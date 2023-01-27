Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Student found deceased on college campus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Marshall University student was found deceased Sunday morning. The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues early Sunday morning in one of the campus residence halls, said a spokesperson for Marshall University. According to Marshall University Police Department, no foul play or substance use is...
Redevelopment Authority to receive CDS funding
The Mingo County Redevelopment Authority has been earmarked for nearly $3 million in Congressional Direct Spending money that officials are hoping will help jumpstart a specific county project for which the agency previously failed to receive funding. “I’m happy to announce that with the passing of the FY 2023 Omnibus...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Ritchie County, McDowell County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
New bill would prevent Medicaid and CHIP paying for child and adult transgender surgeries
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A new bill, if passed, would prohibit certain payments for transgender surgeries. HB 3097 was introduced on Friday, preventing Medicaid and CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) payments for certain prohibited medical practices. The bill would ban Medicaid and CHIP from paying for child and adult transgender surgeries.
Home destroyed by fire in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE: (1 P.M. Jan. 30, 2023) – Officials say a house is a total loss after a fire broke out at a home on Hillcrest Drive in Charleston this morning. Neighbors tell WOWK 13 News that no one was home at the time of the fire, but that it was occupied by a family. Officials […]
Student found dead on Marshall University campus identified
The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues in a campus residence hall.
Speeding a concern in Ohio neighborhood where car crashed into home
UPDATE (6 p.m., Jan. 29, 2023): Ohio Highway Patrol confirmed 22-year-old Brendon Rood was driving the car that slammed into the side of a home in Proctorville, Ohio, Saturday morning. Officials also said there was a 21-year-old female in the car with him. Both people were transported from the scene with minor injuries. Since then, […]
Man dies in Cabell County, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed in a crash in the Salt Rock area of Cabell County on Saturday. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, 53-year-old Daren Ovitt, of Salt Rock, is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and crashed his vehicle on the 5400 block of Rt. 10. No other vehicles […]
New bridge open in Madison, West Virginia
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Madison, West Virginia, residents can finally travel on a new bridge they have been waiting to access. Madison Volunteer Fire Department says the new bridge near Old River Road opened on Saturday. The traffic lights at Benjamin Price Bridge will be removed soon, according to Madison VFD. Officials ask drivers […]
WSAZ
Fatal crash reported in Salt Rock
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died during an accident in Salt Rock, West Virginia over the weekend. The accident happened Saturday. Investigators believe Daren T. Ovitt, 53, of Salt Rock, suffered a medical emergency and crashed. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. Further information has not...
Officer charged in Tyre Nichols’ death attended college in West Virginia, according to records
INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — An officer charged in relation to Tyre Nichols’ death graduated from West Virginia State University (WVSU) in 2013, according to online school records. Desmond A. Mills Jr., 32, majored in criminal justice and law enforcement at WVSU. The school’s Football Roster shows that Mills was No. 78 for the WVSU Yellow […]
LISTEN: 911 call from witness who saw smoke from Regal Apartments in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Officials have released a 911 call from a witness who saw the smoke coming from the Regal Apartments building in downtown Charleston on Wednesday. The once-thriving apartment building along Kanawha Boulevard is now a pile of rubble, changing the lives of the nearly 100 residents who lived there and lost everything […]
wymt.com
Johnson County officials looking for missing person
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Johnson County are looking for a missing person. Nina Hitchcock was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Sitka community. She was wearing green scrub pants and leaving her home in a silver SUV with two men. If you have any information,...
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down part of Greenbrier Street in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (7:37 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023): Two lanes of Greenbrier Street are now back open. Crews on the scene say one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County dispatchers say a portion of Greenbrier Street in Charleston is […]
wymt.com
Coroner needs help finding family of two Pikeville residents
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall said his office needs help finding family members of two people from Pikeville. Eleanor Stafford, 71, died on Dec. 12, 2022 and Merlin Walters, 57, died Dec. 31, 2022. The coroner said both died at Pikeville Medical Center. If you...
3 of 4 suspects connected to November 2022 Huntington, West Virginia, murder arrested
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Three out of four suspects allegedly connected to a November 2022 shooting that left one man dead in Huntington, West Virginia, were arrested on Friday. According to the Huntington Police Department, Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington, died following a shooting that happened at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in […]
wchstv.com
Deputies: Cross Lanes teen located, returned home safely after being reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 4:30 p.m., 1/29/23. Deputies report a Kanawha County teen reported missing has been located. Matthew Devan Carroll, 16, was reported missing Friday by family members, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. An update from deputies reports Carroll was...
UPDATE: Man shot by son in Charleston, West Virginia, no charges filed
UPDATE (12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30): Charleston Police say the man who was shot in the chest by his son in Charleston is currently at a local hospital in stable condition. According to Charleston Police, they responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Wertz Ave. at around 9:30 a.m. They say they […]
Delbarton election seeing candidate shortfall
The number of people who have filed for the upcoming Delbarton municipal election is so low that there are more positions available than there are candidates as of presstime. The Delbarton Town Council is composed of seven positions — the mayor, the recorder and five at-large council members. During the Monday, Jan. 23 meeting of the council, Delbarton City Clerk Patricia Gannon, who is organizing the election, reported only four people had filed. Two of those — Councilman Ralph Maynard and local businessman Rush Perry — had both filed in the mayor’s race. Two others had filed for council seats — incumbent Councilman Albert Totten and Mayor Robert Hunt, who until Jan. 6 was also a councilman.
