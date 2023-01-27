ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham Forest 'targeting PSG star Keylor Navas for shock transfer with Real Madrid legend keen on Premier League'

By Henry Tomlinson
 4 days ago

NOTTINGHAM FOREST are reportedly interested in signing PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

The Premier League side is in the market for a new shot-stopper following the injury to loan star Dean Henderson.

Nottingham Forest are reported targeting Keylor Navas Credit: Getty

The Manchester United goalkeeper is currently on the sidelines and will miss the next four to five weeks as revealed by manager Steve Cooper.

This has left the club with Welsh veteran Wayne Hennessey as their only senior option to go in goal.

And now the club are targeting a move for three-time Champions League winner Navas, according to Fabrizio Romano.

He tweeted: "Nottingham Forest are seriously interested in signing Keylor Navas on loan from PSG.

"Concrete idea as he'd be open to try Premier League experience.

"Deal depends on Paris Saint-Germain - French club will decide whether they want to loan Keylor out or not."

The suggestion that Navas is keen on a move to England will be a big boost for Forest.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier however has said that no decision has been made on Navas' future.

He said: “We have to understand and listen to Keylor Navas thoughts on his future.

"No decision has been made on our side, yet”

The Costa Rican goalkeeper is currently behind Gianluigi Donnarumma in the pecking order at the Parc des Princes and could get more game time at the City Ground.

He had been linked with a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi side Al-Nassr, but a talk of a move has cooled.

