ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro County, SC

Comments / 2

Related
richmondobserver

2 charged in attempted vehicle break-in at Sycamore Lodge

DERBY — A Hoke County man and an unidentified juvenile are accused of trying to break into vehicles at a private camping resort. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Sycamore Lodge around 2:27 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 in reference to a call of attempted break-ins.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
heraldadvocate.com

Clio man charged with assault and battery

McCOLL – A Clio man has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature after beating another male. According to Investigator Clay Anderson, deputies with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on McDowell St. in McColl at around 4 a.m. Jan. 28.
CLIO, SC
cbs17

Fort Bragg officials seek man after rape in gym parking lot

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg officials said Monday they are looking for a man who was involved in a rape on the post more than three months ago. The incident was reported on the morning of Oct. 11 in the parking lot of a gym along Armistead Street, according to a news release from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Bragg.
FORT BRAGG, NC
cbs17

Stolen vehicle involved in Hoke County crash, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hoke County Sheriff’s Officer is investigating a crash involving a stolen vehicle. The sheriff’s office said they responded to the crash Saturday near Walter Gibson Road. According to a release, investigators later found out the vehicle was stolen and it appeared the...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Drug bust in Hoke County leads to 2 arrests

SHANNON, N.C. — On Friday, deputies with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and woman after it was discovered that the man was selling narcotics from his home. Suspect, Johnny Lee Scott, and two females were located inside a house located on Shankle Road in Shannon,...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
richmondobserver

Hamlet Police charge pair with trafficking meth

HAMLET — A man and woman are facing multiple drug charges, including meth trafficking, following an investigation in Hamlet. According to the Hamlet Police Department, officers found and seized:. an unspecified quantity of clonazepam (Klonopin) 221 grams (7.79 ounces) of marijuana. 69.5 grams (2.45 ounces) of methamphetamine. a scoped...
HAMLET, NC
heraldadvocate.com

Bennettsville man charged with larceny

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Heritage Rd. in the Bennettsville area of Marlboro County on Jan. 22 about the larceny of an 8×16 utility trailer. According to Investigator Clay Anderson, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division was able to use surveillance...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WRAL

Deadly home invasion in Spring Lake leaves 1 man dead

SPRING LAKE, N.C. — On Monday after 10 p.m., officers with the Spring Lake Police Department responded to a home invasion on S. Fourth Street. Officers concluded that the suspect(s) entered the house and shot a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified.
SPRING LAKE, NC
The Richmond Observer

RCSO: Meth, weed, suboxone among contraband found in shoes delivered to Richmond Correctional

HOFFMAN — A Wilson woman is facing multiple drug charges for allegedly trying to smuggle meth and marijuana into Richmond Correctional Institution. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the prison on Friday, Jan. 27 after a visitor, identified as 37-year-old Ebony Yammique Boykin, of Wilson, attempted to drop off a pair of shoes to an unidentified inmate.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy