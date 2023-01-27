ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Top party schools in every state

(STACKER) – Many schools tout their high average GPAs, beautiful campuses, or competitive admission rates. However, few can boast a rich campus social life as a truly distinguishing feature. While academic rigor is arguably one of the most important facets of college life, four years of all work and no play can take a tremendous […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Lantern

Greek Life members reflect on the most in-person sorority recruitment since 2020

Following a two-year hiatus, formal sorority recruitment returned in person this year. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor For Digital Content. The long-awaited return of in-person sorority recruitment concluded Monday, and active members are reflecting on the personal connections they made when recruiting face to face rather than through a computer screen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy