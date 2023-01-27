Read full article on original website
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
digs.net
LaRue Architects U-shaped Home in Lake Austin
Designed for a Young Family in Austin, This Transparent Home Offering Spectacular Views is Filled With Art and Colorful Accents. Perched on a limestone bluff 75 feet above Lake Austin, this house was designed by LaRue Architects to take advantage of the stunning panorama. Thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows, the young professional couple and their three children enjoy the lake views any time of the day and at every season.
fox7austin.com
Cat of the Weekend: Ficus at Austin Pets Alive!
Sweet little Ficus is ready for adoption at Austin Pets Alive. He loves to be held and is very affectionate, but is excellent at burying everything from his food and toys to your shoes and keys. APA says his ideal home would be a big family with lots of love and maybe even some furry friends. He is available for adoption at APA's Town Lake cattery.
Home owned by Chris Beard’s company in Austin neighborhood is up for sale
The listing for 1901 Vista Lane in the Tarrytown neighborhood is with Austin real estate brokerage Moreland Properties. According to Travis County tax records, the home's owner is Baseline Group LLC, which is the name of Beard's company that the university included in his contract. It's the same address included in the Austin Police Department arrest affidavit where an alleged assault took place Dec. 12 that led to Beard's arrest. Beard faces a charge of assault by strangulation, family violence, and is set to have a hearing Feb. 2 in Travis County Court.
Austin denies proposed design for the tallest tower in Texas
Austin's design commission was not satisfied with the plans.
Guide Dogs for the Blind chooses Austin to raise puppies, but volunteers needed
AUSTIN (KXAN) — You might start seeing more little puppies out and about around Austin. That’s because the city was chosen by Guide Dogs for the Blind to help raise and train guide dogs that will eventually be given away to a handler. On a rainy, Saturday morning, you’d find nearly a dozen young puppies […]
Entertainment space offering virtual golf, bowling opening soon in Cedar Park
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A new entertainment space offering virtual fun, food, drinks and more is opening soon in Cedar Park. Spare Birdie Public House is a 23,000-square-foot space located at 1400 Discovery Blvd. The business will offer "upscale entertainment" including virtual golf and bowling; a full-service restaurant and bar featuring craft cocktails, local beer and wine; billiard tables; an indoor putting green; bocce ball; yard games; and a stage for live music.
Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar now closed in Lakeway
Kitchen Del Mar, a seafood restaurant in Lakeway, closed its doors in late 2022. (Courtesy Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar) Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar closed in late 2022 at 3519 N. RM 620, Austin. The restaurant opened in January 2022 next to Hudson's Fine Hill Country Dining. The menu previously featured seafood, oysters, craft beer and cocktails. The restaurant also had a patio with live music, a cigar room and a wine bar.
fox7austin.com
Former Austin fire chief Bill Roberts passes away at 85
AUSTIN, Texas - A former Austin fire chief passed away earlier this month, according to the department. Bill Roberts, who served as AFD's chief from 1983 to 1994, passed away at 85 on January 16. "Our deepest sympathies to Bill’s family. We are forever grateful to him for all he...
Delicious Tamales to Open North Austin Store
Delicious Tamales is “the leading manufacturer of tamales in San Antonio, selling more than 2.1 million each year, which translates to 70 dozen tamales produced every 2 minutes from its 30,000-square-foot factory.”
Houston Chronicle
A billionaire's luxury development clashes with conservationists
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A billionaire seeking to build a resort with luxury homes in the Texas Hill Country is facing off against neighbors opposed to development on environmental grounds, highlighting the growing tensions as the region's economic surge fuels a boom outside Austin.
fox7austin.com
Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival draws in artists, clients from all over
AUSTIN, Texas - This weekend Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival drew the attention of many tattoo artists and eager clients. "So I follow Jedi so wherever he is I am, so I fly in every 6 weeks or so to get tattooed, and I got the privilege to get a tattoo in the convention," says Jamie Martinez, who traveled from Oklahoma City for the convention.
Don’t Go Chasing Waterfalls! Unless It’s These 4 Awesome Texas Waterfalls!
Waterfalls in Texas? Yes, why not! It's not the first thing you think of when thinking of TEXAS, but that's why it's even better when you find them. A waterfall in Texas definitely stands out. So, where are the waterfalls and which ones are closest to us here in West Texas? Well, you might have to drive a bit, but here are some that are less than a half day away.
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock
Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
Local Restaurateurs to Open Burger Bar in Lago Vista
“We’ll be doing smash-style burgers, which have become more and more popular over the last five years. We’ll have around 12-14 burgers on our menu.”
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: School closures
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
ECHO completes first count of Austin’s homeless population since 2020
Volunteers with the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) early Saturday morning completed the first official census of the homeless population in the Austin and Travis County area in three years.
tribeza.com
Austin’s Best Shops for Western Wear, Cowboy Boots and Other Texas Treasures
Allens Boots is a South Congress classic with a red cowboy boot sign you can recognize from a mile away. With a focus on tradition, Allens can outfit guests with kicks for hard work or fashion-forward style. The shop’s Wall of Fame showcases the many prominent celebrities who have visited this boot haven for a true Texas experience — this is where to bring out-of-towners looking to leave with a souvenir pair of boots.
Austin aims to address systemic racism, equity with new walk and bike trail plans
The city said it tried to apply an equity lens to all plans starting by creating a base map called Equity Analysis Zones (EAZ) — areas of Austin that have higher concentrations of historically marginalized populations.
2 Austin restaurants make Yelp's list of 'Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023'
AUSTIN, Texas — Looking for a new restaurant to try?. Two local eateries made it onto Yelp's list of "Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023"!. First, 1618 Asian Fusion came in at No. 22. Located on Riverside Drive, the restaurant is a locally-owned and operated and aims to explore Asia's diverse food landscape.
