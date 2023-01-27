Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s Office seeks information surrounding deceased newborn in East Rockingham
EAST ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with the investigation related to the death of the newborn baby that was located last week in East Rockingham. On Thursday, Jan. 26, deputies were alerted to the railroad tracks between South Street...
WMBF
Dillon Co. deputies searching for man in connection to shooting on Highway 57; 1 injured
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and deputies are searching for another after a shooting in Dillon County Monday evening. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday evening on Highway 57, one person was shot and taken to an area hospital according to Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Deputies...
richmondobserver
2 charged in attempted vehicle break-in at Sycamore Lodge
DERBY — A Hoke County man and an unidentified juvenile are accused of trying to break into vehicles at a private camping resort. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Sycamore Lodge around 2:27 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 in reference to a call of attempted break-ins.
heraldadvocate.com
Clio man charged with assault and battery
McCOLL – A Clio man has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature after beating another male. According to Investigator Clay Anderson, deputies with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on McDowell St. in McColl at around 4 a.m. Jan. 28.
cbs17
Fort Bragg officials seek man after rape in gym parking lot
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg officials said Monday they are looking for a man who was involved in a rape on the post more than three months ago. The incident was reported on the morning of Oct. 11 in the parking lot of a gym along Armistead Street, according to a news release from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Bragg.
WMBF
Dillon Co. suspect turns himself in after shooting his son, sheriff says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured after a shooting involving a father and son in Dillon County Monday evening. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on Highway 57 in Little Rock when the father shot his son at their home. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell confirmed the...
cbs17
Stolen vehicle involved in Hoke County crash, deputies say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hoke County Sheriff’s Officer is investigating a crash involving a stolen vehicle. The sheriff’s office said they responded to the crash Saturday near Walter Gibson Road. According to a release, investigators later found out the vehicle was stolen and it appeared the...
Aberdeen man arrested for possession of meth, fentanyl: police
A 27-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop, according to Southern Pines police.
WRAL
Drug bust in Hoke County leads to 2 arrests
SHANNON, N.C. — On Friday, deputies with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and woman after it was discovered that the man was selling narcotics from his home. Suspect, Johnny Lee Scott, and two females were located inside a house located on Shankle Road in Shannon,...
richmondobserver
Hamlet Police charge pair with trafficking meth
HAMLET — A man and woman are facing multiple drug charges, including meth trafficking, following an investigation in Hamlet. According to the Hamlet Police Department, officers found and seized:. an unspecified quantity of clonazepam (Klonopin) 221 grams (7.79 ounces) of marijuana. 69.5 grams (2.45 ounces) of methamphetamine. a scoped...
heraldadvocate.com
Bennettsville man charged with larceny
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Heritage Rd. in the Bennettsville area of Marlboro County on Jan. 22 about the larceny of an 8×16 utility trailer. According to Investigator Clay Anderson, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division was able to use surveillance...
wpde.com
62-year-old Marlboro County man beaten inside his home; family wants answers
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A family is upset and wants answers relating to the beating of a 62-year-old inside his home in the McColl community of Marlboro County. Leonard Anderson was badly beaten this past Saturday following a card game at his home on McDowell Street, according to an incident report.
WRAL
Deadly home invasion in Spring Lake leaves 1 man dead
SPRING LAKE, N.C. — On Monday after 10 p.m., officers with the Spring Lake Police Department responded to a home invasion on S. Fourth Street. Officers concluded that the suspect(s) entered the house and shot a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified.
Here's what Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan has to say about the chase that left a 17-year-old student dead
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Early Sunday Morning, 17-year-old Laila Houser, died in a crash on U.S. Highway 1 following what the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office described as a chase. Houser was headed toward Lugoff when her vehicle left the road and ran into the wood line, striking a tree.
One injured after Sunday shooting in Gibson
GIBSON — A shooting left one person injured Sunday. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Main Street in Gibson in reference to a person shot. The man was identified and found to have a gunshot wound to his lower back....
cbs17
Woman airlifted with gunshot wound, gunman turns weapon on self, Moore County sheriff says
PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WNCN) – The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting outside of Pinebluff. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home after 4 p.m. Monday for a reported shooting. When deputies arrived, they reported finding a female victim with a gunshot...
Raeford man arrested after exposing himself to 10-year-old girl
SANFORD, N.C. — On Monday just before 9 p.m. officers with the Sanford Police Department were called to a Dollar General after a man inside the store exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl. The incident happened at the Dollar General located at 2237 Jefferson Davis Hwy. in Sanford. The...
Moore County sheriff: Man shoots girlfriend and then turns gun on himself
PINEBLUFF, N.C. — Moore County deputies are investigating a a shooting on Monday. Authorities arrived at the shooting on 280 Whippoorwill Lane north of Thunder Road. The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived, they heard more shots being fired from the home.
RCSO: Meth, weed, suboxone among contraband found in shoes delivered to Richmond Correctional
HOFFMAN — A Wilson woman is facing multiple drug charges for allegedly trying to smuggle meth and marijuana into Richmond Correctional Institution. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the prison on Friday, Jan. 27 after a visitor, identified as 37-year-old Ebony Yammique Boykin, of Wilson, attempted to drop off a pair of shoes to an unidentified inmate.
WMBF
Deputies investigating Saturday shooting in Florence County, 1 hurt
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Pee Dee on Saturday. Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened in the area of Alligator Road and Twin Church Road. Nunn added the victim suffered “what are believed...
