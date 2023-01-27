Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Heroic bus driver remembered on anniversary of his death
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Not a day goes by that Lydia Hancock doesn’t yearn for her dad, as she still struggles to come to grips with his death during an unselfish and heroic act. “”I actually called him that afternoon before he left on his (school bus) route...
wtvy.com
Date set for Empty Bowls Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’ve been looking for a way to give back to the community, Wiregrass Area Food Bank has you covered with their annual Empty Bowls Dothan event. Community-made bowls will be sold from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at The Cultural Arts Center, 909 South Saint Andrews Street, in Dothan, AL.
WSFA
Man receives life without parole for Troy student’s shooting
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Pike County man pleaded guilty Monday to Capital Murder in the 2019 shooting of a Brundidge store clerk who attended Troy University. Leon Terrell Flowers, 27, received life without parole for the July 24 death of Neil Kumar, per court records. Kumar, 30, was on...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Wonders: Shute Pecan Company
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For Sandi Hodge, pecans are in her blood. “When I got involved and really got involved in the community is what made me love what I so,” said Hodge. “Now, I wouldn’t be anywhere else. I wouldn’t do anything else.”. Sandi is...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass cities looking to the future after losing urban status
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN) — At the end of last year, two wiregrass cities lost their urban status as a result of changes from the latest census. Geneva City officials wonder if losing this status will affect future government grants and funding. To the city of rivers. In December, the...
wtvy.com
From the Archive: “Boy in the Bunker”
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Below is a playlist of clips from WTVY’s broadcasts covering the Dale County hostage situation, often referred to as “Boy in the Bunker” back 2013. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
WSFA
CANCELED: Emergency Missing Child Alert out of Enterprise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Johnnay Barnes. Johnnay Michelle Barnes is a 14-year-old black female. She was last seen on January 29, 2023, at approximately 4:30PM in the area of Charleston Street in Enterprise, Alabama. If you...
fosterfollynews.net
Jerome Godwin, History Teacher at Chipley, Florida High School, Receives ‘Golden Apple’ Award for January 2023
Mr. Jerome Godwin, teacher at Chipley, Florida High School, has been in the educational field since 1997n and an employee of the Washington County, Florida School District since 2001. He has a heart for the students at Chipley High School and he says, ‘If you search for knowledge, you will...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Trial continued for woman accused of chaperoning a party that resulted in multiple teens being injured
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The trial for a woman accused of chaperoning a 2021 party that resulted in multiple teens being injured has been continued until March. Trial for Norciss Brown will now stand trial on March 20 of this year. She was supposed to stand trial this week,...
elmoreautauganews.com
Montgomery Deputies Seek Amanda Sayer concerning Theft of Property 1st Degree; Reward Offered for Info
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the location of fugitive, Amanda Sayer, 44. Sayer is described as a white female, 5’4 ft.in height, weighing approximately 175 lbs. Sayer is wanted for Theft of Property 1st Degree. Court documents indicate that Sayer stole a 2006 GMC Envoy.
wtvy.com
Dothan Housing working towards more affordable housing for Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Housing is working towards more affordable housing in the Wiregrass through their Community Preservation and Revitalization Program (CPR). Alabama’s rent-to-income rates have increased by 4% making us one of the top six rent burdened states. CPR is currently focused on renovating and rebuilding the...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: House fire on Garland Street
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Parts of Garland Street were blocked off while crews worked to fight a house fire. Multiple emergency units responded to an apartment home 400 block of Garland Street after reports of a house fire came in. Authorities say when first responders arrived, visible flames could...
wdhn.com
Dothan murder suspect pleads guilty to manslaughter
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A man accused of killing a Georgia father of five in 2021 has entered a plea agreement. Bruce Weems entered a plea agreement in a Henry County courtroom, which reduced his original charge of murder to manslaughter. Weems is accused of fatally shooting Willie Davis...
wdhn.com
Slocomb man dies after Holmes Co. crash
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 59-year-old Slocomb man is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Holmes County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, a pickup truck driven by the unidentified Slocomb man was traveling south on State Road 171 when the truck’s right side tires left the road, causing the truck to lose control and drive off the left shoulder of the road.
wdhn.com
Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 42-year-old Chipley man was transported to a Dothan hospital after a motorcycle crash left him in critical condition. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, on Monday, January 30, at around 4:20 p.m., an unidentified Chipley man was traveling southbound on state road 77 when he turned into an active construction zone and the motorcycle hit an uneven lane on the road causing the man to lose control and flip off of the bike.
wdhn.com
Kitchen fire forces family out of their home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan family was forced out of their home after the kitchen area caught fire Saturday afternoon. Dothan Fire was called to the 800 block of Memphis Street in Dothan for what was called in as a stove fire. When crews arrived, they saw flames...
wdhn.com
Geneva PD, NAACP share thoughts on high speed chases soon becoming a felony
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — The aftermath of high-speed car chases has been a familiar scene for the Geneva police department lately. Since September of last year, the police department has recorded seven high-speed chases coming through their jurisdiction two of them coming from other agencies. “One of them was...
holmescounty.news
Single-vehicle crash leaves Slocomb man dead
A 59-year-old Slocomb man died in a single-vehicle crash around 7 p.m. Sunday in Holmes County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, the man was traveling south on State Road 171 in a pickup truck when the vehicle ran off the roadway with its right side tires causing the driver to make a steering correction to the left.
wbrc.com
Alabama inmate’s death appears to be caught on video; family calling for change
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Can you imagine having to learn your son has been murdered through a text message, then seeing that killing caught on video hours later?. That’s the unimaginable situation an Andalusia pastor and his wife found themselves in last October when they learned their son had been stabbed to death inside Donaldson prison.
wdhn.com
Victim’s sister is happy that the suspect is going to jail, but still wants a harsher punishment
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A murder suspect agreed to a reduced charge on Monday morning in a Henry County Courtroom. Bruce Weems was set to start a murder trial in Abbeville. He is accused of killing a father of 5 Willie Davis Jr. in 2021. Then according to police...
