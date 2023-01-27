ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, TX

KRGV

DPS investigating fatal rollover crash in Cameron County

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle crash that killed a Los Fresnos man Sunday morning, according to a new release from the department. The fatal crash happened on FM 1575 in Cameron County at approximately 7:34 a.m. Preliminary investigation revealed a white 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Los Fresnos Man Killed In Weekend Car Wreck

A Los Fresnos man was killed after crashing his car Sunday morning. 40-year-old Carlos Vela, driving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, was heading north on Old Alice Road north of Los Fresnos and drove through a stop sign which the DPS said caused his car to veer off the road. It struck a post and rolled, and Vela, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was thrown out of the sedan. Vela was found dead at the scene.
LOS FRESNOS, TX
KRGV

McAllen twin runaways found, police say

The McAllen Police Department has located the two teen runaways, according to a Monday news release from the department. Alexa and Alexandra Espinoza, both 16, were last seen in the area of 2300 block of Dallas Avenue in McAllen last Saturday, according to a news release. Police didn't disclose further...
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

UPDATE: Teen Shot And Killed In Santa Rosa

Authorities are working to turn up the person who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy in Santa Rosa Thursday night. Santa Rosa police had responded to an emergency call about gunshots fired outside the Village Apartments at around 10 p.m. and found the teen who they say had been shot several times. A post on the city’s Facebook page stated there was an altercation in which one or more firearms were discharged. No word yet on what led to the shooting.
SANTA ROSA, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man attempted to cross to Mexico with stolen vehicle

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to cross to Mexico with a stolen vehicle, Cameron County Sheriffs said. Harley Nunez, 30, was arrested on Jan. 27 at the Gateway International Bridge on charges of theft of motor vehicle, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Edinburg police: "Lock your cars"

The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man accused of car burglary. Edinburg police got several calls Friday about 24 car burglaries from people in neighborhoods off south McColl Road near the area north of Walmart on Trenton and south of the HEB on Freddy Gonzalez.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg police urge caution after 24 vehicles burglarized

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are urging the public to be cautious after 24 vehicles were burglarized. On Friday, police responded to neighborhoods between the 2100 and 2800 blocks of South McColl Road in reference to 24 vehicle burglaries, the Edinburg Police Department stated in a post. “Through the investigation and surveillance, a male […]
EDINBURG, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest

According to a prepared statement by the Cameron County Sherrif’s Office, on January 18, 2023, a Cameron County Sheriff Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Escape, at the intersection of Frontage and Williams Rd. in San Benito. Upon making contact with the driver, she was identified as...
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Wanted man arrested at the Gateway Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A wanted man was taken into custody at the International Bridge in Brownsville, deputies said. Humberto Velasquez, 48, was arrested on Jan. 27 at the Gateway International Bridge on charges of an outstanding warrant of criminal non-support from Nacogdoches County, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD searches for suspect in catalytic converter theft

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver in connection to the theft of a catalytic converter. The driver or owner of the vehicle allegedly involved in the theft of a catalytic converter was captured on a surveillance camera, according to police. The photos depict […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Affidavit provides new details into Mission teacher, student relationship

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) —A probable cause affidavit provided new details in the arrest of an IDEA teacher in Mission. Karen Sosa, 27, was arrested Jan. 19 on charges of improper relationship between an educator and a student, Hidalgo County Jail records show. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, an officer was dispatched […]
MISSION, TX
kurv.com

McAllen Man Arrested For Attempting To Smuggle Meth Across Border

A McAllen man is facing drug smuggling charges after being arrested at the Hidalgo Port of Entry last week. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested Mauricio Paez on Thursday after a secondary inspection of his Ford pickup. A search discovered more than 250 pounds of meth inside a hidden compartment in the truck.
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Two Edinburg CISD employees on administrative leave, accused of 'wrongdoings', district says

Two Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District employees are now on administrative leave as the district investigates alleged wrongdoings. District administrators say the director of personnel and the director of payroll are on administrative leave. In a statement, Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario Salinas stated, “the district will not comment on the...
ValleyCentral

Trio tries to steal Gel Blaster Starfire Gun from Walmart

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people were arrested Monday for attempting to steal a Gel Blaster Starfire Gun at Walmart. A 22-year-old man, a 17-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were arrested at the Walmart located at 2501 Ruben M Torres for the offense of theft. According to Brownsville police, the trio selected a Gel Blaster […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX

