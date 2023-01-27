Read full article on original website
North Carolina Doctor convicted of fraud after she was found guilty of reusing single-use surgical devices
A doctor in North Carolina has been convicted after she was caught reusing single-use needles numerous times. According to reports, an ear, nose, and throat surgeon has been arrested and charged with putting patients at risk for infection and possibly even death after she was caught red-handed reusing needles that should be discarded after one use.
Brown Daily Herald
U. flu vaccine, COVID booster clinics see continued student demand
The University will continue to offer bivalent booster clinics and provide free masks and tests to undergraduate, graduate and medical students as Brown enters its seventh full semester responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Vanessa Britto MSc’96, associate vice president for campus life and executive director for health and wellness.
