msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
kalkinemedia.com
Canada's CPPI invests $205 million in Indian co IndoSpace's new fund
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian warehouse and parks developer IndoSpace on Monday said the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) will invest $205 million in the company's new real estate fund. The investment from Canada's biggest pension fund is part of IndoSpace's new fund targeting $600 million in equity commitments.
kalkinemedia.com
Cse Global Secures Two Major Contracts Totaling S$87.3M
* SECOND MAJOR CONTRACT RELATES TO A MULTI-YEAR SYSTEM MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FROM SINGAPORE GOVERNMENT IN INFRASTRUCTURE SECTOR. * PROJECTS ARE EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO CSE GLOBAL'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR FYS 2023 TO 2027. * FIRST MAJOR CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, AMONG OTHERS FOR WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANTS IN UNITED STATES OF...
kalkinemedia.com
Jahez Says Alamat International Intends To Transfer Portion Of Its Shares In Jahez
Jan 30 (Reuters) - JAHEZ INTERNATIONAL COMPANY FOR INFORMATION SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY:. * ANNOUNCES RECEIVING A LETTER STATING INTENTION OF ONE OF MAIN SHAREHOLDERS ALAMAT INTERNATIONAL. * JAHEZ INTENTION TO TRANSFER A PORTION OF ITS SHARES IN JAHEZ TO ITS CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS PRORATE WITH THEIR OWNERSHIP OF ALAMAT COMPANY. * TRANSFER...
kalkinemedia.com
Brazil's Natura still evaluating feasibility of selling stake in Aesop
* BRAZIL'S NATURA SAYS NO DECISION MADE SO FAR ON TERMS, CONDITIONS AND COUNTERPARTY IN A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION INVOLVING AESOP. * BRAZIL'S NATURA SAYS IT IS STILL EVALUATING THE FEASIBILITY OF SELLING STAKE IN AESOP AS A STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)
kalkinemedia.com
May & Baker Nigeria Reports Qtrly Group PBT From Cont Ops 414.4 Mln Naira
* MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC- QTRLY GRP PBT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 414.4 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 162.7 MILLION NAIRA. * MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC - QTRLY GROUP REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 3.98 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 3.84 BILLION NAIRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
kalkinemedia.com
Indonesia's 2023 GDP growth seen slowing slightly from 2022's 5.2%-5.3% -Finance Minister
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's economy likely grew within a range of 5.2% to 5.3% in 2022, and a slight deceleration is expected this year due to slowing global growth, its finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday. Indonesia is due to publish official data for the fourth quarter and...
kalkinemedia.com
Saudi Industrial Investment Group Announces Unplanned Shutdown For Unit Saudi Polymers Co
* ANNOUNCES AN UNPLANNED SHUTDOWN FOR ONE OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES SAUDI POLYMERS COMPANY. * SHUTDOWN AS A RESULT OF A TECHNICAL ISSUE IN THE ETHYLENE REFRIGERATION UNIT. * OPERATORS ARE CURRENTLY WORKING ON REPAIRING TECHNICAL ISSUE AND WILL WORK ON GRADUALLY RESTARTING PLANT. * FINANCIAL IMPACT OF THIS SHUTDOWN WILL...
kalkinemedia.com
Jatcorp Ltd Says Prepared For Exploration Of Opportunities In Asia Pacific In FY23
* PREPARED FOR EXPLORATION OF OTHER MARKET OPPORTUNITIES IN ASIA PACIFIC REGION IN FY2023. * SEEING ITS SALES RECOVERED IN CHINA, EXPECTS IMPROVED MARKET PERFORMANCE OF ITS BRANDS IN CHINA IN H2 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
kalkinemedia.com
Apple Supplier In India, Jabil Inc, Begins Making Airpods Parts For Export - Bloomberg News
* APPLE SUPPLIER IN INDIA, JABIL INC, BEGINS MAKING AIRPODS PARTS FOR EXPORT - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text - http://bit.ly/40bWoON Further company coverage:
kalkinemedia.com
Marketmind: 'Soft landing' or 'no landing'?
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. There's an uncomfortable feeling in markets this week that good news may be bad news once again - mainly because of what the former means for this week's big central banking set pieces. As U.S. Federal...
kalkinemedia.com
HK Express To Cancel Certain Flights Between Hong Kong And Japan Between Feb 17 And March 2
* HK EXPRESS SAYS IT WILL CANCEL SOME FLIGHTS BETWEEN HONG KONG AND JAPAN BETWEEN FEB 17 AND MARCH 2, 2023 DUE TO LIMITATIONS IMPOSED BY THE JAPANESE GOVERNMENT. Source text (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
kalkinemedia.com
Norway wealth fund posts record $164 billion loss
OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, posted a record loss of 1.64 trillion crowns ($164.4 billion) for 2022, bringing to an end a three-year run of soaring profits as stocks and bonds were hit by the Ukraine war and inflation. The previous largest loss...
kalkinemedia.com
United Airlines announces JV to develop sustainable fuel using ethanol
(Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc on Tuesday announced a new joint venture to develop and commercialize a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) technology that will use ethanol as a feedstock. The announcement comes at a time aircraft owners strive to curb emissions to become more environment friendly. Blue Blade Energy,...
kalkinemedia.com
Conoil Plc Posts Qtrly PBT 3.35 Bln Naira
* CONOIL PLC - QTRLY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 3.35 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 1.44 BILLION NAIRA. * CONOIL PLC - QTRLY REVENUE OF 41.13 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 25.72 BILLION NAIRA Further company coverage:
kalkinemedia.com
Sterling Bank Posts Qtrly Group Profit Before Income Tax 5.7 Mln Naira
* STERLING BANK PLC - QTRLY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 5.7 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 4.6 MILLION NAIRA. * STERLING BANK PLC - QTRLY GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 21.27 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 18.06 BILLION NAIRA Further company coverage:
kalkinemedia.com
International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation signs $436 mln plan with Senegal
DAKAR, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation has signed a $436 million financing plan with Senegal and a two-year programme to boost the country's trade with other African and Arab nations, it said on Monday. The annual financing plan is part of a revised $1.5 billion...
kalkinemedia.com
Prestige Assurance Says For The Period Ended Dec 31 PBT 491.8 Mln Naira Vs 732.2 Mln Naira
* PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC - FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DEC 31, PROFIT BEFORE TAX 491.8 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 732.2 MILLION NAIRA. * PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC - FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DEC 31, GROSS PREMIUM WRITTEN OF 12.44 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 9.27 BILLION NAIRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
kalkinemedia.com
Canacol Energy Ltd Announces Renewal Of Normal Course Issuer Bid
* CANACOL ENERGY LTD. ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
kalkinemedia.com
Skim through Sayona Mining’s (ASX:SYA) latest milestone & SYA share price
Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) reported successful trial feed of ore into the crushing plant at North American Lithium (NAL) operation. At market close on 31 January 2023, SYA share price was AU$0.26. NAL is heading in the right direction for first spodumene (lithium) production in the first quarter of 2023.
