Blues reassign two top prospects to AHL
The St. Louis Blues are into the break and won’t play again until Feb. 11. That’s true at least for most of the roster. Nikita Alexandrov and Jake Neighbours are on their way to the Springfield Thunderbirds to keep playing over the next few days. Springfield has three...
Canucks' Brock Boeser continues to get trade interest
After the Bo Horvat trade Monday, the floodgates appear to be opening on the trade front. That’s especially true for the Vancouver Canucks, who have some desirable trade assets other than Horvat that could find their way out of town by the trade deadline. One of those is Brock...
Dylan Cozens, Mattias Samuelsson close to returning to Sabres
As the Buffalo Sabres continue to remain in the playoff hunt, they may get a pair of crucial support pieces back in the lineup for their final game before the All-Star break. Head coach Don Granato said Monday that injured forward Dylan Cozens and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson are “progressing well.”
Senators defenseman Artem Zub expected to return after All-Star break
There’s some good news and bad news on the injury front for Ottawa. On the positive side, TSN’s Claire Hanna relays that defenseman Artem Zub is expected to be ready to return after the All-Star break. It has been a tough year on the ice for the 27-year-old...
Maple Leafs activate T.J. Brodie off IR, place Auston Matthews on IR
The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced several roster moves. Defenseman T.J. Brodie has been activated off of injured reserve. Goaltender Joseph Woll has been recalled from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis, a move necessary since Matt Murray is still dealing with a lingering ankle issue. Additionally,...
Bo Horvat reportedly 'open' to extension with Islanders
The New York Islanders made perhaps the biggest and most confusing splash of trade season yesterday, acquiring star sniper Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks. Critics of the trade question the Islanders’ gamble on a pending unrestricted free agent, notably with the team out of the playoff picture at the All-Star break. A contract extension between the two parties would ensure that New York’s concessions in the trade weren’t for naught.
Canucks reassign Aatu Raty
After acquiring him yesterday, the Vancouver Canucks have officially loaned Aatu Raty to the Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL, where he’ll acclimate himself to the organization. Raty, 20, is one of only 12 players from the 2021 draft class to have played in the NHL, suiting up 12 times...
Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull dies at 84
The NHL Alumni Association confirmed that Hall of Fame player Bobby Hull died at the age of 84. The legendary Chicago Blackhawks star played 1,036 games in the league and was arguably the most popular player in the NHL during his prime. A natural goal scorer, he won the Art Ross Trophy three times as the league’s top offensive player and took home the Hart Trophy as league MVP in 1965.
Predators unsure of deadline plans
After making the playoffs a year ago, the Predators added a pair of key veterans in Ryan McDonagh and Nino Niederreiter in the hopes of trying to take another step forward. However, they’ve gone in the wrong direction and find themselves three points out of a playoff spot heading into tonight’s action. Speaking with Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean (subscription link), GM David Poile acknowledged that while he wants to do something, the lack of success in the playoffs gives him some pause so he’s not sure what his plan is yet leading into the trade deadline:
Rangers searching for defensive depth upgrade
Although the Rangers gave blueliner Ben Harpur a vote of confidence with a two-year, $1.575M contract extension earlier this week (a nice outcome for someone who started the year on an AHL tryout), it shouldn’t automatically be construed that he is in the plans for their upcoming playoff push. To that end, Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports that GM Chris Drury is believed to be looking for an upgrade on Harpur on the third pairing alongside Braden Schneider.
