Dubois, PA

explore venango

Man Shot and Killed in Clarion County

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Limestone Township early Sunday morning. Clarion-based State Police said the incident happened Sunday around 4:52 a.m. when 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, entered 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer‘s Sandy Flat Road residence.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man threatened to extort, kill bar owner: reports

A Blair County man is behind bars after being accused of threatening to kill and extort a bar owner who was an old friend of his, according to reports from 6WJAC and WTAJ. According to the affidavit, 52-year-old Ryan Hollingsworth, of Altoona, was charged with extortion and terroristic threats after an incident at McGarvey’s bar in the Juniata section of Altoona on Jan. 26, according to WTAJ.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

House search leads to Altoona man’s arrest

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A house search lead police to arrest a man who’s accused of selling drugs. Michael Brecht, 47 of Altoona, is facing drug delivery charges after police found multiple different drugs during a search. Officers searched Brecht’s residence around 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 27 and found the following, according to court documents. […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Corsica Man Charged with Retail Theft in Alleged Red Bull Heist

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is facing criminal charges after walking out of a Country Fair Convenience Store with three cans of Red Bull in his pockets. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jason Scott Brooks, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, January 26.
CORSICA, PA
WTAJ

Duo with fake ID tried buying $30k UTV in Johnstown, police report

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A trip to the motorcycle dealership ended in a duo behind bars on felony charges in Cambria County, state police say. Rachell Banks, 31, of Maryland, and Monet Cox, 35, of Willow Grove, are accused of trying to buy a 2022 Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV side-by-side worth $32,781 from Cernic’s Cycle […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man accused of possessing drugs, counterfeit money

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges for reportedly having drugs and counterfeit money on him during a traffic stop. Officers were surveilling around 3rd Avenue on Dec. 14, 2022, when they saw a vehicle, operated by Greg Potter, 43, turn onto 3rd Street without using a turn signal. Police conducted a […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: West Decatur Man Accused of Burglary, Assault Waives Hearing

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A local man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly entering a Clearfield home and assaulting another man. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dustin James Clark, 25, of West Decatur is charged by Clearfield Borough police with burglary, aggravated...
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Police: Altoona bar owner threatened for percentage of business

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona bar owner called 9-1-1 after he was allegedly threatened by an old friend in an attempt to get 30% of his business, police reported. Ryan Hollingsworth, 52, of Altoona, was charged with extortion and terroristic threats after an incident at McGarvey’s bar in the Juniata section of Altoona on […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Woman hit, killed by car in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Orbisonia woman was killed Friday morning after being struck by a car, Pennsylvania State Police report. It accident happened around 5:35 a.m. Friday, Jan 27, on State Route 522/Croghan Pike just east of Erwin Street. Troopers said that 54-year-old Tammy Dunn was walking along the pike and attempted to […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

911: Two homes heavily damaged in Big Run blaze

Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Officials in Jefferson County say two homes were heavily damaged in a fire Wednesday night in Big Run. 911 dispatchers say several crews were called to the blaze, located along the 100 block of East Main Street (Route 119), around 7:30 p.m. Authorities say...
WTAJ

Clearfield County police departments to merge into one

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two police departments in Clearfield County are looking to merge. Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township Police Departments plan to debut their Clearfield Regional Police Department merger on March 5. The headquarters for the new police department will be at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building and the borough police department will be […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

