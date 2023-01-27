Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Top 10 Crypto Loan Platforms in 2022
Thanks to the advent of crypto-backed loans, anyone can put their coins and tokens to work without having to part with them permanently. Borrowing fiat, stablecoins, or other digital assets against crypto is a great way to achieve more while maintaining the upside potential of crypto. This market is expanding rapidly, along with the popularization of decentralized finance. Its services, referred to as crypto lending, are not limited to borrowing — users not only take out loans but also earn a yield on deposited cryptoassets.
bitcoinist.com
FTX-Linked Charity Under Scrutiny By UK Regulator, What’s Coming?
A UK regulator is investigating the Effective Ventures Foundation, a charity connected to failed crypto exchange FTX, as its founder Sam Bankman-Fried, was a significant contributor to the foundation. Bankman-Fried, who made a name for himself for his Robin Hood persona, charitable acts, and political donations, hit the headlines in...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin And Crypto This Week: Here’s What Will Be Important
The Bitcoin price is facing the most important week of the year so far. While BTC managed a slight rally of around 3% over the weekend, this week will have to show whether the rise of the last few weeks was sustainable or whether the Fed will bring out its hammer and make the entire financial market feel its resentment about the premature spike.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Exchange Binance To Launch Prepaid Card In This South American Country
Per a Reuters report, crypto exchange Binance will launch a popular product in Brazil, one of the most dynamic regions for the nascent asset class. The crypto exchange will roll out prepaid cards for its users in the country. According to the report, Binance is trying to deploy initiatives to...
bitcoinist.com
Avalanche (AVAX) Skyrockets 14%, Italy partners with Algorand (ALGO) to become the first EU country to adapt banking systems with Blockchain, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) gears up for launch on February 3rd
The crypto space is highly competitive and constantly evolving, leaving traders and investors to guess which platform can best meet their needs. In this article, we’ll explore the disparity between Avalanche (AVAX), Algorand (ALGO), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW), to help you determine which of these three digital assets is worth investing in for the long term.
bitcoinist.com
More than a trillion dollars moved in Litecoin (LTC) network, XRP Ledger Amendment Goes Live Without Ripple’s Approval, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) to go live in February
In recent years, there has been a surge in interest and investment in cryptocurrencies, as more people become aware of their potential benefits. Litecoin (LTC) and Ripple (XRP) are two of the most popular cryptocurrencies currently available. Both have a large market capitalization, and are well-established coins with a strong user base. However, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a newer coin that is quickly gaining popularity over Litecoin (LTC) and Ripple (XRP). But, what makes Snowfall Protocol different from the rest? Read ahead to find out.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Heading to $28,000 Next? All Eyes Now on P2E With Bullish Crypto
With Bitcoin on the verge of breaking $24,000, the excitement has finally been injected back into the cryptocurrency industry. Unfortunately, last year’s bear market took its toll on most players in the crypto sector. Still, the recent price surge has started injecting positivity into the market while simultaneously creating 44,000 Bitcoin millionaires as the great crypto Fear & Greed index flashes “Greed” for the first time in ten months.
bitcoinist.com
Why Binance Opened 90% Of Accounts Closed For A U.S. Investigation
Following the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX, most global regulators intensified their watch on crypto-related activities and platforms like Binance. As a result, some have opened investigations on most of the crypto industry’s prominent crypto exchanges and trading platforms. Crypto exchange Bitzlato has been under investigation by the...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Soars In Nigeria As Government Promotes Digital Cash
Bitcoin (BTC) has seen an exponential increase in demand in Nigeria as the country’s central bank encourages the population to switch to digital cash. As a result, the price of Bitcoin has escalated tremendously above global market levels. The cost of one Bitcoin on Nigeria’s Crypto exchange NairaEx is...
