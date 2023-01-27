ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

digs.net

LaRue Architects U-shaped Home in Lake Austin

Designed for a Young Family in Austin, This Transparent Home Offering Spectacular Views is Filled With Art and Colorful Accents. Perched on a limestone bluff 75 feet above Lake Austin, this house was designed by LaRue Architects to take advantage of the stunning panorama. Thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows, the young professional couple and their three children enjoy the lake views any time of the day and at every season.
fox7austin.com

Cat of the Weekend: Ficus at Austin Pets Alive!

Sweet little Ficus is ready for adoption at Austin Pets Alive. He loves to be held and is very affectionate, but is excellent at burying everything from his food and toys to your shoes and keys. APA says his ideal home would be a big family with lots of love and maybe even some furry friends. He is available for adoption at APA's Town Lake cattery.
KXAN

Home owned by Chris Beard’s company in Austin neighborhood is up for sale

The listing for 1901 Vista Lane in the Tarrytown neighborhood is with Austin real estate brokerage Moreland Properties. According to Travis County tax records, the home's owner is Baseline Group LLC, which is the name of Beard's company that the university included in his contract. It's the same address included in the Austin Police Department arrest affidavit where an alleged assault took place Dec. 12 that led to Beard's arrest. Beard faces a charge of assault by strangulation, family violence, and is set to have a hearing Feb. 2 in Travis County Court.
KVUE

Entertainment space offering virtual golf, bowling opening soon in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas — A new entertainment space offering virtual fun, food, drinks and more is opening soon in Cedar Park. Spare Birdie Public House is a 23,000-square-foot space located at 1400 Discovery Blvd. The business will offer "upscale entertainment" including virtual golf and bowling; a full-service restaurant and bar featuring craft cocktails, local beer and wine; billiard tables; an indoor putting green; bocce ball; yard games; and a stage for live music.
Community Impact Austin

Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar now closed in Lakeway

Kitchen Del Mar, a seafood restaurant in Lakeway, closed its doors in late 2022. (Courtesy Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar) Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar closed in late 2022 at 3519 N. RM 620, Austin. The restaurant opened in January 2022 next to Hudson's Fine Hill Country Dining. The menu previously featured seafood, oysters, craft beer and cocktails. The restaurant also had a patio with live music, a cigar room and a wine bar.
fox7austin.com

Former Austin fire chief Bill Roberts passes away at 85

AUSTIN, Texas - A former Austin fire chief passed away earlier this month, according to the department. Bill Roberts, who served as AFD's chief from 1983 to 1994, passed away at 85 on January 16. "Our deepest sympathies to Bill’s family. We are forever grateful to him for all he...
Houston Chronicle

A billionaire's luxury development clashes with conservationists

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A billionaire seeking to build a resort with luxury homes in the Texas Hill Country is facing off against neighbors opposed to development on environmental grounds, highlighting the growing tensions as the region's economic surge fuels a boom outside Austin.
fox7austin.com

Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival draws in artists, clients from all over

AUSTIN, Texas - This weekend Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival drew the attention of many tattoo artists and eager clients. "So I follow Jedi so wherever he is I am, so I fly in every 6 weeks or so to get tattooed, and I got the privilege to get a tattoo in the convention," says Jamie Martinez, who traveled from Oklahoma City for the convention.
Mashed

The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock

Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: School closures

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD.
tribeza.com

Austin’s Best Shops for Western Wear, Cowboy Boots and Other Texas Treasures

Allens Boots is a South Congress classic with a red cowboy boot sign you can recognize from a mile away. With a focus on tradition, Allens can outfit guests with kicks for hard work or fashion-forward style. The shop’s Wall of Fame showcases the many prominent celebrities who have visited this boot haven for a true Texas experience — this is where to bring out-of-towners looking to leave with a souvenir pair of boots.
