Barnegat Township, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

5 Candidates Challenging Assembly Seats

OCEAN COUNTY – Incumbents DiAnne Gove and Brian Rumpf face at least five challengers for the Republican line in the state’s 9th Legislative District Assembly race. Four of the five are past or present mayors in southern Ocean County communities. Both Lacey Mayor Tim McDonald and Committeeman Mark Dykoff, a past Lacey mayor, said they intend to meet with the GOP screening committee. Stafford Mayor Greg Myhre and former Barnegat Mayor John Novak have also announced their plans to seek approval for the GOP line.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

My NJ E-ZPass nightmare — can you relate?

It’s amazing that in all the years of doing the Dennis & Judi Show and having people calling and complaining about E-ZPass, I am finally a victim of their incompetence and ineptitude myself. My son was driving my car on four separate occasions, (three of them at the Belmar...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Daily Voice

WINNERS: Five NJ Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K+

Five New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Jan. 30,. The second-tier prizes were worth $50,000. One of those tickets was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $100,000. Those tickets were sold at the following...
thesandpaper.net

Little Egg Harbor Community Development Block Grant Hearing Open to Public Feb. 2

On Jan. 12, Little Egg Harbor Township held a Community Development Block Grant meeting prior to its first public committee meeting of 2023. “This is the first public hearing for the township’s involvement with the Community Development Block Grant program for 2023,” said Township Administrator Rodney Haines. “The CDBG is federally funded from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Those are dollars that filter through the Ocean County Planning Department, and Ocean County administers the grant. The township is on a two-year cycle in this program, so our last cycle was 2021.”
Washington Examiner

New Jersey attorney general to open investigation into county election

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin is set to open an investigation into a local school board election after a poll worker inadvertently counted some votes twice, the Democrat announced last week. The announcement comes after the results of a nonpartisan school board race in Monmouth County were altered due...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Oroho Will Not Seek Re-election to New Jersey Senate

Statement from Senator Steve Oroho (R-24) announcing that he will not be a candidate for re-election to the state Senate:. “I recently announced my intention to seek reelection to the New Jersey State Senate, but circumstances have changed and I’ve made a personally difficult decision that I will not be a candidate for re-election. However, I am comfortable that I am making the right decision for my family and me.
NEW JERSEY STATE
East Coast Traveler

10 of Our Favorite Wing Spots in New Jersey

New Jersey is home to some of the country's best wings, and you're lucky: they're all available throughout the state! But where do you find them? If you're a foodie in the Garden State, here are a few places to try. They offer bone-in and bone-out wings, chicken tenders, tofu wings, and more. And if you're not a hot sauce fan, there are many options to choose from in the garden state.
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
lnnnews.com

Bill Clarifying E-ZPass Pricing Discounts Passes Assembly

The state Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that would bring much-needed clarity to E-ZPass toll discounts. The bill now goes to the governor’s desk for signing. The bill (A189), sponsored by Assemblyman Kevin J. Rooney, directs the state’s Turnpike Authority to notify existing and potential customers on its website that toll discounts advertised by operators outside its jurisdiction may not be available for NJ E-ZPass users. The existing website lists available plans and honored discounts offered by agencies controlling interstates & bridges connecting NJ to Delaware and NY.
DELAWARE STATE

