Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Viral post leads to increased business for Valley taqueria thanks to community supportSara IrshadPharr, TX
Trending discount store chain opening new location in Cameron CountyKristen WaltersCameron County, TX
Related
KRGV
DPS investigating fatal rollover crash in Cameron County
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle crash that killed a Los Fresnos man Sunday morning, according to a new release from the department. The fatal crash happened on FM 1575 in Cameron County at approximately 7:34 a.m. Preliminary investigation revealed a white 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was...
kurv.com
Los Fresnos Man Killed In Weekend Car Wreck
A Los Fresnos man was killed after crashing his car Sunday morning. 40-year-old Carlos Vela, driving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, was heading north on Old Alice Road north of Los Fresnos and drove through a stop sign which the DPS said caused his car to veer off the road. It struck a post and rolled, and Vela, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was thrown out of the sedan. Vela was found dead at the scene.
KRGV
McAllen twin runaways found, police say
The McAllen Police Department has located the two teen runaways, according to a Monday news release from the department. Alexa and Alexandra Espinoza, both 16, were last seen in the area of 2300 block of Dallas Avenue in McAllen last Saturday, according to a news release. Police didn't disclose further...
kurv.com
UPDATE: Teen Shot And Killed In Santa Rosa
Authorities are working to turn up the person who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy in Santa Rosa Thursday night. Santa Rosa police had responded to an emergency call about gunshots fired outside the Village Apartments at around 10 p.m. and found the teen who they say had been shot several times. A post on the city’s Facebook page stated there was an altercation in which one or more firearms were discharged. No word yet on what led to the shooting.
Teen killed in Santa Rosa shooting; Neighbor says it sounded like fireworks
SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Santa Rosa Police Department says a 16-year-old was killed Thursday night in a shooting in Santa Rosa. The identity of the boy, who officials say was shot multiple times, has not been released to the public. The Texas Rangers and Cameron County District Attorney’s Office are helping in the […]
CCSO: Man attempted to cross to Mexico with stolen vehicle
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to cross to Mexico with a stolen vehicle, Cameron County Sheriffs said. Harley Nunez, 30, was arrested on Jan. 27 at the Gateway International Bridge on charges of theft of motor vehicle, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric […]
Traffic stop leads to pursuit; driver reached speeds of 100mph, deputies say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after refusing to stop during a traffic stop, deputies said. Hernando Gonzalez Jr. was arrested on Jan. 23 on charges of evading arrest with vehicle and possession of controlled substance, according to a news release by Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. A deputy attempted to […]
KRGV
Edinburg police: "Lock your cars"
The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man accused of car burglary. Edinburg police got several calls Friday about 24 car burglaries from people in neighborhoods off south McColl Road near the area north of Walmart on Trenton and south of the HEB on Freddy Gonzalez.
KRGV
New trial date set for suspect in deadly South Padre Island shooting
A new trial date is set for a Houston area man accused of killing three women nearly two years ago. Yordi Barthelemy is accused in the August 2021 shooting deaths of three Houston-area women at the Suites at Sunchase Hotel and Condos located In South Padre Island. Barthelemy is charged...
Man pushed sheriff and attempted to escape from custody, deputies say
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was arrested after allegedly pushing a deputy and attempted to escape from custody, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said. Brayen Fernandez, 24, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 on charges of evading arrest with vehicle, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and escape from custody, according to […]
Edinburg police urge caution after 24 vehicles burglarized
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are urging the public to be cautious after 24 vehicles were burglarized. On Friday, police responded to neighborhoods between the 2100 and 2800 blocks of South McColl Road in reference to 24 vehicle burglaries, the Edinburg Police Department stated in a post. “Through the investigation and surveillance, a male […]
sbnewspaper.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest
According to a prepared statement by the Cameron County Sherrif’s Office, on January 18, 2023, a Cameron County Sheriff Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Escape, at the intersection of Frontage and Williams Rd. in San Benito. Upon making contact with the driver, she was identified as...
CCSO: Wanted man arrested at the Gateway Bridge
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A wanted man was taken into custody at the International Bridge in Brownsville, deputies said. Humberto Velasquez, 48, was arrested on Jan. 27 at the Gateway International Bridge on charges of an outstanding warrant of criminal non-support from Nacogdoches County, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. […]
McAllen PD searches for suspect in catalytic converter theft
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver in connection to the theft of a catalytic converter. The driver or owner of the vehicle allegedly involved in the theft of a catalytic converter was captured on a surveillance camera, according to police. The photos depict […]
Affidavit provides new details into Mission teacher, student relationship
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) —A probable cause affidavit provided new details in the arrest of an IDEA teacher in Mission. Karen Sosa, 27, was arrested Jan. 19 on charges of improper relationship between an educator and a student, Hidalgo County Jail records show. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, an officer was dispatched […]
kurv.com
McAllen Man Arrested For Attempting To Smuggle Meth Across Border
A McAllen man is facing drug smuggling charges after being arrested at the Hidalgo Port of Entry last week. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested Mauricio Paez on Thursday after a secondary inspection of his Ford pickup. A search discovered more than 250 pounds of meth inside a hidden compartment in the truck.
KRGV
Two Edinburg CISD employees on administrative leave, accused of 'wrongdoings', district says
Two Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District employees are now on administrative leave as the district investigates alleged wrongdoings. District administrators say the director of personnel and the director of payroll are on administrative leave. In a statement, Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario Salinas stated, “the district will not comment on the...
Feds: Man’s gas tank hid 180 pounds of cocaine at border checkpoint in Texas
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after he was found to be transporting more than 180 pounds of cocaine hidden in a gas tank, authorities said. Glafiro Valle Jr. was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiring to possess with intent to distribute a […]
KRGV
Edinburg police investigating after discovery of “violent threats” written on Vanguard Academy laptop
A 14-year-old student with Vanguard Academy is being evaluated after the school was notified the student allegedly wrote several documents on a school laptop that contained “violent threats” toward other students and plans to “shoot up the school,” officials said Thursday. Officers with the Edinburg Police...
Trio tries to steal Gel Blaster Starfire Gun from Walmart
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people were arrested Monday for attempting to steal a Gel Blaster Starfire Gun at Walmart. A 22-year-old man, a 17-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were arrested at the Walmart located at 2501 Ruben M Torres for the offense of theft. According to Brownsville police, the trio selected a Gel Blaster […]
Comments / 1