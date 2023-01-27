Sean Casten thinks the federal government is broken. This is, to put it mildly, not a controversial position to take. Only 20 percent of the public told the Pew Research Center last year that they trust Washington to do what’s right just about always or most of the time. The federal government tied for second-to-last in Gallup’s poll of how the public sees various sectors of the economy, coming up even with the pharmaceutical industry but ahead of oil and gas. Even lawyers and airlines fared better.

