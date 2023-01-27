Read full article on original website
Man Shot and Killed in Clarion County
LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Limestone Township early Sunday morning. Clarion-based State Police said the incident happened Sunday around 4:52 a.m. when 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, entered 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer‘s Sandy Flat Road residence.
WJAC TV
Police: Brookville 8th grader charged, accused of stabbing other student with pencil
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Brookville Borough Police Department say a local student is facing charges after being accused of repeatedly stabbing a fellow classmate last week. Police say they began an investigation on Friday, Jan. 27th, after receiving a complaint from a parent of the...
WJAC TV
Troopers: Emporium man waited for woman outside bar prior to kidnapping, raping her
Cameron County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Cameron County say an Emporium man is facing several felonies, accused of kidnapping a woman and driving her to her home where he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Authorities say, during the early morning hours of Sunday, January 22nd, troopers were dispatched...
WJAC TV
DuBois Police Chief hospitalized after deadly chemical incident to return this week
DUBOIS, Pa. (WJAC) — An update to a story we told you about last week. The DuBois police chief was injured after inhaling chemical fumes from a woman who died by suicide, Thursday. Police Chief Blaine Clark told 6 News on Sunday morning that he's resting up and will...
Pa. man threatened to extort, kill bar owner: reports
A Blair County man is behind bars after being accused of threatening to kill and extort a bar owner who was an old friend of his, according to reports from 6WJAC and WTAJ. According to the affidavit, 52-year-old Ryan Hollingsworth, of Altoona, was charged with extortion and terroristic threats after an incident at McGarvey’s bar in the Juniata section of Altoona on Jan. 26, according to WTAJ.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Man Accused of Back-Handing Clarion County Jail Corrections Officer Due in Court Tomorrow
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Punxsutawney man–currently an inmate at the Clarion County Jail–is scheduled for Tuesday morning for reportedly back-handing a corrections officer. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 25-year-old Dane David Kells, of Punxsutawney, is scheduled for Tuesday, January...
House search leads to Altoona man’s arrest
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A house search lead police to arrest a man who’s accused of selling drugs. Michael Brecht, 47 of Altoona, is facing drug delivery charges after police found multiple different drugs during a search. Officers searched Brecht’s residence around 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 27 and found the following, according to court documents. […]
WJAC TV
Officials: Threatening note taped to door prompts early dismissal of Westmont HS students
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Officials with the Westmont Hilltop School District announced that Junior/Senior High School students will be dismissed early Monday after a "threatening note" was found taped to a door. Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said in a statement that the note was found at approximately 8 a.m. and...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Corsica Man Charged with Retail Theft in Alleged Red Bull Heist
PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is facing criminal charges after walking out of a Country Fair Convenience Store with three cans of Red Bull in his pockets. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jason Scott Brooks, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, January 26.
WJAC TV
Cambria County crews battle morning house fire in Conemaugh Township
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Multiple Cambria County crews were called to a house fire Monday morning. Fire crews were called to the 300 block of Lexington Ave. in Conemaugh Township a little after 9 a.m. A 6 News crew on scene reports seeing heavy smoke. This is a...
Duo with fake ID tried buying $30k UTV in Johnstown, police report
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A trip to the motorcycle dealership ended in a duo behind bars on felony charges in Cambria County, state police say. Rachell Banks, 31, of Maryland, and Monet Cox, 35, of Willow Grove, are accused of trying to buy a 2022 Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV side-by-side worth $32,781 from Cernic’s Cycle […]
Altoona man accused of possessing drugs, counterfeit money
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges for reportedly having drugs and counterfeit money on him during a traffic stop. Officers were surveilling around 3rd Avenue on Dec. 14, 2022, when they saw a vehicle, operated by Greg Potter, 43, turn onto 3rd Street without using a turn signal. Police conducted a […]
WJAC TV
Troopers: Indiana man fled scene of fatal Route 119 crash; was found intoxicated at hotel
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Indiana County say a local man is behind bars for reportedly causing a fatal crash along Route 119 late Thursday night. Troopers say first responders were dispatched to the two-vehicle crash scene, located in Center Township, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. According...
Tyrone man accused of ‘stalking’ woman, caught hiding in her shower
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing criminal charges after a woman claimed she found him hiding in her shower. Rodney Friday, 59, was accused by the woman of entering her apartment along West 16th Street in Tyrone after she said the main door was wide open. Tyrone police were first sent […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: West Decatur Man Accused of Burglary, Assault Waives Hearing
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A local man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly entering a Clearfield home and assaulting another man. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dustin James Clark, 25, of West Decatur is charged by Clearfield Borough police with burglary, aggravated...
Police: Altoona bar owner threatened for percentage of business
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona bar owner called 9-1-1 after he was allegedly threatened by an old friend in an attempt to get 30% of his business, police reported. Ryan Hollingsworth, 52, of Altoona, was charged with extortion and terroristic threats after an incident at McGarvey’s bar in the Juniata section of Altoona on […]
Woman hit, killed by car in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Orbisonia woman was killed Friday morning after being struck by a car, Pennsylvania State Police report. It accident happened around 5:35 a.m. Friday, Jan 27, on State Route 522/Croghan Pike just east of Erwin Street. Troopers said that 54-year-old Tammy Dunn was walking along the pike and attempted to […]
WJAC TV
State College: People protest Tyre Nichols deadly incident, react to released video
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WJAC) — After the Friday-night release of the video depicting Tyre Nichols' deadly interaction with five Memphis police officers, those in State College and at Penn State University protested against the incident and police brutality, Saturday afternoon. The video shows police hitting Nichols at least nine...
WJAC TV
911: Two homes heavily damaged in Big Run blaze
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Officials in Jefferson County say two homes were heavily damaged in a fire Wednesday night in Big Run. 911 dispatchers say several crews were called to the blaze, located along the 100 block of East Main Street (Route 119), around 7:30 p.m. Authorities say...
Clearfield County police departments to merge into one
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two police departments in Clearfield County are looking to merge. Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township Police Departments plan to debut their Clearfield Regional Police Department merger on March 5. The headquarters for the new police department will be at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building and the borough police department will be […]
