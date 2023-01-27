ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

wcyb.com

Tennessee lawmakers consider eliminating urban growth boundaries

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers are considering a proposal to eliminate urban growth boundaries. Some view them as outdated, but others are concerned about potential unintended consequences. Urban growth boundaries were first introduced in 1998 to give a sense of order to rapidly growing cities, but a 2017...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Tennessee lawmakers to consider adding 'In God We Trust' to state seal

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are calling for the words "In God We Trust" to be added to the state seal. HB0771/SB0420 is sponsored by Representative John Holsclaw (R-Elizabethton-D4) and Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City-D3) in their respective chambers. The bill directs Governor Bill Lee to submit a new design of...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Tyre Nichols’ death sparks new Tennessee legislation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tyre Nichols’ death has become a catalyst for police reform in the Tennessee State House. The Tennessee House Democratic Caucus plans to introduce new legislation during the 2023 general assembly session. The legislation will focus on police training and hiring processes. Previous coverage: GRAPHIC: Sixth...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Constitutional carry could soon be legal in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — It may soon be common to see people in Florida walking around with handguns. A move is underway in Tallahassee to pass a constitutional carry bill in the state legislature. About half the states in the U.S. have constitutional carry laws in place and Florida could soon join the list of states where it's legal to carry a firearm without first getting a permit or paying a state fee.
FLORIDA STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Opinion: Ethnic Studies is the Solution to Political Division in Tennessee

As a student at a large public high school in New York City, one may question why I would choose to write an essay promoting Ethnic Studies curricula to a local paper in Tennessee. My parents met in tenth grade at Chattanooga Christian School, and although I consider New York my home, I have spent a large portion of my childhood and adolescence with my family in Tennessee, largely impacting the person I am today. This year, I have had the privilege of taking Ethnic Studies as my twelfth-grade history course, and it has opened my eyes to many fundamental injustices in the world, specifically regarding how racism is embedded in many of the systems and institutions that make up the United States. However, thousands of other students in my own state, let alone in the state I call my second home, don’t get this opportunity, and are therefore missing out on both learning about culture as well as how to combat inequity.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Roughly 400 Alabama inmates being released Tuesday

Roughly 400 inmates are expected to be released from Alabama's prisons Tuesday. The release comes from a state law passed in 2021 aimed at reducing the number of people incarcerated. On Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office requested to stop the release, but it was dismissed by a judge.
ALABAMA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed

The first sign of something awry was the road closure on the two-lane country road that goes right past Will Burton’s Weakley County farm, his fields, barns and the one-story house he shares with his fiancee and three kids.  White trucks — emblazoned with the seal of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and “fire and […] The post ‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
WATE

TENNESSEE STATE

