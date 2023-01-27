Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote SeasonDeanLandMarietta, GA
Hearing Coyotes Howling at the Moon? Take Precautions Now to Protect Your Fur Babies from Georgia's Song DogsDeanLandGeorgia State
5 of Our Favorite Burger joints in GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
wtvy.com
Nichols death a ‘personal affront,’ Alabama sheriffs’ organization says
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Sheriff’s Association, a professional organization representing the state’s 67 sheriffs, is reacting after a Tennessee man died days after being beaten and arrested by multiple Memphis police officers. “We are united in our unyielding stand against the actions and images presented in...
wtvy.com
Alabama NAACP responds to arrest, murder of Tyre Nichols
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people are still reacting to the released video of Tyre Nichol’s arrest and murder by five Memphis police officers. All five police officers have been charged with the murder of Nichols, but many people are still calling for change within law enforcement. One of...
wtvy.com
408 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday: What you need to know
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A law will go into effect Tuesday that will release 408 Alabama Department of Corrections inmates on parole supervision, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. The inmates will be released up to a year before their custodial sentence is scheduled to end with an electronic monitoring device.
wtvy.com
Governor surprises award winning Newton students
NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey received thunderous applause when she arrived at Newton Elementary School on Monday. She traveled to Dale County to congratulate students on their education accomplishments. “This is a high moment,” Ivey remarked moments before she delivered an inspiring address to students who had...
wtvy.com
Ivey issues new rules for state’s open record request process
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The public record request process in Alabama is one of the most difficult in the country, according to a 2019 University of Arizona journalism study. Only 10% of the Alabama records requests were completed. “We don’t have a good track record as a state in making...
wtvy.com
Judge denies Alabama AG’s request to stop release of 408 inmates
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A judge has denied the Attorney General’s request for a restraining order to stop the inmate release. On Monday, Jan. 30, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit against the Alabama Prison Commissioner John Hamm and Alabama Pardons and Paroles Director Cam Ward.
wtvy.com
Alabama’s big-city mayors focus on Glock switch ban, economic development
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Meeting in the Port City, the mayors of Alabama’s 10 most populous cities took a cruise near the Port of Mobile and discussed issues of mutual interest. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, who concerned the first of these quarterly get-togethers in 2014, said the mayors are...
wtvy.com
Alabama rent-to-income rates rank high nationally
Dothan Housing working towards more...
wtvy.com
FEMA adds more Ala. counties to its Disaster Declaration
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - FEMA has added three more counties for federal assistance since the Jan. 12 tornado. FEMA says it will now include Sumter, Greene and Tallapoosa counties. This brings a total of eight counties now eligible for federal assistance. As of now the estimated damage for all...
wtvy.com
AARP Alabama warns of tax season scams
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tax season is an enticing time for criminals. AARP Alabama shared scammers may call you pretending to be IRS agents. “They will spoof your caller ID, so it looks like it’s actually coming from the IRS or from a phone number in Washington, D.C.,” said Jamie Harding with AARP Alabama. “They will claim that you owe back taxes, that you need to pay those taxes immediately.”
