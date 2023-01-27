ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nichols death a ‘personal affront,’ Alabama sheriffs’ organization says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Sheriff’s Association, a professional organization representing the state’s 67 sheriffs, is reacting after a Tennessee man died days after being beaten and arrested by multiple Memphis police officers. “We are united in our unyielding stand against the actions and images presented in...
Alabama NAACP responds to arrest, murder of Tyre Nichols

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people are still reacting to the released video of Tyre Nichol’s arrest and murder by five Memphis police officers. All five police officers have been charged with the murder of Nichols, but many people are still calling for change within law enforcement. One of...
Governor surprises award winning Newton students

NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey received thunderous applause when she arrived at Newton Elementary School on Monday. She traveled to Dale County to congratulate students on their education accomplishments. “This is a high moment,” Ivey remarked moments before she delivered an inspiring address to students who had...
Ivey issues new rules for state’s open record request process

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The public record request process in Alabama is one of the most difficult in the country, according to a 2019 University of Arizona journalism study. Only 10% of the Alabama records requests were completed. “We don’t have a good track record as a state in making...
Judge denies Alabama AG’s request to stop release of 408 inmates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A judge has denied the Attorney General’s request for a restraining order to stop the inmate release. On Monday, Jan. 30, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit against the Alabama Prison Commissioner John Hamm and Alabama Pardons and Paroles Director Cam Ward.
Alabama rent-to-income rates rank high nationally

Dothan Housing working towards more...
FEMA adds more Ala. counties to its Disaster Declaration

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - FEMA has added three more counties for federal assistance since the Jan. 12 tornado. FEMA says it will now include Sumter, Greene and Tallapoosa counties. This brings a total of eight counties now eligible for federal assistance. As of now the estimated damage for all...
AARP Alabama warns of tax season scams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tax season is an enticing time for criminals. AARP Alabama shared scammers may call you pretending to be IRS agents. “They will spoof your caller ID, so it looks like it’s actually coming from the IRS or from a phone number in Washington, D.C.,” said Jamie Harding with AARP Alabama. “They will claim that you owe back taxes, that you need to pay those taxes immediately.”
