California State

Roll Call Online

Gun groups spent less on lobbying last year, when a new law passed

Many of the biggest groups lobbying on federal gun policy, including the National Rifle Association and Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, spent less money to lobby the federal government in 2022 than in the previous year, even as Congress moved legislation. The NRA posted the biggest decline in federal...
TEXAS STATE
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut

Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable.          Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
Roll Call Online

Court cases test opposing views of online content moderation

Four judicial cases involving social media companies and online platforms will test the Supreme Court’s views on two competing claims: The companies either engage in too much content moderation or they do too little. The high court has agreed to hear arguments in two of the cases and is...
FLORIDA STATE
Roll Call Online

Tyre Nichols video sparks calls for another push on policing bills

Video of the beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers renewed calls for Congress to address law enforcement violence, but overhaul proposals from Democrats face familiar partisan hurdles this year. The graphic footage released Friday showed officers in Memphis, Tenn., following a traffic stop, beating the 29-year-old...
MEMPHIS, TN
Roll Call Online

Majority rules? This Democrat wants to talk about anti-majoritarian bias

Sean Casten thinks the federal government is broken. This is, to put it mildly, not a controversial position to take. Only 20 percent of the public told the Pew Research Center last year that they trust Washington to do what’s right just about always or most of the time. The federal government tied for second-to-last in Gallup’s poll of how the public sees various sectors of the economy, coming up even with the pharmaceutical industry but ahead of oil and gas. Even lawyers and airlines fared better.
ILLINOIS STATE
Roll Call Online

The siren song of the California Senate race for out-of-state Democrats

If Joe Biden runs unopposed, there will probably be no political event that arouses the passions of liberal Democrats across the nation like the 2024 California Senate primary. More than a year in advance, we have a cast of Senate candidates guaranteed to make any progressive Democrat’s heart swoon. At...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Roll Call Online

White House budget set for early March delivery

The Biden administration will send its budget for the next fiscal year up to Capitol Hill on March 9, according to a memo from top White House aides. That's about a month later than the statutory deadline, which is the first Monday in February, though that target is often missed and there's no penalty for doing so.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Roll Call Online

Republicans still trying to starve the beast

The GOP, which didn’t have much trouble supporting deep tax cuts during the presidency of Donald Trump, is now worried about the federal deficit. Republicans’ answer, once again, is to cut domestic spending. After that, they’ll propose more tax cuts, which will make the federal deficit and debt...
COLORADO STATE
Roll Call Online

Spanberger takes swing-district views to Democratic leaders

Rep. Abigail Spanberger dismisses the idea that Democrats can’t win and hold conservative districts, despite some notable losses — including by fellow Agriculture Committee colleague Cindy Axne — in the 2022 elections. As the first elected go-between for swing-district Democrats and party leaders, Spanberger aims to help...
COLORADO STATE
Roll Call Online

Migrants grapple with government app to make asylum appointments

Chelsea Sachau, a lawyer with an Arizona-based nonprofit, had to help distract a squirming toddler and keep him still enough for a live photo, which is required in a new system for asylum appointments through a U.S. government smartphone app. Hundreds of miles away, Gaby Muñoz, another nonprofit worker based...
Roll Call Online

With EV batteries in demand, some in GOP say ‘no’ to China

Two senior Republicans in Congress, Rep. Frank D. Lucas of Oklahoma and Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, criticized the Energy Department in December after it awarded $200 million in grant funding to Microvast, a Texas-based lithium battery company with links to China, to build a new battery manufacturing plant in Tennessee.
GEORGIA STATE

