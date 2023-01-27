ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AOL Corp

More rain to prolong threat of life-threatening flooding in New Zealand

AccuWeather meteorologists say that more rain is on the way for the drenched islands of New Zealand just days after an epic deluge led to deadly and record-breaking flooding. The country's largest city, Auckland, is home to more than 1.6 million people who have been battling the worst of the heavy rain and flooding for several days in what Prime Minister Chris Hipkins called an "unprecedented event" on Twitter Friday.
The Independent

New Zealand city to get more dangerous rainfall after flood

A dangerous amount of rain is forecast Tuesday for New Zealand’s most populous city four days after Auckland had its wettest day on record in a storm that claimed four lives. A state of emergency was declared on Friday when a volume of rain that would typically fall over an entire Southern Hemisphere summer hit in a single day. At least 5,000 homes and businesses were being assessed for flood and landslide damage and several roads remained closed after more than 15 centimeters (6 inches) of rain fell in three hours.The state of emergency for Auckland and surrounding districts...
gcaptain.com

Hurricane Force Storm with 40+ Foot Seas Off U.S. West Coast

An intense storm low over the eastern North Pacific is currently moving towards the northeast at about 20 kts and is producing winds of 50-70 knots with significant wave heights up to 12.5-13.5 meters (41-45 feet) within 120-360 nm south and west of the center. NOAA forecasters have issued gale...
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Tornadoes Strike Texas and Louisiana, Thousands Left Without Power

Tornadoes struck multiple communities across the states of Texas and Louisiana, leaving thousands of homes and businesses without electricity. The tornado outbreak is caused by a large-scale winter storm that threatened the South US and Midwest. In addition to power outages, the twisters caused widespread damage and injuries with no...
LOUISIANA STATE
AOL Corp

Snow, ice and thunderstorms to return to interior Northeast

A far-reaching and dynamic storm will ignite the next round of severe weather across the southern and midwestern United States this week, but it will also bring a variety of weather hazards to the Northeast late this week, including a dose of disruptive wintry precipitation for the northern tier, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

Quick burst of Arctic air to bring dangerously low temperatures to Northeast

A quick but intense blast of Arctic air will barrel into the Northeast later this week to deliver quite a cold shock to the Northeast and neighboring Canada, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The wave of freezing air will serve as a harsh reminder that it's still the dead of winter despite January producing temperatures of 5-15 degrees above average across the region.
MAINE STATE
natureworldnews.com

Auckland Under State of Emergency as Waist-Deep Flash Flood Causes Power Outages, 1500 People Call for Help

Due to widespread flash flooding and power outages brought on by a minimum of 10 inches of rain, Auckland, New Zealand, is currently under a state of emergency. More than 1,500 calls for assistance were placed to emergency services as a result of the flash flood, which in some places reached waist-deep levels. People who live in flood-prone areas have been warned to get ready to leave when the situation calls for evacuation.
The Independent

Parts of the UK could be hit by 80mph winds as weather warnings issued

Strong winds of up to 80mph are expected to hit Scotland and parts of northern England next week.A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for the whole of Scotland between 8pm Tuesday January 31 and 9am Wednesday February 1.Meteorologists said the extreme weather, caused by a deep area of low pressure passing to the north of Scotland, will likely cause strong winds in parts of northern England too.Forecasters said travel could be disrupted in the affected areas, such as ferry crossings, during the high winds, and there could also be some damage to buildings.They said there is...
AOL Corp

US professional freestyle skier dies in Japan avalanche

An American professional freestyle skier was killed after being caught in an avalanche in Japan on Jan. 29, his family confirmed. Kyle Smaine, 31, was one of five foreign skiers who were caught in the avalanche on Mount Hakuba Norikura in Nagano Prefecture on Japan's Honshu Island, a Nagano police spokesman said, according to Reuters.
CALIFORNIA STATE

