investment will help close these gaps and prepare American youth for careers in high-demand industries.
DEC Automates Day Use Sales For Lake George Islands
NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced the transition to automated, online sales for all day use permits at the Lake George Islands. “Automating the sales of day use permits for the Lake George Islands is easier and faster for visitors,” said...
MVP Health Care Announces $650,000 In Grants To Build Outdoor Fitness Courts With National Fitness Campaign
NEW YORK – MVP Health Care (MVP) and National Fitness Campaign (NFC) today announced the second year of a statewide partnership and the availability of $650,000 in funding to build ten to fifteen state-of-the-art outdoor Fitness Courts across communities in New York and Vermont. This announcement builds upon the success of last year’s partnership launch in which MVP and NFC built 21 Fitness Courts throughout New York.
Mexico HS Teacher Earns Spot Among Master Teacher Ranks
MEXICO – A Mexico High School math instructor is among just 221 educators newly selected statewide for the prestigious New York State Master Teacher Program. Maria Panzetta, who has taught high school mathematics at MACS for five years, learned earlier this month that she will be part of the program and join the more than 1,600 master teachers around the state. The group is noted as a professional network of public school teachers with a passion for inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders.
Expanding High-Demand Nursing Enrollment, SUNY Awards More Than $1.4 Million
ALBANY, NY – The State University of New York today announced that more than $1.4 million has been awarded from its Nursing Emergency Training Fund to expand campus healthcare degree programs for students interested in pursuing a nursing career. This is the fund’s second investment in less than 12 months, and part of an effort to meet Governor Kathy Hochul’s goal of growing the state’s healthcare workforce by 20 percent over the next five years.
DEC Forest Rangers – Week In Review
NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State.
DEC To Hold Community Meetings On Community Air Monitoring Initiative Progress
NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced an additional two meetings to provide progress updates for communities participating in the 2022-23 Statewide Community Air Monitoring Initiative. Mobile air monitoring began in September 2022 in Rochester and Mount Vernon/Yonkers/New Rochelle. This first round...
The End of Snow Days?
In recent years it hasn’t been so true, but not so long ago, Central New Yorkers could count on the first month of the new year bringing lots of snow. On average, Januarys used to produce the most snowfall of the winter months. Take 2010, for example. Our region was experiencing a snowy cycle that began in late December 2009, and though it was felt in many parts of the United States, my hometown of Fulton made national news. On January 6, ABC’s World News Tonight reported on our five feet of snow from a nonstop storm that had begun nine days earlier. For a glimpse of what our city looked like city, check out this YouTube clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8o8B2px2W8.
Granby Elementary band, chorus, orchestra brings the sound
Granby, NY- Big sounds and bigger cheers were on display in the Granby Elementary School cafeteria Thursday as the school’s band and chorus took to the stage. The fifth and sixth grade students offered two performances: one before dismissal for the younger students in the school and another in the evening for parents and guests.
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0