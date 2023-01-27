Strong winds of up to 80mph are expected to hit Scotland and parts of northern England next week.A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for the whole of Scotland between 8pm Tuesday January 31 and 9am Wednesday February 1.Meteorologists said the extreme weather, caused by a deep area of low pressure passing to the north of Scotland, will likely cause strong winds in parts of northern England too.Forecasters said travel could be disrupted in the affected areas, such as ferry crossings, during the high winds, and there could also be some damage to buildings.They said there is...

1 DAY AGO