FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg officials said Monday they are looking for a man who was involved in a rape on the post more than three months ago. The incident was reported on the morning of Oct. 11 in the parking lot of a gym along Armistead Street, according to a news release from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Bragg.

FORT BRAGG, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO