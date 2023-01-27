ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

2news.com

Man Arrested In Fatal Carson City Crash

Edward Barbosa is facing multiple charges including Driving under the Influence causing death. The crash happened Saturday night at the intersection of U.S. 50 and College Parkway.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Sparks Police warn locals of phone scam

The Sparks Police Department has been made aware of citizens receiving calls from our dispatch number advising them they had a warrant and asking them for their personal information. Please remember, the Sparks Police Department will never call and ask for money or your personal information. If you get a...
SPARKS, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Victim identified in fatal I-80 crash Sunday

The person who was killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 80 just east of Fernley Sunday morning has been identified as Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez, 22. The Nevada State Police did not list his hometown. According to the State Police, at approximately 6:12 am, troopers responded to a crash...
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Welcomes New K-9 Bubba

Thanks to a donation from a philanthropic Douglas County family, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) welcomed a new K-9 officer, Bubba, to the team on Tuesday, January 31. Sheriff Daniel Coverley, along with donors Scott and Laure Slothower and members of the Sheriff’s Advisory Committee, attended a welcoming...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

Nevada Police trooper vehicle struck multiple times on I-80

LOCKWOOD, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A crash involving a Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NHP) trooper's vehicle happened on I-80 near Lockwood on Sunday morning. The crash happened on Jan. 29 when a trooper was responding to an incident on I-80. The vehicle was struck by one car while the trooper was inside, then subsequently struck by three more vehicles that authorities say were traveling too fast for winter conditions.
LOCKWOOD, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Residents evacuated after fire on High Street

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire at an apartment building on High Street forced several residents to evacuate. The blaze broke out Monday morning around 9:30. Investigators say the fire was discovered in the space between the first and second floors of the building. The flames were kept to one...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Employee dies after incident at Reno-Sparks Convention Center

An employee of the Reno-Sparks Convention has died after an incident at the convention center Monday afternoon. It is unknown at this time what exactly happened and how, but the convention center did confirm the employee was transported to a nearby hospital where they later died. The Occupational Safety and...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Saturation Patrols Begin in Lyon County

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is expected to begin Saturation Patrol starting Friday night. According to the sheriff's office, over one dozen deputies are set to patrol in Fernley. They'll be out for a 12-hour period into Saturday morning. Deputies will specifically be looking to make arrests for illegal drugs,...
LYON COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

Crews knock down early morning trailer fire in Sun Valley

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after an early morning trailer fire broke out in Sun Valley on Sunday. Authorities said the fire started in a trailer which was adjacent to a house but they were able to keep the fire from spreading.
SUN VALLEY, NV
2news.com

Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown Lifted at Sparks Middle School

Washoe County School Police say a social media threat targeting Sparks Middle School was not found to be credible. The school was under a lockdown while police investigated. WCSD posted the information on its website right after 1:45 p.m. then lifted the lockdown just before 3 p.m. WCSD tells us...
2news.com

Construction On Mall Drive In Sparks

RTC says the closure is part of the ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project. A portion of Mall Drive in Sparks will close on Monday as part of ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project.
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Midtown Reno businesses call on RTC to remove Virginia St. median

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Several midtown Reno business owners are calling on RTC to remove the median that separates traffic on S. Virginia St., which they say prevents customers from getting to their businesses. The owners of Pangolin Cafe and the Emerson Bar vented about...
RENO, NV

