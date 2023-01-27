Read full article on original website
Related
Buckingham Palace Fuming Over Prince Harry's Decision To Include Heated Private Messages Between Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton, Spills Source
While Prince Harry felt it was necessary to include the heated text exchange between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Buckingham Palace seemed to disagree. After the Duke of Sussex released his memoir, Spare, on Tuesday, January 10 — with excerpts making headlines before his book debut — an insider spilled that the palace "does not love" that the private messages made it into the tell-all."They claim it’s just part of the story, and in any event, it’s egregious of Harry to publish these abbreviated excerpts," said the source to a news outlet, pointing out that the texts "clearly show that...
seventeen.com
Prince Harry Was “Embarrassed” to Have William and Kate at His and Meghan’s Less-Lavish Home
In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry speaks extensively about how differently he and his brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, have been treated all their lives. The title of the book is a testament to that, alluding to the way in which Harry has always been seen as a "spare" by his father, King Charles III, and the institution, while William has always been prioritized as the heir. That favoritism has been shown in many ways over the years, per Harry, including in the brothers' respective royal homes.
Inside Nova
Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney brands Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ‘manipulative and controlling’
Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney has branded his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, “manipulative” and “controlling”. The ‘Real Housewives of DC’ star, 51, also said on an interview with GB News on Wednesday (11.01.23) night she “would have loved” the royal to have married “someone like Kate Middleton”.
Prince Harry Admits He Was Surprised His Kids Resemble Him, Not Meghan Thanks To ‘Ginger Gene’
It’s never clear which parents that children will take after, and Prince Harry revealed that he didn’t think that his son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, would inherit his genes for red hair, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, January 10. Of course, he was wrong! The Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed that he’d anticipated his children baring more of a resemblance to his wife Meghan Markle, 41.
netflixjunkie.com
Have Prince William and Kate Middleton Proved Prince Harry Right by Missing Greek King Constantine’s Funeral?
Prince Harry reflected on the self-absorbed and emotionally detached side of his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton in Spare. Despite the damaging claims, the Palace has decided against giving any reaction to the book. The royal members are keeping mum and continuing the no complaint policy to maintain the dignity of the crown in public.
Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall
We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
Prince Harry Finally Addressed If He'll Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry’s latest press round for his memoir, Spare, is finally answering one particular question that royal watchers have been asking for months: Will he and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6? It’s not a simple yes-or-no answer because there is a lot riding on how the royal family reacts in the next four months. In his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry gets right to the point about what he’s looking for from Charles and...
netflixjunkie.com
“on her knees… her eyes closed”: Prince Harry Reveals How Meghan Markle Asked Princess Diana for Guidance
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have brought the Royal Family down to the dust, but their unquestioned respect for the Duke’s mother, Princess Diana is unconditional. Following the death of his mother, the sidelined Prince devoted his entire life to seeking justice for his mother who had to meet such a tragic death. Ever since Meghan Markle stepped into the Royal Family, she could share the same amount of respect for her mother-in-law as Harry.
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Is Much ‘Angrier’ as He Grows More ‘Confident’ in Speaking His Truth
Prince Harry shows more micro-expressions of "anger" in recent interviews as he has gained "confidence," says a body language expert.
In Style
Meghan Markle Was Reportedly Offended When She Was "Reprimanded" for Suggesting Kate Middleton Had "Baby Brain"
Although there are still a few days until Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir Spare is available to the public, bombshell tidbits are already dropping left and right. The latest? Promises that the prince will reveal details surrounding an especially epic fight between his wife Meghan Markle and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
netflixjunkie.com
HYPOCRITES! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Called Out for Snitching About Royal Family to Media
Prince Harry is all set to drop a final bomb on the royal family with his controversial book Spare. Before the release, he is coming up with two interviews on January 08 for promotion. The trailers of his interactions with ITV’s Tom Bradby and Anderson Cooper have set the internet on fire. In the short clips, the Duke revealed that the leaking and briefings by the Palace are the main reason behind the Netflix docuseries and memoir.
netflixjunkie.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Attend Coronation, Likely Stay In 300-Year-Old Lavish Frogmore Cottage
As made very clear by the documentary and the aftermath that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not fallen short of supporters after exiting the royal family. It also further proved that the couple has not been stripped off their royal luxuries, as evidenced by the online brawl that followed after the trailer showed a clip of Meghan Markle crying in front of a Hermes blanket.
Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Trust Herself To Be Home Alone’ After Telling Prince Harry Her ‘Dark’ Thoughts
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/Shutterstock In his upcoming memoir, Spare, Prince Harry recalled how Meghan Markle didn’t "trust herself to be home alone.” The Duke of Sussex, 38, wrote in his memoir that the Suits alum, 41, told him in 2019 that she wanted to “disappear” to “make the pain stop” for everyone following the negative treatment she […]
Camilla Parker Bowles Is Defying Queen Elizabeth’s Biggest Fashion Rule
Besides the men’s iconic military dress, a few members of the British royal family have very iconic looks. For the late Queen Elizabeth, that was actually very deliberate. But Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen Consort, is forming a style that’s the opposite of Elizabeth II’s. After Queen Elizabeth...
netflixjunkie.com
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Prince Harry Admits He 'Felt Sick' When Prince William Tried To Cancel Traditional Pre-Wedding Dinner
While Prince Harry knew brother Prince William wasn't thrilled he would be walking down the aisle with Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex admitted he was in disbelief when his older sibling almost refused to see him the night before his 2018 wedding.Harry recalled the situation in his memoir, revealing he and William planned to have dinner, greet the public and then sleep at the same hotel, the same thing they did prior to William and Kate Middleton's 2013 nuptials. However, the distance that had grown between them prompted William to text Harry and cancel.Rightfully upset, the dad-of-two, 38, texted...
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Could Find Themselves Without Royal Titles If 'Toxicity Doesn’t Eventually Subside'
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have put their senior royal roles to bed for good, but their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain — for now. Those titles could be up for discussion with King Charles III if he decides to wield any punishment after the publication of Harry’s memoir, Spare. If you think that the royal title talk is nothing but a rumor, one insider told Us Weekly that “there’s a very real decision to be made”...
Kate Middleton Wears 1 Specific Piece of Jewelry in the Most Unique Way — Just Like Princess Diana
When Kate Middleton married Prince William, she inherited many spectacular pieces of jewelry that once belonged to Princess Diana.
Why it appears Prince William and Kate are reading Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ in bed
It looks like Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted reading Prince Harry’s much-hyped memoir while eating burgers in bed — but don’t let your eyes deceive you. The world has been eager to know if the Prince and Princess of Wales got their hands on Harry’s explosive memoir “Spare,” and now they can picture it for themselves. Lookalikes of the royal couple were photographed sitting in bed flipping through the book while eating meatless sandwiches. Award-winning photographer Alison Jackson shot the images for Birds Eye Green Cuisine’s “Veganuary Reimagined” campaign for consumers to eat a plant-based diet for the month of January. Jackson also...
Harry and Meghan ‘will be invited to Charles’s coronation – but are not expected to attend’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited to the coronation of King Charles but senior royals believe the pair would “find a reason not to go”, The Independent understands.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to be offered the chance to attend when guest lists are finalised, although it is understood they have already been written out of any formal role in the event at Westminster Abbey on 6 May. Full coverage as Prince Harry releases memoir“The King does not expect them to be at the coronation,” said a source close to the royal family.“The family will extend...
Comments / 1