USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
2news.com
Man Arrested In Fatal Carson City Crash
Edward Barbosa is facing multiple charges including Driving under the Influence causing death. The crash happened Saturday night at the intersection of U.S. 50 and College Parkway.
2news.com
Two men on parole arrested for allegedly breaking into vehicles at Sparks business
Officers with the Sparks Police Department arrested two men Sunday morning who were allegedly tampering with vehicles at a local business. At about 5:57 a.m. officers with the Sparks Police department responded to the 2100 block of Glendale Ave for a possible vehicle burglary in progress. The reporting party advised...
2news.com
Suspected DUI Driver Arrested After Fatal Crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City
Nevada State Police say a Carson City man was killed in a crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City Saturday night. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 50 and College Parkway. NSP says a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was heading west on U.S. 50 while...
2news.com
Man Accused Of Shooting Woman He Was Allegedly Dating Arrested
Wacey Chabot is facing multiple charges including Battery with a Deadly Weapon. Sparks Police have arrested a man they say shot a woman on Wolverine Way on Thursday night.
2news.com
Nevada State Police Identify Driver in Fatal Crash in Lyon County
Nevada State Police (NSP) have identified a driver that died in a crash on Sunday in Lyon County. NSP responded to the crash on I-80 east of mile marker 53 in Lyon County on January 29 just after 6 a.m. Upon police arrival, it was determined that a white Ford...
2news.com
Sparks Police warn locals of phone scam
The Sparks Police Department has been made aware of citizens receiving calls from our dispatch number advising them they had a warrant and asking them for their personal information. Please remember, the Sparks Police Department will never call and ask for money or your personal information. If you get a...
fernleyreporter.com
Victim identified in fatal I-80 crash Sunday
The person who was killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 80 just east of Fernley Sunday morning has been identified as Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez, 22. The Nevada State Police did not list his hometown. According to the State Police, at approximately 6:12 am, troopers responded to a crash...
2news.com
Douglas County Sheriff's Office Welcomes New K-9 Bubba
Thanks to a donation from a philanthropic Douglas County family, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) welcomed a new K-9 officer, Bubba, to the team on Tuesday, January 31. Sheriff Daniel Coverley, along with donors Scott and Laure Slothower and members of the Sheriff’s Advisory Committee, attended a welcoming...
FOX Reno
Nevada Police trooper vehicle struck multiple times on I-80
LOCKWOOD, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A crash involving a Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division (NHP) trooper's vehicle happened on I-80 near Lockwood on Sunday morning. The crash happened on Jan. 29 when a trooper was responding to an incident on I-80. The vehicle was struck by one car while the trooper was inside, then subsequently struck by three more vehicles that authorities say were traveling too fast for winter conditions.
KOLO TV Reno
Residents evacuated after fire on High Street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire at an apartment building on High Street forced several residents to evacuate. The blaze broke out Monday morning around 9:30. Investigators say the fire was discovered in the space between the first and second floors of the building. The flames were kept to one...
2news.com
Man Killed, Another Injured In Carson City Crash
Nevada State Police are investigating if one of the vehicles involved ran a red light. Nevada State Police are investigating if pick-up truck ran the red light.
2news.com
Employee dies after incident at Reno-Sparks Convention Center
An employee of the Reno-Sparks Convention has died after an incident at the convention center Monday afternoon. It is unknown at this time what exactly happened and how, but the convention center did confirm the employee was transported to a nearby hospital where they later died. The Occupational Safety and...
2news.com
Saturation Patrols Begin in Lyon County
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is expected to begin Saturation Patrol starting Friday night. According to the sheriff's office, over one dozen deputies are set to patrol in Fernley. They'll be out for a 12-hour period into Saturday morning. Deputies will specifically be looking to make arrests for illegal drugs,...
2news.com
Deputies Seize Car in Fernley Related to Homicide Investigation
LCSO has yet to expand on how the vehicle might be related to the investigation. Lyon County deputies are investigating a Christmas Eve homicide in Fernley.
KOLO TV Reno
Hit-and-run crash off Plumas Street leaves residents concerned for safety
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police are still looking for the car and driver who crashed into a family’s front yard early Saturday morning. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. along Plumas Street near the Reno Tennis Courts. A driver veered off the road, through a neighboring chain link...
mynews4.com
Carson City coffee shop cleared to reopen after multiple health district violations
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — After being forced to shut down in mid-January due to various health and safety violations — a popular coffee shop in downtown Carson City has been cleared to reopen for business. Comma Coffee, which sits in the heart of the capital...
FOX Reno
Crews knock down early morning trailer fire in Sun Valley
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after an early morning trailer fire broke out in Sun Valley on Sunday. Authorities said the fire started in a trailer which was adjacent to a house but they were able to keep the fire from spreading.
2news.com
Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown Lifted at Sparks Middle School
Washoe County School Police say a social media threat targeting Sparks Middle School was not found to be credible. The school was under a lockdown while police investigated. WCSD posted the information on its website right after 1:45 p.m. then lifted the lockdown just before 3 p.m. WCSD tells us...
2news.com
Construction On Mall Drive In Sparks
RTC says the closure is part of the ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project. A portion of Mall Drive in Sparks will close on Monday as part of ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project.
mynews4.com
Midtown Reno businesses call on RTC to remove Virginia St. median
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Several midtown Reno business owners are calling on RTC to remove the median that separates traffic on S. Virginia St., which they say prevents customers from getting to their businesses. The owners of Pangolin Cafe and the Emerson Bar vented about...
