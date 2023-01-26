Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
General Hospital Actress Laura Wright's Rude Awakening During Malibu EarthquakeSoapAskMalibu, CA
Nika Cristiani | CEO Cristiani’s Balance, Fitness & Nutrition, LLC, Beverly Hills | Creator of GYM IN A BOX™️Marco DerhyBeverly Hills, CA
"Santa Monica Is Not Safe" Banner Returns In Downtown Santa MonicaDayana SabatinSanta Monica, CA
Downtown Santa Monica Vons Getting Demolished And Replaced With 8-Story Apartment ComplexDayana SabatinSanta Monica, CA
Related
Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
TMZ.com
Britney Spears Gives Strange Response to Restaurant Meltdown
Britney Spears has apparently responded to reports about her public meltdown ... but it's as confusing as her erratic behavior in the restaurant. The pop star took to Instagram Saturday and posted an illustration of a sexy woman in sunglasses, sitting at a small table with her purse on top. The caption reads, "They told me I couldn't that's why I did!"
Britney Spears Leaves LA Restaurant After Patrons Allegedly Refuse to Stop Recording Her: REPORT
Britney Spears left a restaurant this weekend after fellow patrons continued to record videos and take photos of the pop star while she attempted to enjoy a meal, according to reports. On Friday (Jan. 13), the music icon was spotted out to eat at JOEY restaurant in the Woodland Hills...
Britney Spears Claps Back At Jamie Lynn For Complaining About Being Her Sister On ‘Special Forces’
Britney Spears didn’t hold back when it came to her reaction about sister Jamie Lynn Spears‘s comments about being her younger sister. “Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm …. really ???” Britney, 41, began her Instagram caption with sarcasm. The “Toxic” singer went on to recall the difficult years of her strict conservatorship, where her dad Jamie Spears controlled her finances and seeming basic freedoms, such as being able to go out for dinner with friends or drink alcohol during her Las Vegas residency and beyond.
Britney Spears’ Ex Is Rooting For Her, But Says The Conservatorship Was In Place For A Reason
Here's what Britney Spears' ex-fiancé has to say about her and the conservatorship now.
Britney Spears Appears in Bed With Sam Asghari Joking About 'Maniac' Clip
Spears appeared to be topless as she mocked a viral video of her trying to have dinner with her husband.
Britney Spears’ Estranged Father Jamie Refusing To Sit For Second Deposition After Being Accused Of Evading Questions
Britney Spears’ estranged father Jamie has objected to his daughter’s legal team’s demand he sits for another deposition, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jamie has asked the court to deny a motion brought by Britney and her powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart. In his filing, Jamie said there is no reason for another deposition and accused Britney’s team of engaging in “overheated and unsupported rhetoric as part of” an attempt to “drum up media and fan frenzy relating to purported wrongdoing by Jamie Spears despite offering zero evidence to prove such allegations and no legitimate justification for...
TMZ.com
Britney Spears Calls Out Justin Timberlake, Gets Tattoo That 'Sucks'
Britney Spears has clear regrets ... about a tattoo, and about her ex, Justin Timberlake -- she's even posting throwback pics of him -- which can't feel great for her husband, Sam Asghari. She posted a video of herself getting inked up while in Maui, but never revealed the finished...
‘Don’t Believe What You Read’: Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari Defends Pop Star After Pop Star’s Accused Of ‘Meltdown’ At Restaurant
Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari has denied accusations his wife had a meltdown inside a Los Angeles restaurant over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Sunday, Asghari took to Instagram to address a video that had been posted by an outlet. In the clip, Spears can be sitting at a table alone at JOEY in Woodland Hills, California. She seemed to be trying to avoid being filmed by patrons. TMZ, who posted the video, claimed sources told them Spears had “caused a scene” and was acting “manic.” The same source claimed Spears was “talking gibberish.” In the video, the person directly...
seventeen.com
Britney Spears Reacts After Concerned Fans Direct Police to Her Home
Britney Spears is asking her fans for space and privacy after a string of concerned followers directed police to her home earlier this week. "As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls," the "Toxic" singer wrote on Twitter Thursday. "I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded."
Jamie Lynn Spears Admits She Felt Like A 'Crap Mom' For Leaving Kids Behind To Film Reality Show 'Special Forces'
Jamie Lynn Spears admitted she felt guilty for appearing on Fox's new reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, as it forced her to be away from her kids, Maddie, 14, whom she shares with ex Casey Aldridge, and 4-year-old daughter Ivey, whom she shares with husband Jamie Watson. “I miss my children if I’m away from them for like, you know, a couple of hours,” the actress, 31, shared during her confessional interview on the Wednesday, January 11, episode. The Zoey 101 alum then broke down to one of the Navy SEALS, where she went into detail about why...
Harper's Bazaar
Paris Hilton Shuts Down “Ridiculous” Rumors That She Photoshopped Britney Spears into a Selfie
Britney Spears and Paris Hilton enjoyed a girls' night out. The two were among the star-studded guest list at Cade Hudson's 35th birthday party on Saturday, which also saw cameos from Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse, Demi Lovato, Emma Roberts, Ashley Benson, and more. Hilton shared a series of selfies from...
Voices: Leave Britney alone – she deserves privacy just like the rest of us
If you search for “Britney Spears” on social media, millions of videos, pictures, gossip and more pop up within milliseconds. A large proportion of these are devoted to detailing her “manic episodes”; her turbulent relationship with her sister and father; the neverending soap opera starring her ex-husband and children and of course, her Instagram posts. The latest is about a reported incident in a Los Angeles restaurant. Footage released online showed Spears looking “manic” and speaking “incoherently”, according to reports, while her husband walks out, leaving her alone. Photographs show the singer trying to hide her face with...
The tragic story of Sam Ballard, the teen who ate a slug as a dare and then suffered for it
In 2010, Sam Ballard was a 19-year-old Australian teen who was sitting around and drinking with his "mates" when a slug crawled across the patio of his friend's home. The young men who were drinking immediately brought up the conversation about someone eating the slug.
Britney Spears Is Reportedly Not A Happy Camper About Her Fans Calling The Police
After Britney Spears deleted her Instagram account, some fans called the police to go check on her.
Inside Nova
'Not real fans': Britney Spears slams those who called police on her
Britney Spears insists people who called police to carry out a welfare check on her are not her "real fans". The 41-year-old singer's concerned followers contacted cops this week after she deactivated her Instagram account, days after declaring she was changing her name to River Red, and she has slammed their actions as "uncalled for" and suggested it was just a way to make her "look bad".
Britney Spears says her 'privacy was invaded' after fans sent police to her house
'I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far,' Britney Spears said, after fans called 911 and sent police to check on her.
musictimes.com
Britney Spears 'Living Her Best Life' After Deleting Instagram: 'Woke Up, Spoke Up For Myself'
Britney Spears' fans can breathe a little easier knowing that she, in fact, did not delete her Instagram account because of the annoying welfare check they called into the police. According to Billboard, the "Oops I Did It Again" singer was visited by the police last week after some fans...
92.9 NIN
Wichita Falls, TX
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0