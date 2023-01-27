Laundry services on campus will remain free of charge this semester, according to a Jan. 25 email from the Office of Residential Life. “Campus Life and University Finance have worked together to ensure that students will not be charged for use (of dorm laundry machines) for the spring semester and the upcoming academic year,” Senior Associate Dean and Senior Director of Residential Life Brenda Ice wrote in an email to The Herald.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 7 HOURS AGO