Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl

Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Britney Spears Gives Strange Response to Restaurant Meltdown

Britney Spears has apparently responded to reports about her public meltdown ... but it's as confusing as her erratic behavior in the restaurant. The pop star took to Instagram Saturday and posted an illustration of a sexy woman in sunglasses, sitting at a small table with her purse on top. The caption reads, "They told me I couldn't that's why I did!"
Britney Spears Claps Back At Jamie Lynn For Complaining About Being Her Sister On ‘Special Forces’

Britney Spears didn’t hold back when it came to her reaction about sister Jamie Lynn Spears‘s comments about being her younger sister. “Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm …. really ???” Britney, 41, began her Instagram caption with sarcasm. The “Toxic” singer went on to recall the difficult years of her strict conservatorship, where her dad Jamie Spears controlled her finances and seeming basic freedoms, such as being able to go out for dinner with friends or drink alcohol during her Las Vegas residency and beyond.
Britney Spears’ Estranged Father Jamie Refusing To Sit For Second Deposition After Being Accused Of Evading Questions

Britney Spears’ estranged father Jamie has objected to his daughter’s legal team’s demand he sits for another deposition, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jamie has asked the court to deny a motion brought by Britney and her powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart. In his filing, Jamie said there is no reason for another deposition and accused Britney’s team of engaging in “overheated and unsupported rhetoric as part of” an attempt to “drum up media and fan frenzy relating to purported wrongdoing by Jamie Spears despite offering zero evidence to prove such allegations and no legitimate justification for...
Britney Spears Calls Out Justin Timberlake, Gets Tattoo That 'Sucks'

Britney Spears has clear regrets ... about a tattoo, and about her ex, Justin Timberlake -- she's even posting throwback pics of him -- which can't feel great for her husband, Sam Asghari. She posted a video of herself getting inked up while in Maui, but never revealed the finished...
‘Don’t Believe What You Read’: Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari Defends Pop Star After Pop Star’s Accused Of ‘Meltdown’ At Restaurant

Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari has denied accusations his wife had a meltdown inside a Los Angeles restaurant over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Sunday, Asghari took to Instagram to address a video that had been posted by an outlet. In the clip, Spears can be sitting at a table alone at JOEY in Woodland Hills, California. She seemed to be trying to avoid being filmed by patrons. TMZ, who posted the video, claimed sources told them Spears had “caused a scene” and was acting “manic.” The same source claimed Spears was “talking gibberish.” In the video, the person directly...
Britney Spears Reacts After Concerned Fans Direct Police to Her Home

Britney Spears is asking her fans for space and privacy after a string of concerned followers directed police to her home earlier this week. "As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls," the "Toxic" singer wrote on Twitter Thursday. "I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded."
Jamie Lynn Spears Admits She Felt Like A 'Crap Mom' For Leaving Kids Behind To Film Reality Show 'Special Forces'

Jamie Lynn Spears admitted she felt guilty for appearing on Fox's new reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, as it forced her to be away from her kids, Maddie, 14, whom she shares with ex Casey Aldridge, and 4-year-old daughter Ivey, whom she shares with husband Jamie Watson. “I miss my children if I’m away from them for like, you know, a couple of hours,” the actress, 31, shared during her confessional interview on the Wednesday, January 11, episode. The Zoey 101 alum then broke down to one of the Navy SEALS, where she went into detail about why...
Voices: Leave Britney alone – she deserves privacy just like the rest of us

If you search for “Britney Spears” on social media, millions of videos, pictures, gossip and more pop up within milliseconds. A large proportion of these are devoted to detailing her “manic episodes”; her turbulent relationship with her sister and father; the neverending soap opera starring her ex-husband and children and of course, her Instagram posts. The latest is about a reported incident in a Los Angeles restaurant. Footage released online showed Spears looking “manic” and speaking “incoherently”, according to reports, while her husband walks out, leaving her alone. Photographs show the singer trying to hide her face with...
'Not real fans': Britney Spears slams those who called police on her

Britney Spears insists people who called police to carry out a welfare check on her are not her "real fans". The 41-year-old singer's concerned followers contacted cops this week after she deactivated her Instagram account, days after declaring she was changing her name to River Red, and she has slammed their actions as "uncalled for" and suggested it was just a way to make her "look bad".