bitcoinist.com
The Top 7 Altcoins To Buy in 2023 for 10x Gains
‘Altcoin’ is loosely defined as any cryptocurrency that is not Bitcoin (BTC). BTC was the first token in the cryptocurrency market, but now altcoins are usually the highest gainers out of any investment, substantially outperforming BTC in terms of price action. Here are the 7 best altcoins to buy...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Exchange Netflows At Neutral Values As Market Reaches Balance
Data shows Bitcoin exchange inflows and outflows have reached a stalemate as netflows aren’t leaning in any particular direction. Bitcoin Demand Possibly Slowing Down As Netflows Become Neutral. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, only around $20 million in net outflows are taking place in the BTC...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Industry Cuts Jobs Despite Bitcoin Highs
Significant crises and unpleasant events negatively impacted Bitcoin and other crypto asset prices in 2022. Some notable events include the collapse of Terra and its ecosystem, the implosion of the FTX exchange, and the spreading of contagions that followed them. However, early 2023 brought a new dawn in the industry....
bitcoinist.com
California DMV Puts Car Titles On Tezos (XTZ) Blockchain, Algorand (ALGO) To Support The Bank And Insurance Guarantees Platform In Italy, While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Shines Bright With The Launch Of Its New Solution
Cryptocurrencies are expanding their utility and features to boost relevancy. Tezos (XTZ) and Algorand (ALGO) recently stepped up to join real-world businesses to serve unique use cases. However, experts say that Snowfall Protocol (SNW) can easily surpass these crypto assets with its innovative solutions. Tezos (XTZ) collaborates with a motor...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Aged Supply Flows Into Binance
On-chain data shows a significant amount of old Bitcoin supply has flowed into Binance today, something that could be bearish for the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Supply 1-6 Months Old Has Been Deposited To Binance. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, this aged supply is likely...
bitcoinist.com
China Will Declare Crypto And Bitcoin A ‘Legitimate Form of Wealth,’ Tron Founder Claims
China is one of the most crypto and Bitcoin-hostile countries on earth. Back in 2017, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) banned the operation of exchanges in China. In May 2021, Chinese authorities ordered a ban on Bitcoin mining. At the end of September 2021, the Chinese central bank banned all crypto transactions.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Associates With TREZOR Wallet, Litecoin (LTC) Whales Prepare For Third Halving While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) To Launch This February
Most crypto investors seek projects that bring progressive solutions to the market. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a perfect investment in this case. The new project has revolutionized cross-chain trading. Other crypto projects like Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC) are also good investment options, but they have yet to adopt the high interoperability like Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Advice: 8 Of 10 High Net Worth Individuals Seek Guidance On Bitcoin
Institutional investors and high net worth (HNW) individuals’ adoption of crypto has dwindled because of the 2022 bear market. But before the start of the bear market, 2021 saw the rise of millionaires and institutional investors putting capital on the asset class. However, even though the market environment is...
bitcoinist.com
Top 5 Cryptos To Watch In The 1st Week Of February – BTC, APT, FTM, AVAX, MATIC
February is only two days away and this early, we round up the top 5 cryptos that have the potential to make it big in the first week of the love month. We start off with Bitcoin (BTC) which, based on monitoring by Coingecko, is nearing the $24,000 level, signaling more optimism as the crypto market says goodbye to January.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Tracking System To Be Launched By South Korea In Q1 This Year
The South Korean Ministry of Justice disclosed intentions to create a crypto tracking system to combat the flow of dirty money and other related financial transactions and to reclaim cash associated with criminal conduct. Recently, the country’s Financial Supervisory Services Governor Lee Bok-hyun stated the government’s plan to establish a...
bitcoinist.com
Can The Federal Reserve Counterattack Stop The Crypto Bull Run?
The crypto industry may be facing a major setback as the Federal Reserve (FED) appears to be losing control of the markets. This new status quo could lead to even more hawkish measures impacting the traditional and cryptocurrency markets. A report released on January 29 by Michael J. Kramer –...
Comments / 0