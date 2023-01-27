Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
More rain to prolong threat of life-threatening flooding in New Zealand
AccuWeather meteorologists say that more rain is on the way for the drenched islands of New Zealand just days after an epic deluge led to deadly and record-breaking flooding. The country's largest city, Auckland, is home to more than 1.6 million people who have been battling the worst of the heavy rain and flooding for several days in what Prime Minister Chris Hipkins called an "unprecedented event" on Twitter Friday.
Major flooding swamps New Zealand after summer's worth of rain falls in 15 hours
A state of emergency was declared after heavy rain led to widespread flooding in Auckland, New Zealand, on Friday. Floodwaters forced roads to be closed as people became trapped in their vehicles during the evening commute.
New Zealand city to get more dangerous rainfall after flood
A dangerous amount of rain is forecast Tuesday for New Zealand’s most populous city four days after Auckland had its wettest day on record in a storm that claimed four lives. A state of emergency was declared on Friday when a volume of rain that would typically fall over an entire Southern Hemisphere summer hit in a single day. At least 5,000 homes and businesses were being assessed for flood and landslide damage and several roads remained closed after more than 15 centimeters (6 inches) of rain fell in three hours.The state of emergency for Auckland and surrounding districts...
Fears mount a second bomb cyclone will hit the US within days after record-breaking storm left 3 dead
A SERIES of storms are targeting the western US days after a record-breaking bomb cyclone left three dead in the region before Christmas, meteorologists have warned. The weather system pushed into the West Coast on Monday, bringing heavy rains and snow to California. Another stronger storm is expected midweek, which...
Ellen DeGeneres fans beg her to evacuate $49M Montecito mansion after sharing terrifying video in middle of storm floods
ELLEN DeGeneres shared a concerning new video on Monday as she updated her Twitter followers on the ongoing raging storms in Southern California. Fans begged the former talk show host to stay safe, as a rushing mudslide streamed behind her. A series of violent storms triggering dangerous winds, mudslides and...
Forecasters Warn Of 2 New Storms Set To Hit California
More storms are expected in California as forecasters predicted 'heavy to excessive rainfall' amid ongoing recovery efforts.
gcaptain.com
Hurricane Force Storm with 40+ Foot Seas Off U.S. West Coast
An intense storm low over the eastern North Pacific is currently moving towards the northeast at about 20 kts and is producing winds of 50-70 knots with significant wave heights up to 12.5-13.5 meters (41-45 feet) within 120-360 nm south and west of the center. NOAA forecasters have issued gale...
Californians Report Strange, High-Pitched Chimes in Air Before Deadly Storm
No, it wasn't a tornado siren.
natureworldnews.com
Tornadoes Strike Texas and Louisiana, Thousands Left Without Power
Tornadoes struck multiple communities across the states of Texas and Louisiana, leaving thousands of homes and businesses without electricity. The tornado outbreak is caused by a large-scale winter storm that threatened the South US and Midwest. In addition to power outages, the twisters caused widespread damage and injuries with no...
Remember all that snow? Here are the most memorable nor'easters over the years
Past Nor’easters have been responsible for billions of dollars in damage, severe economic, transportation and human disruption and, in some cases, disastrous coastal flooding.
AOL Corp
Snow, ice and thunderstorms to return to interior Northeast
A far-reaching and dynamic storm will ignite the next round of severe weather across the southern and midwestern United States this week, but it will also bring a variety of weather hazards to the Northeast late this week, including a dose of disruptive wintry precipitation for the northern tier, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
AOL Corp
Quick burst of Arctic air to bring dangerously low temperatures to Northeast
A quick but intense blast of Arctic air will barrel into the Northeast later this week to deliver quite a cold shock to the Northeast and neighboring Canada, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The wave of freezing air will serve as a harsh reminder that it's still the dead of winter despite January producing temperatures of 5-15 degrees above average across the region.
natureworldnews.com
Atmospheric River to Blanket California with Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds, and Mountain Snow
California will continue to experience heavy rain with damaging winds and mountain snow until later this week as an atmospheric river weather event has been hovering over the state. In addition, the weather phenomenon could also cause landslides and other debris flows, as well as flooding due to torrential rain,...
natureworldnews.com
Auckland Under State of Emergency as Waist-Deep Flash Flood Causes Power Outages, 1500 People Call for Help
Due to widespread flash flooding and power outages brought on by a minimum of 10 inches of rain, Auckland, New Zealand, is currently under a state of emergency. More than 1,500 calls for assistance were placed to emergency services as a result of the flash flood, which in some places reached waist-deep levels. People who live in flood-prone areas have been warned to get ready to leave when the situation calls for evacuation.
Parts of the UK could be hit by 80mph winds as weather warnings issued
Strong winds of up to 80mph are expected to hit Scotland and parts of northern England next week.A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for the whole of Scotland between 8pm Tuesday January 31 and 9am Wednesday February 1.Meteorologists said the extreme weather, caused by a deep area of low pressure passing to the north of Scotland, will likely cause strong winds in parts of northern England too.Forecasters said travel could be disrupted in the affected areas, such as ferry crossings, during the high winds, and there could also be some damage to buildings.They said there is...
Yellow weather warning issued for dangerous ‘freezing fog’
Dense fog that could reduce visibility to below 100 metres set to blanket UK after sharp overnight frost
Vigorous storm may produce snow, trigger severe weather in California next week
AccuWeather meteorologists say a storm will dip southward along the Pacific coast of the United States later this weekend to early next week. And while this storm may have limited moisture, it will likely cause travel disruptions as it spreads snow and triggers gusty thunderstorms, especially in Southern California. Pacific...
AOL Corp
US professional freestyle skier dies in Japan avalanche
An American professional freestyle skier was killed after being caught in an avalanche in Japan on Jan. 29, his family confirmed. Kyle Smaine, 31, was one of five foreign skiers who were caught in the avalanche on Mount Hakuba Norikura in Nagano Prefecture on Japan's Honshu Island, a Nagano police spokesman said, according to Reuters.
Cold storm to produce travel-disrupting snow in Southern California
Another storm is on a path toward California, but AccuWeather meteorologists say it will play out much differently than others so far this winter. While the upcoming storm is expected to have limited moisture, it can pack enough snow at the lower elevations, as well as locally gusty thunderstorms, to cause travel disruptions.
Comments / 0