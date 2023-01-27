ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson, WV

WSAZ

Student found deceased on college campus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Marshall University student was found deceased Sunday morning. The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues early Sunday morning in one of the campus residence halls, said a spokesperson for Marshall University. According to Marshall University Police Department, no foul play or substance use is...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Mingo Messenger

Redevelopment Authority to receive CDS funding

The Mingo County Redevelopment Authority has been earmarked for nearly $3 million in Congressional Direct Spending money that officials are hoping will help jumpstart a specific county project for which the agency previously failed to receive funding. “I’m happy to announce that with the passing of the FY 2023 Omnibus...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Ritchie County, McDowell County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man dies in Cabell County, West Virginia crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed in a crash in the Salt Rock area of Cabell County on Saturday. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, 53-year-old Daren Ovitt, of Salt Rock, is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and crashed his vehicle on the 5400 block of Rt. 10. No other vehicles […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

New bridge open in Madison, West Virginia

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Madison, West Virginia, residents can finally travel on a new bridge they have been waiting to access. Madison Volunteer Fire Department says the new bridge near Old River Road opened on Saturday. The traffic lights at Benjamin Price Bridge will be removed soon, according to Madison VFD. Officials ask drivers […]
MADISON, WV
WSAZ

Fatal crash reported in Salt Rock

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died during an accident in Salt Rock, West Virginia over the weekend. The accident happened Saturday. Investigators believe Daren T. Ovitt, 53, of Salt Rock, suffered a medical emergency and crashed. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. Further information has not...
SALT ROCK, WV
wymt.com

Johnson County officials looking for missing person

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Johnson County are looking for a missing person. Nina Hitchcock was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Sitka community. She was wearing green scrub pants and leaving her home in a silver SUV with two men. If you have any information,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Coroner needs help finding family of two Pikeville residents

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall said his office needs help finding family members of two people from Pikeville. Eleanor Stafford, 71, died on Dec. 12, 2022 and Merlin Walters, 57, died Dec. 31, 2022. The coroner said both died at Pikeville Medical Center. If you...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Mingo Messenger

Delbarton election seeing candidate shortfall

The number of people who have filed for the upcoming Delbarton municipal election is so low that there are more positions available than there are candidates as of presstime. The Delbarton Town Council is composed of seven positions — the mayor, the recorder and five at-large council members. During the Monday, Jan. 23 meeting of the council, Delbarton City Clerk Patricia Gannon, who is organizing the election, reported only four people had filed. Two of those — Councilman Ralph Maynard and local businessman Rush Perry — had both filed in the mayor’s race. Two others had filed for council seats — incumbent Councilman Albert Totten and Mayor Robert Hunt, who until Jan. 6 was also a councilman.
DELBARTON, WV
