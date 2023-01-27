Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County unveils mobile visitor center
McDONOUGH — Visit Henry County, GA has unveiled a Mobile Visitors Center. The van offers a kiosk that allows visitors to create itineraries of places to visit and where to enjoy a meal.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge police responds to tragic death of Tyre Nichols
STOCKBRIDGE — Shock, saddened, confused — these are the sentiments shared by a local police department in Henry County following the release of graphic footage detailing the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn. In a statement released to residents on Friday, Jan. 27, the Stockbridge Police...
Henry County Daily Herald
Resident hoping to address concerns with aquatic center
McDONOUGH — While homeowners of the Fairways Cotton Fields subdivision may be able to take in the scenes of the picturesque fairways of the golf course from the comfort of their homes, one resident feels construction of a new project adjacent to the property may soon obstruct this view.
Henry County Daily Herald
ON THE MARKET: Check out this quaint family home in Buford
This new home is within walking distance from downtown Buford which fosters great restaurants and entertainment. This property, which has been completed with the most current and fabulous features, is on the market and ready for someone to call home!. The first floor has 10-foot ceilings and 8-foot doors with...
Henry County Daily Herald
WATCH: Joey Chestnut downs 15 pounds of Mac & Cheese at Original Hot Chicken opening in Woodstock
WOODSTOCK — The Original Hot Chicken on Saturday celebrated the opening of its Woodstock location, where competitive eater Joey Chestnut took down 15 pounds of mac and cheese in five minutes. The restaurant also held a chicken dance contest, raffle, giveaways, live art installation, and more.
Henry County Daily Herald
Krispy Kreme Unveils Valentine's Day Donuts Full of Love—and Hershey's Chocolate
Krispy Kreme is spreading more than just love this Valentine's Day. Scenes from Stockbridge's 68-42 win over Pace Academy in girls basketball on Jan. 30, 2023. (Photos: Ben Ennis) Click for more.PHOTOS: Stockbridge vs. Pace Academy Girls Basketball.
