WSAZ
Gov. Beshear makes stop in our region, announces $4.1 million in funding for communities
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made a stop in our region Monday afternoon, announcing $4.1 in funding for infrastructure improvements throughout Boyd County. The governor stopped at Highlands Museum and Discovery Center in Ashland. He gave a presentation to various agencies and presented checks to local officials.
Redevelopment Authority to receive CDS funding
The Mingo County Redevelopment Authority has been earmarked for nearly $3 million in Congressional Direct Spending money that officials are hoping will help jumpstart a specific county project for which the agency previously failed to receive funding. “I’m happy to announce that with the passing of the FY 2023 Omnibus...
Delbarton election seeing candidate shortfall
The number of people who have filed for the upcoming Delbarton municipal election is so low that there are more positions available than there are candidates as of presstime. The Delbarton Town Council is composed of seven positions — the mayor, the recorder and five at-large council members. During the Monday, Jan. 23 meeting of the council, Delbarton City Clerk Patricia Gannon, who is organizing the election, reported only four people had filed. Two of those — Councilman Ralph Maynard and local businessman Rush Perry — had both filed in the mayor’s race. Two others had filed for council seats — incumbent Councilman Albert Totten and Mayor Robert Hunt, who until Jan. 6 was also a councilman.
wfxrtv.com
Questions remain unanswered as search continues for West Virginia infant
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Angel Overstreet was first reported missing on May 25, 2021 — she was only 3 months old. The case started when West Virginia Child Protective Services (CPS) said they were following up with Angel’s father, Shannon Overstreet, on a custody issue from Kentucky.
WSAZ
Crews respond to house fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded Tuesday evening to a house fire in the 3200 block of Woodland Drive, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said. The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. Dispatchers say everyone made it out of the house OK. Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County Emergency Medical...
Student found dead on Marshall University campus identified
The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues in a campus residence hall.
Man dies in Cabell County, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed in a crash in the Salt Rock area of Cabell County on Saturday. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, 53-year-old Daren Ovitt, of Salt Rock, is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and crashed his vehicle on the 5400 block of Rt. 10. No other vehicles […]
wchstv.com
Deputies: Two arrested at break-in, where copper wire was stripped from components
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two people were arrested after Kanawha County deputies said they were found at the scene of a business where copper wire had been stripped from electrical components and multiple electrical mechanisms had suffered extensive damage. Randy Lee Justice, 43, of Handley and Brandy Nichole...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Ritchie County, McDowell County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
sciotopost.com
Two Arrested in Southern Ohio Using Get-Away Dolly Truck
On January 30, 2023, Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 93 after receiving a complaint of a theft in progress. On the way to the residence, Deputies observed a male and a female hauling multiple items alongside the road on a dolly. Deputies stopped and detained the suspects and discovered that the items were from an abandoned house just up the road.
West Virginia city among Forbes top travel locations
A city in West Virginia has made it onto Forbes' list of "Best Places to Travel In 2023."
Kentucky woman, juvenile dead after Floyd County crash
ALLEN, KY (WOWK) — Troopers say a woman and a juvenile are dead following a crash in Floyd County, Kentucky, on Monday. According to Kentucky State Police (KSP) Pikeville Post, troopers arrived to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 1428 in Allen around 8:04 a.m. Authorities say the Floyd County Coroner’s Office declared Paula Vazquez, […]
Emergency crews on scene of Putnam County, West Virginia crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Emergency units are arriving on the scene of a crash in the Teays Valley area. According to a Facebook post from the Teays Valley Fire Department, the crash took place in front of Walgreens on SR 34 at around 3:30 p.m. There is no word yet on the extent of any injuries. […]
tourcounsel.com
Ashland Town Center | Shopping mall in Kentucky
Ashland Town Center is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Ashland, Kentucky, United States. One of two malls serving the city, it is located on U.S. Highway 23 near downtown Ashland. The mall features more than seventy retailers and restaurants, as well as a food court. The...
WSAZ
Missing teen believed to be in danger
WEST HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police need your help finding a missing teen who officers say may be in danger. Jonathan Allen Vance, 17, of Branchland, West Virginia, has been missing since Sunday, according to the West Hamlin Police Department. Officers say Vance’s family woke up Sunday morning to find...
Metro News
Son shoots father, no charges filed for now
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say information from a Monday morning shooting at a house in Charleston will be turned over to prosecutors to decide if charges should be filed. Detectives said they learned that Doug Crowder, 59, of Montgomery, entered his son’s home at about 9:30 a.m. and approached his son in a “threatening manner.”
WSAZ
GRAPHIC | WSAZ obtains officer-involved shooting body camera
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ obtained a copy of a recent officer-involved shooting body-camera video through a Freedom of Information Request. A Charleston police officer acted in self-defense when he shot and killed a suspect earlier this month, according to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney. The Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Woman charged after destroying items at home, threatening her parents
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a woman who was showing signs of impairment and acting erratically faces multiple charges after she began destroying items at a home and threatening to physically harm her parents. Brittany D. Copen, 30, was arrested after an incident reported Sunday...
Man sentenced to prison for federal gun crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — A man was sentenced on Monday, January 30, 2023, to five years and four months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Melvin Theophilius Hill, 38, of Ashland, Kentucky, on May 2, 2022, police officers conducted a traffic […]
Metro News
State Police raid Logan coffee shop
LOGAN, W.Va. — Crime scene investigators from the West Virginia State Police are executing a search warrant inside the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan this afternoon. Authorities have not indicated what they are looking for inside the business, other than to say it is a crime scene. An...
