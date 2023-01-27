The number of people who have filed for the upcoming Delbarton municipal election is so low that there are more positions available than there are candidates as of presstime. The Delbarton Town Council is composed of seven positions — the mayor, the recorder and five at-large council members. During the Monday, Jan. 23 meeting of the council, Delbarton City Clerk Patricia Gannon, who is organizing the election, reported only four people had filed. Two of those — Councilman Ralph Maynard and local businessman Rush Perry — had both filed in the mayor’s race. Two others had filed for council seats — incumbent Councilman Albert Totten and Mayor Robert Hunt, who until Jan. 6 was also a councilman.

DELBARTON, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO