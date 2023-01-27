ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, SC

Jackson man arrested in burglary at Windsor business

By Bianca Moorman bmoorman@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tamAH_0kTom6WZ00
Michael Yates Brown (photo courtesy of Aiken County detention center) Aiken County detention center

Police have arrested a Jackson man in a burglary at a local business in Windsor.

Michael Yates Brown, 44, of Jackson, was arrested and charged Jan. 26 with one count of malicious injury, one count of second-degree burglary and petit or simple larceny, according to jail records.

Brown was already in police custody on three counts of a parole violation, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence, according to jail records.

On Jan. 16, police found a forced opening toward the back of a business on the 4460 block of Charleston Highway , according to a media release from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Police discovered damage to the store and to an ATM, as well as theft of lottery tickets and cigarettes, the release said.

Police identified Brown from video footage from the business, the report said.

With a search warrant, police discovered stolen items in a camper on Camash Circle in Jackson, the report said.

Brown is an inmate at the Aiken County detention center. He has a $22,000 bond.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF.com

Richmond County man wanted on Aggravated Stalking charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County investigators are searching for a man wanted on Aggravated Stalking charges. 51-year-old Lawrence Damon Glover is wanted in connection with an incident that occurred on January 28, at a home on Brothersville Road. The incident report states that the victim was woken up...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Richmond County rape suspect located

UPDATE: Per the RCSS, Phillip Ryans has been located. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for rape. Authorities say 35-year-old Phillip Maurice Ryans is wanted in reference to a rape that occurred on January 29th at at the Scottish Inn located at 1636 […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office locates man accused of rape

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has canceled its public search for a man wanted for rape. According to authorities, as of 11:13 a.m., Monday, the subject has been located. Phillip Ryans, 35, was wanted in connection with a rape that occurred on Sunday at the...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Jefferson County 13-year-old shooting victim pronounced dead

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 13-year-old girl was sent to the hospital in critical condition after being shot by her brother in Jefferson County on Jan. 12, according to authorities. According to the authorities, A’Rhianna Moye was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon. The sheriff’s office is still investigating the circumstances...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Contraband items get 3 Columbia County kids in trouble

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s only Tuesday, but there’s already been a rash of contraband items brought onto school property in Columbia County this week. On Tuesday, parents of Brookwood Elementary students were told that a student was found with a plastic toy knife on a school bus. It was confiscated, and the student will be held accountable according to the code of conduct, Columbia County School District officials said.
EVANS, GA
News19 WLTX

Man found dead at car crash died from gunshot wound, deputies say

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A man found dead in a car crash on Friday died from a gunshot wound, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a one-vehicle crash on May Branch Road in Saluda County late Friday evening. Minutes prior to receiving a 911 call related to the crash, the deputies say they received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of May Branch Road.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Hate-crime charge filed in Allendale transgender killing

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - A five-count federal indictment was unsealed charging two South Carolina men in the 2019 killing of a transgender woman in Allendale County. The indictment charges Daqua Ritter, 26, with a hate crime in the murder of a transgender woman because of her gender identity; using a firearm in connection with the hate crime; and obstruction of justice.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Columbia County warns of jury duty scam

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Judicial Circuit are warning citizens of a jury duty scam. An old scam has resurfaced in Columbia County in which the caller alleges that the recipient has missed jury duty and that an arrest warrant has been issued for the recipient. The caller...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Motorcycle crash causes traffic delays on Washington Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash involving a motorcycle caused traffic to be at standstill at the intersection of Washington Road and Bertram Road Tuesday morning. The incident occurred just before 7:50 a.m. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital for non-life...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Richmond County car crash leads to double fatality

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County car crash left two people dead. The Coroner’s Office reports the double fatality happened Saturday night on Mike Padgett Highway at Hephzibah McBean Road. The crash killed 62-year-old Robert Allen Salter, of Piney Grove Road and 18-year-old Joshua Campagnari, of Jackson, South Carolina. Both died on the […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: Deputies cope with lack of funding for mental health

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The I-TEAM is uncovering new information about the death of an Augusta man at the hands of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Nelson Graham’s family says he was in a mental health crisis and that’s why they reached out to deputies for help.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta dog mom pleads for answers after dog found dead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta dog mom is offering a big reward for anyone with answers about the death of her dog. “The relationship I had with her, I’ve never had with a human ever. It was love without agendas,” said Tracy Jenkins. On Dec. 28, Jenkins...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews respond to car crash in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle rollover in Aiken late Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m. Dispatch says the crash has shut down Kendron Church road and there are injuries. We do not know the extent of those injuries at this time. As of 2:30...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Fire chief tells about wrecked trucks, future of first response

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta leaders on Tuesday learned more about two firetrucks that recently wrecked, plus learned a little bit about the future of first response. Fire Chief Antonio Burden delivered the information during a committee meeting of the Augusta Commission. The wrecked trucks may not be usable due...
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
7K+
Followers
170
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy